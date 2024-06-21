How to watch Section 7 boys high school basketball tournament
The biggest boys high school basketball tournament of the summer gets underway on Friday when the 2024 Section 7 boys basketball tournament tips off in Arizona.
You can watch the Section 7 basketball tournament live on the NFHS Network.
Teams from around the nation will play in front of hundreds of college coaches on 12 courts all located at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals and the site of the 2024 Men’s Final Four.
The event consists of 10 brackets and 160 NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations) schools.
What: The best boys high school basketball teams in the nation compete in front of college coaches at the Section 7 basketball tournament
When: June 21 - June 23
Where: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Arizona
How to watch the live stream online: You can watch the Section 7 tournament live on the NFHS Network
>>Click here to watch the Section 7 basketball tournament live on the NFHS Network<<
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports