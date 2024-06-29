Boys Cali Live 24 Day 1: Riordan continues to impress, St. Joseph wins without Yessoufou, Salesian lowers boom
ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA — Day one of Cali Live 24 boys basketball showcase is complete at the pristine, 12-court Roebbelen Center.
Among the storylines:
* Riordan, coming off a stellar showing last week at Section 7 in Phoenix, showed no let up with an 80-50 win over Destiny Christian in Pool 1-2 play (the top division).
The backcourt of Branson-transfer Semetri Carr and top junior prospect Andrew Hilman looked like they’ve been playing together for years, while 6-foot-10 Steve Emeneke dominated the paint, Jasir Rencher showed off his athleticism and coach Joey Curtin brought in one impressive athlete after another.
Afterward, Curtin was first triple teamed by a trio of University of Colorado coaches, including recent assistant hire Danny Manning, the former collegiate National Player of the Year and NBA All-Star. By the time Curtin reached the exit from a court on the far Southwest corner, he had been greeted by more than an a half-dozen college coaches, no doubt inquiring about players from his star-studded team.
- Other winners in Pool 1-2 were Damein (55-43 over Basha), Redondo (54-53 over De La Salle) and Sunnyslope of Ariz. (72-59 over Roosevelt of Portland (Ore.).
- De La Salle was missing its top player, the state’s No. 4 recruit Alec Blair (for undisclosed reasons). He wasn’t the only star player who didn’t make the trip after playing at Section 7 last week as the State’s No. 2 recruit, Tounde Yessoufou missed his team’s impressive 63-58 win over Windward. As good as the 6-foot-6 Yessoufou is, St. Joseph showed plenty of firepower with 4-star 2026 recruit Julius Price and a pair of 6-9 forwards in sophomore Godson Eyita and junior Abdoul Bare.
- Pool 3-4 featured two more tight games between state powers in Mater Dei’s 71-67 triumph over Dublin and Millenium (Goodyear, Ariz.), which defeated Modesto Christian, 65-59. Salesian-Richmond, the defending Northern California Open Division power, might have had the most impressive win of the day with a 67-43 throttling of Santa Margarita, which features five Division I prospects in its starting five lead by 6-7 junior forward Brayden Kyman and 6-9 power forward Dallas Washington.
- The game of the day might have been Carlsbad’s 71-70 win over Crespi.
- Nobody hit triple digits in the 40-minute games, but Temecula Valley got close with a 95-60 win over Simi Valley in Pool 37-38.
- There wasn’t much defense Campbell Hall’s 89-82 win over Canyon in Pool 7-8.
- Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks spoiled the happy return of Kellen Hampton’s return to Moreau Catholic with a 72-62 win over the Mariners in Pool 5-6. Hampton hit both from the perimeter and in the paint early, but overall Moreau Catholic had trouble breaking Notre Dame’s defense.
Pool play continues Saturday with most squads playing two games. A handful, among the 168 squads, played twice on Friday.
DAY 1 SCORES
POOLS 1-2
Damien 55, Basha 43
Redondo 54, De La Salle 53
Riordan 80, Destiny Christian 50
Sunnyslope (Ariz.) 72, Roosevelt (Ore.) 59
POOLS 3-4
Mater Dei 71, Dublin 67
Millenium 65, Modesto Christian 59
Salesian-Richmond 67, Santa Margarita 43
St. Joseph-Santa Maria 63, Windward 58
POOLS 5-6
Lincoln-Stockton 56, St. Francis-La Canada 54
Montgomery 76, St. Bernard 56
Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks 72, Moreau Catholic 62
Westchester 77, Williams Field (Ariz.) 43
POOLS 7-8
Liberty (Ariz.) 83, Bakersfield Christian 73
Brophy Prep (Ariz.) 70, Clovis North 67
Campbell Hall 89, Canyon 82
San Ramon Valley 75, Mitty 62
POOLS 9-10
Crean Lutheran 61, Campolindo 39
Carlsbad 71, Crespi 70
Notre Dame Prep (Ariz.) 66, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 48
Weston Ranch 55, Rancho Cucamonga 53
POOLS 11-12
Heritage Christian 58, Clayton Valley Charter 47
Inderkum 72, Prescott (Ariz.) 60
Sandra Day O’Connor (Ariz.) 54, San Gabriel Academy 50
Sandra Day O’Connor 77, St. Pius 47
POOLS 13-14
Cathedral Catholic 79, Bishop O’Dowd 48
Crossroads 75, Chaminade 56
Jesuit 77, Ironwood (Ariz.) 72
Mira Costa 64, Monte Vista 32
POOLS 15-16
Cardinal Newman 77, Antelope 56
Casteel 62, Arcadia 28
Bellarmine-San Jose 62, Bellflower 32
Bosco Tech 72, Bellarmine 66
Benicia 67, Bellflower 41
Bosco Tech 64, Benicia 43
POOLS 17-18
Alemany 54, Berkeley 45
Buchanan 61, Amador Valley 55
Corona del Mar 60, Amador Valley 59
Boulder Creek (Ariz.) 87, La Salle 35
Buchanan 72, Del Oro 58
Del Oro 57, Corona del Mar 47
POOLS 19-20
Rancho Buena Vista 76, Alameda 68
Bullard 77, Calabasas 59
Oakland 60, North Bakersfield 47
Oak Ridge 67, Rio Americano 49
POOLS 21-22
Brentwood 72, Mountain House 41
Serra-San Mateo 55, Mountain House 48
Oakland Tech 67, Pasadena 40
Riverside Poly 57, Oakland Tech 50
Pasadena 54, San Joaquin Memorial 46
Rancho Verde 57, Serra-San Mateo 47
Riverside Poly 66, San Joaquin Memorial 59
POOLS 23-24
Democracy Prep (Nev.) 61, La Costa Canyon 52
Grant Union 67, Templeton 32
Vanden 65, Grant Union 60
Village Christian 88, Templeton 44
Village Christian 58, Vanden 56
Ygnacio Valley 56, Woodcreek 41
POOLS 25-26
Calvary Chapel 87, Lincoln-SF 60
California-San Ramon 52, Christian Brothers 49
Clovis East 79, Fairfield 39
Fairfax 54, Diamond Bar 25
POOLS 27-28
Dougherty Valley 61, Edison 29
Fairmont Prep 66, Matomas 48
Foothill 69, Francis Park 55
St. Monica 56, Franklin 52
POOLS 29-30
Half Moon Bay 58, Albany 53
LA Jordan 55, Knight 36
Los Alamitos 88, Liberty-Brentwood 53
Monterey Trail 74, Mission Bay 52
POOLS 31-32
Head Royce 63, Linfield Christian 47
Leuzinger 68, La Habra 61
Palos Verdes 59, Lodi 47
Luther Burbank 56, McClymonds 49
POOLS 33-34
Cleveland 52, Palo Alto 39
San Marcos 70, Oaks Christian 58
St. Mary’s-Berkeley 77, Ponderosa 49
Valley Christian 65, Servite 51
POOLS 35-36
La Mirada 71, Rocklin 60
Pacifica Christian 53, Somerset-Losee (Nev.) 33
St. Anthony 76, Sheldon 45
St. Paul 64, St. Ignatius 63
POOLS 37-38
University-SF 77, Marina 58
Temecula Valley 95, Simi Valley 60
Whitney 62, Branson 59
Washington Prep 64, Viewpoint 61
POOLS 39-40
Clovis West 59, Palisades 44
Marin Catholic 64, Coronado 54
Sacramento 71, Marantha 42
San Juan Hills 56, Saugus 42
POOLS 41-42
Beverly Hills 73, Hug (Nev.) 46
King’s Academy 68, Oak Hills 60
San Clemente 67, King’s Academy 21
Oak Hills 54, West Park 42
Westlake 69, Sacred Heart Cathedral 48
San Clemente 85, West Park 39