Top 25 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - March 5, 2026

With the long, exciting 2025-26 regular season complete and March Madness beginning, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin'sTop 25 state boys basketball rankings.

Wisconsin Lutheran, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, remains in control of the top spot for a 10th consecutive week with a 24-0 overall record. The Vikings are riding the momentum of a 24-game winning streak following a dominant 75-38 victory over No. 9-ranked New Berlin West in the regular-season finale, clinching the Woodland Conference (West Division) championship on Feb. 25.

Wisconsin Lutheran has a 34-game winning streak dating back to last season with its last loss coming on the road to West Allis Central (78-70) on Feb. 11, 2025.

With several upsets and a few select unbeaten teams remaining, there has been a shuffling in this week's rankings to reflect that impact.

The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 225-14 overall record.

Previous ranking: 1

Note: The top-seeded Vikings extended their winning streak to 24 games with a dominant victory over No. 9 New Berlin West (75-38) in the regular-season finale to clinch the Woodland Conference (West Division) championship.

Next up: vs. No. 16-seeded Kenosha Tremper in D1 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 4

Note: The second-seeded Bulldogs extended their winning streak to five games with victory over South Milwaukee (97-57) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. No. 18-seeded Racine Horlick in D1 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 5

Note: The second-seeded Lightning went 2-1 in their last three games including a victory over Neenah (56-36) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. No. 15-seeded Hortonville in a D1 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 7

Note: The top-seeded Storm extended their winning streak to 24 games with a victory over Gibraltar (83-40) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. ninth-seeded Manawa in D4 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 10

Note: The top-seeded Pirates extended their winning streak to 20 games following a victory over Plymouth (53-52) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. eighth-seeded Milwaukee Marshall in D2 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 2

Note: The second-seeded Thunder were riding the momentum of a 23-game winning streak but lost to Oshkosh North (87-65) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. seventh-seeded Menomonie Nation in D3 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 8

Note: The top-seeded Irish extended their winning streak to eight games with a victory over Little Chute (62-42) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. ninth-seeded Wrightstown in D3 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 13

Note: The second-seeded Purple Knights extended their winning streak to 14 games with a victory over Burlington (83-72) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. No. 15-seeded Madison East in D1 regional semifinals (March 6)

Previous ranking: 11

Note: The top-seeded Pioneers extended their winning streak to 21 games with a victory over Milwaukee Hamilton (76-72) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. ninth-seeded Kenosha Christian Life in D4 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 3

Note: The top-seeded Spartans were riding the momentum of a 19-game winning streak but lost to No. 21 Middleton (71-57) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. No. 16-seeded Westosha Central in D1 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 6

Note: The top-seeded Evergreens were riding the momentum of a 19-game winning streak but lost to Stevens Point (72-63) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. No. 16-seeded Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in D1 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 9

Note: The top-seeded Vikings were riding the momentum of a 13-game winning streak but lost to No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran (75-38) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. eighth-seeded Baraboo in D2 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 19

Note: The top-seeded Lions extended their winning streak to 14 games with a victory over Mayville (83-59) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. ninth-seeded Nekoosa in D4 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 12

Note: The second-seeded Owls extended their winning streak to four games with a victory over West Bend East (86-41) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. seventh-seeded Kewaskum in D2 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 15

Note: The top-seeded Hilltoppers extended their winning streak to four games with a victory over Tomah (88-56) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. eighth-seeded Menasha in D2 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 16

Note: The top-seeded Redbirds extended their winning streak to five games with a victory over Notre Dame Academy (82-59) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. No. 17-seeded Oconomowoc in D1 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 14

Note: The fourth-seeded Galloping Ghosts went 2-1 in their last three games including a victory over Oshkosh North (71-70) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. No. 13-seeded Eau Claire North in D1 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 20

Note: The top-seeded Wolverines extended their winning streak to three games with a victory over Wilmot (73-56) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. ninth-seeded Wilmot in D2 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The second-seeded Warhawks extended their winning streak to six games with victory over Muskego (76-64) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. No. 18-seeded West Allis Hale in D1 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 21

Note: The fifth-seeded Cardinals went 2-1 in their final three games including a victory over No. 3 Madison Memorial (71-57) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. No. 12-seeded Janesville Craig in D1 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 22

Note: The top-seeded Crusaders extended their winning streak to seven games with a victory over The Prairie School (87-50) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. eighth-seeded Messmer in D3 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 23

Note: The top-seeded L-Cats extended their winning streak to four games with a victory over Lodi (84-81) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. eighth-seeded Evansville in D3 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The second-seeded Riverhawks went 2-1 in their last three games including a victory over No. 18 West Salem (68-50) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. seventh-seeded Sparta in D2 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 24

Note: The third-seeded Spartans went 2-1 in their last three games including a victory over Waukesha West (89-55) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. No. 14-seeded Oshkosh West in D1 regional semifinal (March 6)

Previous ranking: 25

Note: The second-seeded Panthers went 2-1 in their last three games including a victory over Wauzeka-Steuben (88-59) in the regular-season finale.

Next up: vs. seventh-seeded Potosi-Cassville in D5 regional semifinal (March 6)

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com