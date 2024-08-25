High School

50 Week 2 Florida high school football games to watch

We've picked out 50 of the top Week 2 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Andy Villamarzo

This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.

After all the Week 1 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football actin to be caught.

There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 2 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.

August 29th

IMG Academy at Bergen Catholic (NJ)

Miami Palmetto at Miami Booker T. Washington

West Boca Raton at Palm Beach Central

The Villages at Lecanto

Berkeley (SC) at Winter Park

Deland at New Smyrna Beach

Bishop Moore at Tottenville (NY)

August 30th

Miami Northwestern at Venice

Escambia at Niceville

Orlando The First Academy at Edgewater

Wiregrass Ranch at Clearwater

Sebring at Clearwater Central Catholic

Sarasota Booker at Berkeley Prep

Columbia at Coffee County (GA)

Jesuit at Benjamin

Lincoln at Madison County

Oakleaf at Orange Park

Buchholz at Vero Beach

Our Lady of Good Counsel (MD) at Columbus

Evans at Apopka

Pace at Pensacola Catholic

Kissimmee Osceola at Lake Mary

Tate at Gulf Breeze

Wekiva at West Orange

IMG Academy White at Key West

Ponte Vedra at Bartram Trail

Carol City at Miami Norland

Cardinal Newman at Carrollwood Day

FSU High at Thomas County Central (GA)

Newberry at Hawthorne

Daphne (AL) at Pine Forest

Bishop Verot at Tampa Catholic

Cocoa at Mainland

Eau Gallie at Rockledge

Western at Plantation American Heritage

Dunnellon at Bradford

Gaither at Plant

Port Charlotte at North Fort Myers

Fleming Island at Riverside

West Broward at Camden County (GA)

Plant City at Durant

Olympia at Ocoee

Everglades at Richmond Hill (GA)

Bolles at Trinity Christian Academy

Eastside at Rickards

Steinbrenner at River Ridge

Spruce Creek at Eustis

Mitchell at Northeast

Gadsden County at The McCallie

August 31st

Miami Edison at Miami Central

