Bishop Ludden-Grimes/SAS’s Micah Baker Voted High School on SI’s Top Defensive Lineman in New York State

Baker was an all-state and All-CNY defensive end last season

Micah Baker, right, competes for the Bishop Ludden/SAS varsity football in the Section III Class C championship game last season.
Micah Baker, a senior for Bishop Ludden-Grimes/SAS varsity football, has been voted High School on SI’s top defensive lineman in New York heading into the 2025 season.

Baker received 53.76% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.

In 2024, Baker was an all-state and All-Central New York defensive end. He recorded 31.5 tackles, eight sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries last season.

Before merging with Bishop Grimes, Bishop Ludden/SAS went 6-5 and fell to General Brown in the Section III Class C championship game last year.

