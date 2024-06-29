High School

Boys Cali Live 24 Day 1: Riordan continues to impress, St. Joseph wins without Yessoufou, Salesian lowers boom

More than 100 men's college basketball coaches converge on boys basketball showcase

Mitch Stephens

Riordan senior Semetri Carr walks the ball up court during his team's 80-50 win over Destiny Christian in the Boys Cali Live 24 event Friday in Roseville.
Riordan senior Semetri Carr walks the ball up court during his team's 80-50 win over Destiny Christian in the Boys Cali Live 24 event Friday in Roseville. / Photo: Todd Shurtleff

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA — Day one of Cali Live 24 boys basketball showcase is complete at the pristine, 12-court Roebbelen Center.

Among the storylines: 

* Riordan, coming off a stellar showing last week at Section 7 in Phoenix, showed no let up with an 80-50 win over Destiny Christian in Pool 1-2 play (the top division). 

The backcourt of Branson-transfer Semetri Carr and top junior prospect Andrew Hilman looked like they’ve been playing together for years, while 6-foot-10 Steve Emeneke dominated the paint, Jasir Rencher showed off his athleticism and coach Joey Curtin brought in one impressive athlete after another. 

Afterward, Curtin was first triple teamed by a trio of University of Colorado coaches, including recent assistant hire Danny Manning, the former collegiate National Player of the Year and NBA All-Star. By the time Curtin reached the exit from a court on the far Southwest corner, he had been greeted by more than an a half-dozen college coaches, no doubt inquiring about players from his star-studded team. 

Manning, the former National Player of the Year at Kansas, led the Jayhawks to a national title in 1988.
Colorado recently hired assistant men's basketball coach Danny Manning (right) confers with another Colorado staffer while watching Riordan's 80-50 win over Destiny Christian Friday at the Cali Live 24 showcase in Roseville / Photo: Todd Shurtleff
  • Other winners in Pool 1-2 were Damein (55-43 over Basha), Redondo (54-53 over De La Salle) and Sunnyslope of Ariz. (72-59 over Roosevelt of Portland (Ore.). 
  • De La Salle was missing its top player, the state’s No. 4 recruit Alec Blair (for undisclosed reasons). He wasn’t the only star player who didn’t make the trip after playing at Section 7 last week as the State’s No. 2 recruit, Tounde Yessoufou missed his team’s impressive 63-58 win over Windward. As good as the 6-foot-6 Yessoufou is, St. Joseph showed plenty of firepower with 4-star 2026 recruit Julius Price and a pair of 6-9 forwards in sophomore Godson Eyita and junior Abdoul Bare. 
  • Pool 3-4 featured two more tight games between state powers in Mater Dei’s 71-67 triumph over Dublin and Millenium (Goodyear, Ariz.), which defeated Modesto Christian, 65-59. Salesian-Richmond, the defending Northern California Open Division power, might have had the most impressive win of the day with a 67-43 throttling of Santa Margarita, which features five Division I prospects in its starting five lead by 6-7 junior forward Brayden Kyman and 6-9 power forward Dallas Washington. 
  • The game of the day might have been Carlsbad’s 71-70 win over Crespi.
  • Nobody hit triple digits in the 40-minute games, but Temecula Valley got close with a 95-60 win over Simi Valley in Pool 37-38. 
  • There wasn’t much defense Campbell Hall’s 89-82 win over Canyon in Pool 7-8. 
  • Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks spoiled the happy return of Kellen Hampton’s return to Moreau Catholic with a 72-62 win over the Mariners in Pool 5-6. Hampton hit both from the perimeter and in the paint early, but overall Moreau Catholic had trouble breaking Notre Dame’s defense. 

Pool play continues Saturday with most squads playing two games. A handful, among the 168 squads, played twice on Friday. 

DAY 1 SCORES

POOLS 1-2

Damien 55, Basha 43

Redondo 54, De La Salle 53

Riordan 80, Destiny Christian 50

Sunnyslope (Ariz.) 72, Roosevelt (Ore.) 59

POOLS 3-4

Mater Dei 71, Dublin 67

Millenium 65, Modesto Christian 59

Salesian-Richmond 67, Santa Margarita 43

St. Joseph-Santa Maria 63, Windward 58

POOLS 5-6

Lincoln-Stockton 56, St. Francis-La Canada 54

Montgomery 76, St. Bernard 56

Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks 72, Moreau Catholic 62

Westchester 77, Williams Field (Ariz.) 43

POOLS 7-8

Liberty (Ariz.) 83, Bakersfield Christian 73

Brophy Prep (Ariz.) 70, Clovis North 67

Campbell Hall 89, Canyon 82

San Ramon Valley 75, Mitty 62

POOLS 9-10

Crean Lutheran 61, Campolindo 39

Carlsbad 71, Crespi 70

Notre Dame Prep (Ariz.) 66, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 48

Weston Ranch 55, Rancho Cucamonga 53

POOLS 11-12

Heritage Christian 58, Clayton Valley Charter 47

Inderkum 72, Prescott (Ariz.) 60

Sandra Day O’Connor (Ariz.) 54, San Gabriel Academy 50

Sandra Day O’Connor 77, St. Pius 47

POOLS 13-14

Cathedral Catholic 79, Bishop O’Dowd 48

Crossroads 75, Chaminade 56

Jesuit 77, Ironwood (Ariz.) 72

Mira Costa 64, Monte Vista 32

POOLS 15-16

Cardinal Newman 77, Antelope 56

Casteel 62, Arcadia 28

Bellarmine-San Jose 62, Bellflower 32

Bosco Tech 72, Bellarmine 66

Benicia 67, Bellflower 41

Bosco Tech 64, Benicia 43

POOLS 17-18

Alemany 54, Berkeley 45

Buchanan 61, Amador Valley 55

Corona del Mar 60, Amador Valley 59

Boulder Creek (Ariz.) 87, La Salle 35

Buchanan 72, Del Oro 58

Del Oro 57, Corona del Mar 47

POOLS 19-20

Rancho Buena Vista 76, Alameda 68

Bullard 77, Calabasas 59

Oakland 60, North Bakersfield 47

Oak Ridge 67, Rio Americano 49

POOLS 21-22

Brentwood 72, Mountain House 41
Serra-San Mateo 55, Mountain House 48

Oakland Tech 67, Pasadena 40

Riverside Poly 57, Oakland Tech 50

Pasadena 54, San Joaquin Memorial 46

Rancho Verde 57, Serra-San Mateo 47

Riverside Poly 66, San Joaquin Memorial 59

POOLS 23-24

Democracy Prep (Nev.) 61, La Costa Canyon 52

Grant Union 67, Templeton 32

Vanden 65, Grant Union 60

Village Christian 88, Templeton 44

Village Christian 58, Vanden 56

Ygnacio Valley 56, Woodcreek 41

POOLS 25-26

Calvary Chapel 87, Lincoln-SF 60

California-San Ramon 52, Christian Brothers 49

Clovis East 79, Fairfield 39

Fairfax 54, Diamond Bar 25

POOLS 27-28

Dougherty Valley 61, Edison 29

Fairmont Prep 66, Matomas 48

Foothill 69, Francis Park 55

St. Monica 56, Franklin 52

POOLS 29-30

Half Moon Bay 58, Albany 53

LA Jordan 55, Knight 36

Los Alamitos 88, Liberty-Brentwood 53

Monterey Trail 74, Mission Bay 52

POOLS 31-32

Head Royce 63, Linfield Christian 47

Leuzinger 68, La Habra 61

Palos Verdes 59, Lodi 47

Luther Burbank 56, McClymonds 49

POOLS 33-34

Cleveland 52, Palo Alto 39

San Marcos 70, Oaks Christian 58

St. Mary’s-Berkeley 77, Ponderosa 49

Valley Christian 65, Servite 51

POOLS 35-36

La Mirada 71, Rocklin 60

Pacifica Christian 53, Somerset-Losee (Nev.) 33

St. Anthony 76, Sheldon 45

St. Paul 64, St. Ignatius 63

POOLS 37-38

University-SF 77, Marina 58

Temecula Valley 95, Simi Valley 60

Whitney 62, Branson 59

Washington Prep 64, Viewpoint 61

POOLS 39-40

Clovis West 59, Palisades 44

Marin Catholic 64, Coronado 54

Sacramento 71, Marantha 42

San Juan Hills 56, Saugus 42

POOLS 41-42

Beverly Hills 73, Hug (Nev.) 46

King’s Academy 68, Oak Hills 60

San Clemente 67, King’s Academy 21

Oak Hills 54, West Park 42

Westlake 69, Sacred Heart Cathedral 48

San Clemente 85, West Park 39

SEE SATURDAY SCHEDULE

Published |Modified
Mitch Stephens

MITCH STEPHENS