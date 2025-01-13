High School

2025 Hoophall Classic: Top 10 high school boys basketball players to watch

The 2025 Spalding Hoophall Classic will host the top high school basketball players and teams in the country from Jan. 16-20, including AJ Dybantsa and the Boozer twins.

Tarek Fattal

Jan 4, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Utah Prep Academy forward AJ Dybantsa (3) against Faith Family Academy (TX) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Spalding Hoophall Classic is known to be the nation's best high school basketball showcase in the country. Every January on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, Springfield College in Springfield, Mass. - home of the Basketball Hall of Fame - plays host to the five-day event.

This year's Hoophall begins Thursday, Jan. 16 and finishes on MLK Day (Monday, Jan. 20). Thursday's slate is all Northeast schools from Massachusetts and Connecticut. However, beginning Friday and through the weekend, some of the most notable boys and girls' programs around the country will endure the cold weather to partake in the event.

Every game will be broadcast in one way or another. Here is the full schedule to the event with broadcast platform designation. Sunday and Monday games will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

The nation's best talent will be under one roof throughout the weekend. Here are the Top 10 boys basketball prospects to keep an eye on.

TOP 10 PLAYERS TO WATCH AT HOOPHALL

1. AJ Dybantsa, Utah Prep, Sr. (BYU)

high school basketball
The perennial No. 1 recruit in the country and projected NBA lottery pick in 2026. Dybantsa is a dynamic, do-it-all player listed at 6-foot-9, 210 pounds.

The prep superstar impacts both sides of the ball with his great instincts, athleticism and length.

2. Darryn Peterson, Prolific Prep (CA), Sr. (Kansas)

high school basketball, California, Florida
Prolific Prep senior combo guard Darryn Peterson dunks home two of his game-high 33 points on Tuesday night in a 66-54 win over Columbus (Miami) at Florida Atlantic University on Nov. 19, 2024. / Photo: Rick Manahan

Peterson is the No. 2-ranked recruit in the class of 2025, according to various recruiting sites. The 6-foot-5 guard can score with ease, and has a 6-foot-10 wingspan. Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports say, "... there's just not another guard in the country right now who can match Peterson's combination of size, length, strength, real functional versatility ..." .

3. Cameron Boozer, Columbus (FL), Sr.

high school basketbal
Cameron Boozer of the Miami Columbus High School basketball team drives to the basket during the championship game against Montverde at the City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. / Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boozer has been a standout since he entered the high school landscape. The Duke commit possesses size and skill that makes him a future NBA lottery pick. Son of Carlos Boozer.

4. Tyran Stokes, Notre Dame/SO (CA), Jr.

high school basketball; california; tyran stoke
Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks' forward Tyran Stokes attacks the rim against Fairfax on Friday, December 13, 2024. / Greg Fiore

Stokes has been stellar for his new school in Los Angeles. The dynamic forward is touted as the No. 1 prospect in the country for the class of 2026.

5. Brandon McCoy, St. John Bosco (CA), Jr.

high school basketball
Sophomore Guard Brandon McCoy of St. John Bosco (California) during the 39th annual Tournament of Champions against Edmond North (Oklahoma) at Great Southern Bank Arena on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. / Greta Cross/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

There's no questioning McCoy's ability, but his availability is in question. McCoy, touted as the No. 1 guard in the 2026 class has been sidelined most of the year due to injury.

6. Nate Ament, Highland (VA), Sr.

Ament is a 6-foot-9, lean athlete that's garnered a 5-star recruit via 247Sports. He's yet to make a commitment, but programs such as Connecticut, Texas and Tennessee have offered the big man.

7. Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’ (GA), Sr.

Wilson is listed at 6-foot-9, 205 pounds and ranked the No. 8 overall prospect on 247Sports. Kentucky, Ohio State, North Carolina and Centra Florida are all over Wilson for his defensive versatility with a 7-foot wingspan.

8. Caleb Holt, Grayson (GA) Jr.

Holt is ranked the No. 1 prospect 2026 player in Georgia and one of the top junior guards in the country at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds. Holt's stature makes him college ready now.

9. Miikka Muurinen, AZ Compass Prep, Jr.

Murrinen is long and skilled at 6-foot-10. Kentucky, Alabama and Michigan have offered the No. 1-ranked power forward in 2026.

10. Brayden Burries, Roosevelt (CA), Sr.

Burries does it all. He scores, he defends, he rebounds, he facilitates, he leads and he wins. The 5-star prospect is on the shortlist for Mr. Basketball in California.

OTHER STANDOUTS TO WATCH

CLASS OF 2025

Darius Acuff, IMG Academy

Koa Peat, Perry High

Jalen Haralson, La Lumiere School

Tounde Yessoufou, Santa Maria St. Joseph

Kiyan Anthony, Long Island Lutheran

CLASS OF 2026

Jordan Smith, Paul VI

Christian Collins, St. John Bosco

Caleb Gaskins, Columbus

Kaden House, AZ Compass Prep

Sebastian Wilkins, Brewster Academy

