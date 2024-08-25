50 Week 2 Florida high school football games to watch
This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.
After all the Week 1 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football actin to be caught.
There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 2 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.
August 29th
IMG Academy at Bergen Catholic (NJ)
Miami Palmetto at Miami Booker T. Washington
West Boca Raton at Palm Beach Central
The Villages at Lecanto
Berkeley (SC) at Winter Park
Deland at New Smyrna Beach
Bishop Moore at Tottenville (NY)
August 30th
Miami Northwestern at Venice
Escambia at Niceville
Orlando The First Academy at Edgewater
Wiregrass Ranch at Clearwater
Sebring at Clearwater Central Catholic
Sarasota Booker at Berkeley Prep
Columbia at Coffee County (GA)
Jesuit at Benjamin
Lincoln at Madison County
Oakleaf at Orange Park
Buchholz at Vero Beach
Our Lady of Good Counsel (MD) at Columbus
Evans at Apopka
Pace at Pensacola Catholic
Kissimmee Osceola at Lake Mary
Tate at Gulf Breeze
Wekiva at West Orange
IMG Academy White at Key West
Ponte Vedra at Bartram Trail
Carol City at Miami Norland
Cardinal Newman at Carrollwood Day
FSU High at Thomas County Central (GA)
Newberry at Hawthorne
Daphne (AL) at Pine Forest
Bishop Verot at Tampa Catholic
Cocoa at Mainland
Eau Gallie at Rockledge
Western at Plantation American Heritage
Dunnellon at Bradford
Gaither at Plant
Port Charlotte at North Fort Myers
Fleming Island at Riverside
West Broward at Camden County (GA)
Plant City at Durant
Olympia at Ocoee
Everglades at Richmond Hill (GA)
Bolles at Trinity Christian Academy
Eastside at Rickards
Steinbrenner at River Ridge
Spruce Creek at Eustis
Mitchell at Northeast
Gadsden County at The McCallie
August 31st
Miami Edison at Miami Central
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl