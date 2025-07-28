Vote: Who is the Top Returning Defensive Lineman in New York State in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in New York.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI recently compiled lists of the best quarterbacks, the best running backs, the best wide receivers and the best offensive linemen.
Now, it’s time for a breakdown of the best defensive linemen in the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in New York, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Monday, Aug. 18 at 11:59 PM PT
Micah Baker, Bishop Ludden, senior
Baker, an all-state and All-Central New York defensive end, recorded 31.5 tackles, eight sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries for the Gaelic Knights in 2024.
Ayden Banker, Averill Park, senior
Banker, playing at nose tackle, was a first team all-state nod and recorded 97 tackles (24 for a loss), four sacks and two PAT blocks for the Golden Knights last season.
Troy Beeman, Waverly, senior
Beeman finished with 46 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two pass deflections last year for the Wolverines.
Farrousse Diaby, Randolph Campus, senior
Diaby, a 6-foot-2 standout at edge, tallied 30 tackles (18 for a loss), eight sacks, three fumble recoveries and two pass deflections in 2024 for the Cougars.
Chase Hyacinth, Canarsie, junior
Standing at 6-foot-4 for the Wolfpack, Hyacinth is one of the top players at edge heading into the 2025 season.
Jaden Innocent, Tottenville, senior
A 2024 all-state nod, Innocent is solid at the defensive end position for the Pirates.
King Mercer, Carmel, senior
Mercer — an all-league, all-section and all-state nod — finished with 25 tackles, five sacks, 10 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and 15 QB pressures in 2024 for the Rams.
Niko Meyers, East Islip, senior
Meyers, an all-state and all-county honoree, is a standout defensive end for the Redmen.
Brady Murphy, Chenango Forks, junior
Murphy, an all-state nod, is a solid lineman on both sides of the ball for the Blue Devils.
Anthony Omebe, Monroe, senior
Omebe, an all-state standout, recorded 68 tackles (seven for a loss) and 21.5 sacks last year for the Red Jackets.
Cal Rogers, Williamsville North, junior
An all-state nod for the Spartans, Rogers finished with 35 tackles (five for a loss) and four sacks on defense last year. The junior also garnered a combined 700-plus yards on offense.
Tristan Tarasi, Massapequa, senior
Tarasi was an all-state, all-county and all-Long Island honoree for the LI champion Chiefs in 2024.
Cashmere Williams, University Prep, junior
Williams, a standout defensive lineman for the Griffins, had 84 tackles last year.
Chase Williamee, Canandaigua, senior
Williamee — an all-state, all-county and All-Greater Rochester selection — recorded over 40 tackles (15-plus for a loss) for the Gray Wolves last year.
Jaizen Warren, Bennett, senior
Warren is an all-state, all-league and an All-Western New York defensive tackle for the Tigers.
