Top 25 Boys High School Basketball National Rankings - Jan. 19, 2026
This is the stretch of the basketball season where proof is the only thing that matters. Reputation is no longer a consideration. January doesn’t care about preseason hype, early rankings, or what a team was supposed to be. It exposes flaws, tests depth, and forces contenders into the spotlight under pressure. Neutral floors. National audiences. No margin for error.
At the top, the hierarchy is fragile. The gap between No. 1 and No. 10 has never felt thinner, and the games ahead will do more than shuffle rankings. Heavyweights are colliding. Resume games are stacking up. And one loss can undo months of credibility.
This week’s rankings reflect that tension. Prep powerhouses, traditional programs, and emerging contenders all sit within striking distance of one another. Some teams are peaking at the perfect time. Others are slipping — not because they lack talent, but because the standard at this level is unforgiving.
What follows isn’t just a list. It’s a snapshot of where high school basketball stands right now — volatile, competitive, and brutally honest.
1. Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (15-2)
Previous Rank: 1
Next Up: Dynamic Prep (TX)
Outlook: Prolific Prep will have had a week to prepare for the biggest game of the high school basketball season against Dynamic Prep. The two teams are set to face off at the Hoophall Classic on Monday.
2. Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX) (14-1)
Previous Rank: 2
Next Up: Prolific Prep (FL)
Outlook: Just like Prolific Prep, this group will have had a lengthy break before playing in a headliner game nationally. The battle for No. 1 is set to tipoff at 11 a.m. on MLK Day.
3. Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH) (18-1)
Previous Rank: 3
Next Up: Spire Academy (OH)
Outlook: So far, Brewster has proven why they moved into the top three last week. Recent wins over Faith Family (TX) and Oak Hill (VA) add to an already strong resume. Antonio Pemberton and Markus Kerr are two juniors on the rise nationally this season.
4. Spire Academy (Geneva, OH) (16-1)
Previous Rank: 6
Next Up: Brewster Academy (NH)
Outlook: This team is beginning to look more and more like a national championship contender. King Gibson is a 5-star junior guard who has been building his stock this season. Up next is a game vs. Brewster Academy on MLK Day. The winner will have a chance to create movement within the top three.
5. Arizona Compass (Chandler, AZ) (14-1)
Previous Rank: 8
Next Up: Long Island Lutheran (NY)
Outlook: Close wins over Long Island Lutheran (NY) and Link Academy move Compass into the top five. 4-star guard Quincy Wadley was a major catalyst in the Sunday game vs. Link. He’s one of the best unsigned seniors in the country.
6. Bella Vista (Scottsdale, AZ) (12-2)
Previous Rank: 9
Next Up: Iowa United (IA)
Outlook: A 66-32 win over IMG Academy (FL) felt like a statement being made. 4-star West Virginia signee Miles Sadler scored 16 points in the win.
7. La Lumiere (La Porte, IN) (14-1)
Previous Rank: 7
Next Up: Utah Prep (UT)
Outlook: A close win over Lakota West was enough to shock the system. 5-star junior guard Devin Cleveland hit a game-winning shot in the final second. A quick turnaround leads into a big week for this team.
8. Link Academy (Branson, MO) (15-2)
Previous Rank: 4
Next Up: La Lumiere (IN)
Outlook: The Lions will have an eleven-day break between now and their next game. At the Hoophall Classic, they split games defeating Montverde (FL) and losing to Arizona Compass (AZ).
9. Paul VI (Chantilly, VA) (16-2)
Previous Rank: 5
Next Up: St. Mary’s (AZ)
Outlook: A second-place finish at Bass Pro Tournament of Champions was definitely impacted by the injury of Jordan Smith. Still, they’re one of the best teams in the country and remain well within the mix amongst the best programs on this list.
10. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (15-1)
Previous Rank: 14
Next Up: Highlands Christian (FL)
Outlook: Calvary falls one spot behind Paul VI (VA) despite defeating them in the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions. The reasoning? Each team has defeated the other once but this past game was absent Jordan Smith. Still, the Eagles rise after a nationally ranked win over Principia.
11. Principia (St. Louis, MO) (14-2)
Previous Rank: 10
Next Up: Kankakee
Outlook: Principia has been battle-tested this season. A close loss to Calvary Christian (FL) was followed up with a win vs. Bartlett (TN). This team is grouped among the best non-prep programs in the country this season. Up next is the Quincy Shootout.
12. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (18-1)
Previous Rank: 12
Next Up: Harvard Westlake (CA)
Outlook: A win over Columbus (FL) showed the quality of this group. 5-star North Carolina-bound wing Maximo Adams scored 24 points showing his touch at all three levels of the floor.
13. Montverde Academy (Monteverde, FL) (9-5)
Previous Rank: 11
Next Up: Sunrise Christian (KS)
Outlook: Montverde is playing many of the best programs in the country this season. Their trip to the Hoophall Classic included wins over Oak Hill (VA) and Long Island Lutheran (NY) with a loss to Link Academy (MO).
14. Faith Family (Dallas, TX) (19-6)
Previous Rank: 13
Next Up: Utah Prep (UT)
Outlook: A 59-57 loss to third ranked Brewster Academy (NH) was an exciting game that could have gone either way. The Eagles followed this up with a 63-61 win over Sunrise Christian (KS). Both were EYBL Scholastic games.
15. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) (11-4)
Previous Rank: 18
Next Up: Mount St. Michael Academy (NY)
Outlook: Stepinac is starting to look like one of the best teams in the country as of late. A recent win over IMG Academy gives them another ranked victory.
16. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, UT) (11-4)
Previous Rank: 16
Next Up: Layton Christian Academy (UT)
Outlook: A win over Dream City Christian (AZ) was a quality resume addition in the past week. The Tigers will travel to the Quincy Shootout later in the week.
17. Sunnyslope (Phoenix, AZ) (18-1)
Previous Rank: 19
Next Up: Millennium (AZ)
Outlook: At one point in time Sunnyslope was our second ranked team in Arizona. Now, they’re first. The team that used to be in first? Millennium. The two are set to face off and determine the best team in Arizona on Wednesday night.
18. Rainier Beach (Seattle, WA) (15-1)
Previous Rank: 22
Next Up: Seattle Prep (WA)
Outlook: The Vikings are for real. Their most recent win was against Bishop McNamara (MD). While 5-star Tyran Stokes steals headlines it’s a freshman who has been creating buzz as of late. JJ Crawford, son of NBA legend Jamal Crawford, has been excellent during his freshman season. He’s playing a major role on one of the best teams in the country.
19. Bartlett (Memphis, TN) (17-4)
Previous Rank: 15
Next Up: Germantown (TN)
Outlook: Bartlett played the toughest three-game stretch of any team in the country this past week. They went 1-2 in games against Wheeler (GA), Principia (MO), and Paul VI (VA). Junior guard Dylan Jones is someone who has been steady all season long.
20. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) (15-8)
Previous Rank: 17
Next Up: Our Lady of Mount Carmel (MD)
Outlook: Recent losses vs. Bella Vista (AZ) and Archbishop Stepniac (NY) causes the Ascenders to slide this week. These are ranked games, however, margin of victory is taken into account. The loss to Bella Vista (AZ) was by a score of 66-32.
21. Seven Lakes (Katy, TX) (25-0)
Previous Rank: 21
Next Up: Katy (TX)
Outlook: An 86-41 win over Cinco Ranch in the past week pushed this team to 25-0 on the season. Their goal of an undefeated season remains intact.
22. Fishers (Fishers, IN) (14-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Avon (IN)
Outlook: Fishers is a machine this season. They’re an obvious candidate to run the table in Indiana. Jason Gardner, Ethan Hillsman, and Kai McGrew combine for over 52 points per game on a nightly basis.
23. Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando, FL) (19-6)
Previous Rank: 23
Next Up: The Newman School (MA)
Outlook: A trip to Flying to the Hoop could give this team the momentum they need. 5-star Missouri signee Toni Bryant looked comfortable with his new team.
24. Wisconsin Lutheran (Milwaukee, WI) (13-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Greendale (WI)
Outlook: This is the best team in Wisconsin. There’s another Knueppel brother on the way. Junior wing Kager Knueppel is averaging 17.8 points per game. It’ll be his team next season. For now, senior forward Zavier Zens is their leading scorer at 26.1 points per game. He’s a Northern Iowa signee.
25. Greensboro Day School (Greensboro, NC) (26-2)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Calvary Day School (NC)
Outlook: At 26-2 this is an interesting team. Their resume is incredibly strong. One of their two losses was on December 29th to Spire Academy (OH) who is ranked in the top five. Outside of that, they have been nearly pristine.