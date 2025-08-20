Bishop Ludden-Grimes/SAS’s Micah Baker Voted High School on SI’s Top Defensive Lineman in New York State
Baker was an all-state and All-CNY defensive end last season
Micah Baker, a senior for Bishop Ludden-Grimes/SAS varsity football, has been voted High School on SI’s top defensive lineman in New York heading into the 2025 season.
Baker received 53.76% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.
In 2024, Baker was an all-state and All-Central New York defensive end. He recorded 31.5 tackles, eight sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries last season.
Before merging with Bishop Grimes, Bishop Ludden/SAS went 6-5 and fell to General Brown in the Section III Class C championship game last year.
