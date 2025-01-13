2025 Hoophall Classic high school basketball showcase schedule, TV info
The Spalding Hoophall Classic is known to be the nation's best high school basketball showcase in the country. Every January on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, Springfield College in Springfield, Mass. - home of the Basketball Hall of Fame - plays host to the five-day event.
This year's Hoophall begins Thursday, Jan. 16 and finishes on MLK Day (Monday, Jan. 20). Thursday's slate is all Northeast schools from Massachusetts and Connecticut. However, beginning Friday and through the weekend, some of the most notable boys and girls' programs around the country will endure the cold weather to partake in the event.
Below is the full schedule of the 2025 Hoophall Classic, which includes steaming and television designations for where to watch each game.
2025 HOOPHALL CLASSIC SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, JAN. 16
1PM - Boys - Newton North High School, MA vs. Albany High School, CA - BallerTV
3PM - Girls - Springfield Central High School, MA vs. Holy Cross High School, CT - BallerTV
4:30PM - Boys - Andover High School, MA vs. Notre Dame High School, CT - BallerTV
6PM - Boys - Burke High School, MA vs. East Catholic High School, CT - BallerTV
7:30PM - Boys - Pope Francis High School, MA vs. Holyoke High School, MA - BallerTV
9PM - Boys - Putnam Vocational High School, MA vs. Springfield Central High School, MA - BallerTV
FRIDAY, JAN. 17
1PM - Boys - Ridgefield High School, CT vs. Santa Barbara High School, CA - BallerTV
3PM - Girls - Christ the King High School, NY vs. Ontario Christian School, CA - BallerTV
4:30PM - Girls - Sidwell Friends School, DC vs. Archbishop Mitty High School, CA - BallerTV
6PM - Boys - IMG Academy, FL vs. Wasatch Academy, UT - NBATV
7PM - Boys - Oak Hill Academy, VA vs. Montverde Academy, FL - NBATV
9PM - Boys - Springfield Central High School, MA vs. Peabody Magnet High School, LA - BallerTV
SATURDAY, JAN. 18 - SESSION 1
9AM - Girls - Sacred Heart Academy, CT vs. Christ the King High School, NY - BallerTV
10AM - Boys - Holy Innocents School, GA vs. St. Joseph High School, CA - BallerTV
12PM - Boys - Brewster Academy, NH vs. IMG Academy, FL - BallerTV
1:30PM - Girls - Morris Catholic High School, NJ vs. Archbishop Mitty High School, CA - NBATV
SATURDAY, JAN. 18 - SESSION 2
4:00PM - Boys - Paul VI High School, VA vs. St. John Bosco, CA - NBATV
5:30PM - Boys - Columbus High School, FL vs. Notre Dame High School, CA - NBATV
7:00PM - Boys - Grayson High School, GA vs. Sierra Canyon School, CA - NBATV
9:00PM - Boys - La Lumiere School, IN vs. Wasatch Academy, UT - BallerTV
SUNDAY, JAN. 19 - SESSION 1
8:30AM - Boys - Sidwell Friends School, DC vs. Owyhee High School, ID - BallerTV
10AM - Boys - DeMatha Catholic High School, MD vs. Whitney Young High School, IL - BallerTV
11:30PM - Boys - Archbishop Stepinac High School, NY vs. Richmond Heights High School, OH - BallerTV
1PM - Boys - Brewster Academy, NH vs. Oak Hill Academy, VA - ESPN+
SUNDAY, JAN. 19 - SESSION 2
3PM - Boys - Long Island Lutheran, NY vs. Arizona Compass Prep, AZ - ESPN+
5PM - Girls - Long Island Lutheran, NY vs. IMG Academy, FL - ESPN2
7PM - Boys - Montverde Academy, FL vs. Utah Prep, UT - ESPN2
8PM - Boys - Highland School, VA vs. Prolific Prep, CA - BallerTV
MONDAY, JAN. 20
9AM - Girls - Incarnate Word School, MO vs. Etiwanda High School, CA - ESPNU
11AM - Boys - Gonzaga College High School, DC vs. Roosevelt High School, CA - ESPNU
1PM - Boys - Columbus High School, FL vs. Perry High School, AZ - ESPNU
3PM - Boys - Montverde Academy, FL vs. Arizona Compass Prep, AZ - ESPNU
5PM - Boys - Long Island Lutheran, NY vs. La Lumiere School, IN - ESPNU
