2025 Hoophall Classic: Top 10 high school boys basketball players to watch
The Spalding Hoophall Classic is known to be the nation's best high school basketball showcase in the country. Every January on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, Springfield College in Springfield, Mass. - home of the Basketball Hall of Fame - plays host to the five-day event.
This year's Hoophall begins Thursday, Jan. 16 and finishes on MLK Day (Monday, Jan. 20). Thursday's slate is all Northeast schools from Massachusetts and Connecticut. However, beginning Friday and through the weekend, some of the most notable boys and girls' programs around the country will endure the cold weather to partake in the event.
Every game will be broadcast in one way or another. Here is the full schedule to the event with broadcast platform designation. Sunday and Monday games will be broadcast live on ESPN2.
The nation's best talent will be under one roof throughout the weekend. Here are the Top 10 boys basketball prospects to keep an eye on.
TOP 10 PLAYERS TO WATCH AT HOOPHALL
1. AJ Dybantsa, Utah Prep, Sr. (BYU)
The perennial No. 1 recruit in the country and projected NBA lottery pick in 2026. Dybantsa is a dynamic, do-it-all player listed at 6-foot-9, 210 pounds.
The prep superstar impacts both sides of the ball with his great instincts, athleticism and length.
2. Darryn Peterson, Prolific Prep (CA), Sr. (Kansas)
Peterson is the No. 2-ranked recruit in the class of 2025, according to various recruiting sites. The 6-foot-5 guard can score with ease, and has a 6-foot-10 wingspan. Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports say, "... there's just not another guard in the country right now who can match Peterson's combination of size, length, strength, real functional versatility ..." .
3. Cameron Boozer, Columbus (FL), Sr.
Boozer has been a standout since he entered the high school landscape. The Duke commit possesses size and skill that makes him a future NBA lottery pick. Son of Carlos Boozer.
4. Tyran Stokes, Notre Dame/SO (CA), Jr.
Stokes has been stellar for his new school in Los Angeles. The dynamic forward is touted as the No. 1 prospect in the country for the class of 2026.
5. Brandon McCoy, St. John Bosco (CA), Jr.
There's no questioning McCoy's ability, but his availability is in question. McCoy, touted as the No. 1 guard in the 2026 class has been sidelined most of the year due to injury.
6. Nate Ament, Highland (VA), Sr.
Ament is a 6-foot-9, lean athlete that's garnered a 5-star recruit via 247Sports. He's yet to make a commitment, but programs such as Connecticut, Texas and Tennessee have offered the big man.
7. Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’ (GA), Sr.
Wilson is listed at 6-foot-9, 205 pounds and ranked the No. 8 overall prospect on 247Sports. Kentucky, Ohio State, North Carolina and Centra Florida are all over Wilson for his defensive versatility with a 7-foot wingspan.
8. Caleb Holt, Grayson (GA) Jr.
Holt is ranked the No. 1 prospect 2026 player in Georgia and one of the top junior guards in the country at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds. Holt's stature makes him college ready now.
9. Miikka Muurinen, AZ Compass Prep, Jr.
Murrinen is long and skilled at 6-foot-10. Kentucky, Alabama and Michigan have offered the No. 1-ranked power forward in 2026.
10. Brayden Burries, Roosevelt (CA), Sr.
Burries does it all. He scores, he defends, he rebounds, he facilitates, he leads and he wins. The 5-star prospect is on the shortlist for Mr. Basketball in California.
OTHER STANDOUTS TO WATCH
CLASS OF 2025
Darius Acuff, IMG Academy
Koa Peat, Perry High
Jalen Haralson, La Lumiere School
Tounde Yessoufou, Santa Maria St. Joseph
Kiyan Anthony, Long Island Lutheran
CLASS OF 2026
Jordan Smith, Paul VI
Christian Collins, St. John Bosco
Caleb Gaskins, Columbus
Kaden House, AZ Compass Prep
Sebastian Wilkins, Brewster Academy
