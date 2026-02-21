CIF Basketball Playoffs: La Mirada stuns Redondo Union to Reach Open Division Semis
La Mirada coach Randy Oronoz has emerged as the 2026 Coach of the Year after his two wins this week, especially considering the stakes at hand.
The Matadores stunned Redondo Union 73-70 on the road in the CIF Southern Section Open Division quarterfinals Friday night thanks to 19 points from star junior Gene Roebuck and 17 points from Cisco Munoz.
La Mirada is the No. 12 seed (out of 12) and Redondo Union is the No. 3 seed.
The win comes on the heels of La Mirada taking down St. John Bosco in pool play last week, which kept Oronoz' team alive and in the hunt. La Mirada will take on No. 7 Harvard-Westlake in the semifinals Tuesday.
Sierra Canyon will take on Notre Dame in the other semifinal.
Sierra Canyon 70, Santa Margarita 47: Brandon McCoy had 17 points and nine rebounds. Brannon Martinsen had 13 points and eight rebounds. Maxi Adams added 11 points. SM's Kaiden Bailey had 17.
Notre Dame 59, Corona Centennial 56: NaVorro Bowman Jr. led the way with 23 points.
In the knockout games, St. John Bosco beat Corona del Mar 70-42. Damien beat Etiwanda 59-46. The winners advance to the CIF State playoffs. Corona del Mar and Etiwanda will see its season come to an end.
NOTABLE SCORES, STATS
JSerra 105, Inglewood 91: Jaden Bailes had 32 points and Ryan Doane added 33 in the win. Jason Crowe Jr. led all scorers with 37 points.
Crean Lutheran 67, Rancho Christian 55: Hunter Caplan continues his hot shooting, tallies 25 points.
DIVISION 1 FINAL: JSERRA VS. CREAN LUTHERAN
Hesperia 57, Mater Dei 52: Nolan Newman-Gomez couldn't be stopped.
Bishop Amat 65, Roosevelt 51: Aiden Shaw led the Lancers with 28 points.
DIVISION 2 FINAL: HESPERIA VS. BISHOP AMAT
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFF BRACKETS
CITY SECTION PLAYOFF BRACKETS
