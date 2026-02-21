High School

California (CIF) High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 20, 2026

Get CIF schedules and scores as the 2026 California high school girls basketball season continues on Friday, February 20

CJ Vafiadis

There are 85 games scheduled across California on Friday, February 20. You can follow every game live on our California Girls High School Basketball Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the evening include some of California's top-ranked teams as Half Moon Bay takes on Archbishop Mitty and Clovis hosts Central East.

California High School Girls Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, February 20

With six games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 California high school girls basketball playoffs roll on.

CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20

There are 22 Central Coast Section high school girls basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Half Moon Bay vs Archbishop Mitty at 5:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Coast Section Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

CIF Central Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20

There are 12 Central Section high school girls basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Caruthers vs Clovis West at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Section Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

CIF North Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20

There are 15 North Coast Section high school girls basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by Alameda vs Acalanes at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF North Coast Section Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

CIF Northern Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20

There are 14 Northern Section high school girls basketball games in California today. The first game, Big Valley vs Paradise Adventist Academy, starts at 3:30 PM. The final game, Etna vs Redding Christian, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Northern Section Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20

There are 3 Sac-Joaquin Section high school girls basketball games in California today. The first game, Stone Ridge Christian vs Foresthill, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Bethel vs Benicia, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

CIF San Diego Section Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20

There are 19 San Diego Section high school girls basketball games in California on Friday, highlighted by La Jolla Country Day vs Mission Hills at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF San Diego Section Girls Basketball Scoreboard.

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

