2025 Hoophall Classic high school basketball showcase schedule, TV info

The best high school basketball under one roof for MLK weekend from Jan. 16-20. Marquee games will be broadcast live on ESPN networks.

The 2025 Spalding Hoophall Classic will host the top high school basketball players and teams in the country from Jan. 16-20, including AJ Dybantsa and the Boozer twins.
The Spalding Hoophall Classic is known to be the nation's best high school basketball showcase in the country. Every January on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, Springfield College in Springfield, Mass. - home of the Basketball Hall of Fame - plays host to the five-day event.

This year's Hoophall begins Thursday, Jan. 16 and finishes on MLK Day (Monday, Jan. 20). Thursday's slate is all Northeast schools from Massachusetts and Connecticut. However, beginning Friday and through the weekend, some of the most notable boys and girls' programs around the country will endure the cold weather to partake in the event.

Below is the full schedule of the 2025 Hoophall Classic, which includes steaming and television designations for where to watch each game.

2025 HOOPHALL CLASSIC SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, JAN. 16

1PM - Boys Newton North High School, MA vs. Albany High School, CA - BallerTV

3PM - Girls Springfield Central High School, MA vs. Holy Cross High School, CT - BallerTV        

4:30PM - Boys - Andover High School, MA vs. Notre Dame High School, CT - BallerTV

6PM - Boys - Burke High School, MA  vs. East Catholic High School, CT - BallerTV

7:30PM - Boys - Pope Francis High School, MA vs. Holyoke High School, MA - BallerTV  

9PM - Boys - Putnam Vocational High School, MA vs. Springfield Central High School, MA - BallerTV

FRIDAY, JAN. 17

1PM - Boys Ridgefield High School, CT vs. Santa Barbara High School, CA - BallerTV

3PM - Girls Christ the King High School, NY vs. Ontario Christian School, CA - BallerTV

4:30PM - Girls - Sidwell Friends School, DC vs. Archbishop Mitty High School, CA - BallerTV

6PM - Boys - IMG Academy, FL  vs. Wasatch Academy, UT - NBATV

7PM - Boys - Oak Hill Academy, VA vs. Montverde Academy, FL - NBATV

9PM - Boys - Springfield Central High School, MA vs. Peabody Magnet High School, LA - BallerTV

SATURDAY, JAN. 18 - SESSION 1

9AM - Girls - Sacred Heart Academy, CT vs. Christ the King High School, NY - BallerTV

10AM - Boys Holy Innocents School, GA vs. St. Joseph High School, CA - BallerTV

12PM - Boys - Brewster Academy, NH vs. IMG Academy, FL - BallerTV

1:30PM - Girls - Morris Catholic High School, NJ vs. Archbishop Mitty High School, CA - NBATV

SATURDAY, JAN. 18 - SESSION 2

4:00PM - Boys Paul VI High School, VA vs. St. John Bosco, CA - NBATV

5:30PM - Boys Columbus High School, FL vs. Notre Dame High School, CA - NBATV

7:00PM - Boys - Grayson High School, GA vs. Sierra Canyon School, CA - NBATV

9:00PM - Boys - La Lumiere School, IN vs. Wasatch Academy, UT - BallerTV

SUNDAY, JAN. 19 - SESSION 1

8:30AM - Boys Sidwell Friends School, DC vs. Owyhee High School, ID - BallerTV

10AM - Boys DeMatha Catholic High School, MD vs. Whitney Young High School, IL - BallerTV

11:30PM - Boys - Archbishop Stepinac High School, NY vs. Richmond Heights High School, OH - BallerTV

1PM - Boys - Brewster Academy, NH vs. Oak Hill Academy, VA - ESPN+

SUNDAY, JAN. 19 - SESSION 2

3PM - Boys Long Island Lutheran, NY vs. Arizona Compass Prep, AZ - ESPN+

5PM - Girls - Long Island Lutheran, NY vs. IMG Academy, FL - ESPN2

7PM - Boys - Montverde Academy, FL vs. Utah Prep, UT - ESPN2

8PM - Boys - Highland School, VA vs. Prolific Prep, CA - BallerTV

MONDAY, JAN. 20

9AM - Girls Incarnate Word School, MO vs. Etiwanda High School, CA - ESPNU

11AM - Boys Gonzaga College High School, DC vs. Roosevelt High School, CA - ESPNU

1PM - Boys - Columbus High School, FL vs. Perry High School, AZ - ESPNU

3PM - Boys - Montverde Academy, FL vs. Arizona Compass Prep, AZ -  ESPNU

5PM - Boys - Long Island Lutheran, NY vs. La Lumiere School, IN - ESPNU

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

