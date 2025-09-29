High School

High School on SI Top 15 Boys Soccer Prep School National Rankings - Sept. 30, 2025

Spire Academy leaps into the Top 10 powered by a big win; Nobles returns to the Top 15

Sheldon Shealer

Thiago Cesar (middle) has helped Northwood School to an undefeated start this season.
Thiago Cesar (middle) has helped Northwood School to an undefeated start this season. / Northwood School

1. Woodstock Academy [Conn.], 5-0-0

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Richard Sarpong scored three goals to spark Woodstock's 4-0 win over High Mowing School in the team's inaugural PPL match this season.

2. Taft School [Conn.], 7-0-0

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Behind a balanced attack, Taft School rolled up 12 goals in wins over Deerfield Academy and Phillips Andover last week. A clash with undefeated Suffield Academy looms large this week.

3. Northwood School [N.Y.], 7-0-1

League: Independent

Notes: Will German scored twice and Carter Jackson, Andres Castro and Mikey Mezzetti added goals as Northwood rolled to a 5-0 win over Hoosac School last week.

4. Loomis Chaffee School [Conn.], 6-1-0

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Josiah Blake scored both goals as Loomis defeated Berkshire School 2-0 in a clash of Top 15 teams. Loomis also had a 4-0 win over Trinity-Pawling earlier in the week.

5. Milton Academy [Mass.], 4-1-2

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Milton Academy wrapped up the week with a 5-0 win over Middlesex School. While five different players netted goals, Henry Brown and Sam Plotnick also each had an assist to go along with a score.

6. Suffield Academy [Conn.], 6-0-1

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Nile Bean and Indiana commit Michael Adu-Gyamfi scored goals as Suffield Academy upended Hotchkiss School 2-1 in a key NEPSAC A-B crossover match.

7. Spire Academy [Ohio], 4-1-0

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Spire Academy bounced back from a season-opening loss to South Kent with four straight wins, capped by a 4-1 victory over previously undefeated Western Reserve Academy this past week. Marco Lazaro Marzo scored three goals, giving him four in two league matches this season.

8. Hotchkiss School [Conn.], 4-1-1

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: After starting the season with five straight shutouts, Hotchkiss gave up its first goals of the year in a 2-1 loss to Suffield Academy in a clash of nationally ranked teams.

9. Western Reserve Academy [Ohio], 6-1-0

League: Prep Premier League

Notes: Western Reserve's perfect start ended with a 4-1 loss to Spire Academy in its league opener on Saturday.

10. Pennington School [N.J.], 3-3-0

League: Mid-Atlantic Prep League

Notes: Five different players scored as Pennington School rolled to a 5-0 victory over Hill School.

11. Belmont Hill [Mass.], 6-0-0

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Belmont Hill shut out Groton (6-0) and Tabor Academy (3-0) last week to stay perfect.

12. Noble and Greenough [Mass.], 5-1-0

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Andrew Martins and Nate Sykora netted the goals as Nobles pulled off a 2-1 win over BB&N to earn its way back into the Top 15.

13. Choate Rosemary Hall [Conn.], 7-1-0

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Choate rolled up 11 goals combined in wins over Westminster School for former Top 15-ranked Phillips Exeter last week.

14. Mount St. Charles [R.I.], 5-0-2

League: NEPSAC-B

Notes: Mount St. Charles rolled past St. Thomas More 14-0 last week. Things get interesting this week as Mount St. Charles has a meeting with top-ranked Woodstock Academy.

15. Berkshire School [Mass.], 3-3-1

League: NEPSAC-A

Notes: Berkshire defeated Kent School 1-0 before falling to No. 4 Loomis Chaffee 2-0 last week. Mack Wilmore scored the game-winner for Berkshire against Kent. All three of Berkshire's losses are to Top 10-ranked teams.

OTHERS UNDER CONSIDERATION (in alphabetical order): Avon Old Farms [Conn.], Buckingham Browne & Nichols [Mass.], Combine Academy [N.C.], Hoosac School [N.Y.], Kiski School [Pa.], Northfield Mount Hermon [Mass.], Phillips Exeter [N.H.], Rivers School [Mass.], St. George's School [R.I.], St. Sebastian's [Mass.], South Kent School [Conn.], Vermont Academy [Vt.], Williston Northampton [Mass.], Worcester Academy [Mass.].

Published
Sheldon Shealer
SHELDON SHEALER

Sheldon Shealer is an award-winning sports journalist with more than 30 years of state and national high school sports coverage, which includes creating the Maryland high school football media state rankings and state records. His previous stops include editor positions with ESPN, Student Sports, The Frederick News-Post, and Hagerstown Herald-Mail, and time as a reporter with The Washington Post. He is also a professor of sports journalism at Mount St. Mary's University and a PhD candidate at Penn State University. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Boys Soccer