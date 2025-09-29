High School on SI Top 15 Boys Soccer Prep School National Rankings - Sept. 30, 2025
1. Woodstock Academy [Conn.], 5-0-0
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: Richard Sarpong scored three goals to spark Woodstock's 4-0 win over High Mowing School in the team's inaugural PPL match this season.
2. Taft School [Conn.], 7-0-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Behind a balanced attack, Taft School rolled up 12 goals in wins over Deerfield Academy and Phillips Andover last week. A clash with undefeated Suffield Academy looms large this week.
3. Northwood School [N.Y.], 7-0-1
League: Independent
Notes: Will German scored twice and Carter Jackson, Andres Castro and Mikey Mezzetti added goals as Northwood rolled to a 5-0 win over Hoosac School last week.
4. Loomis Chaffee School [Conn.], 6-1-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Josiah Blake scored both goals as Loomis defeated Berkshire School 2-0 in a clash of Top 15 teams. Loomis also had a 4-0 win over Trinity-Pawling earlier in the week.
5. Milton Academy [Mass.], 4-1-2
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Milton Academy wrapped up the week with a 5-0 win over Middlesex School. While five different players netted goals, Henry Brown and Sam Plotnick also each had an assist to go along with a score.
6. Suffield Academy [Conn.], 6-0-1
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: Nile Bean and Indiana commit Michael Adu-Gyamfi scored goals as Suffield Academy upended Hotchkiss School 2-1 in a key NEPSAC A-B crossover match.
7. Spire Academy [Ohio], 4-1-0
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: Spire Academy bounced back from a season-opening loss to South Kent with four straight wins, capped by a 4-1 victory over previously undefeated Western Reserve Academy this past week. Marco Lazaro Marzo scored three goals, giving him four in two league matches this season.
8. Hotchkiss School [Conn.], 4-1-1
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: After starting the season with five straight shutouts, Hotchkiss gave up its first goals of the year in a 2-1 loss to Suffield Academy in a clash of nationally ranked teams.
9. Western Reserve Academy [Ohio], 6-1-0
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: Western Reserve's perfect start ended with a 4-1 loss to Spire Academy in its league opener on Saturday.
10. Pennington School [N.J.], 3-3-0
League: Mid-Atlantic Prep League
Notes: Five different players scored as Pennington School rolled to a 5-0 victory over Hill School.
11. Belmont Hill [Mass.], 6-0-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Belmont Hill shut out Groton (6-0) and Tabor Academy (3-0) last week to stay perfect.
12. Noble and Greenough [Mass.], 5-1-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Andrew Martins and Nate Sykora netted the goals as Nobles pulled off a 2-1 win over BB&N to earn its way back into the Top 15.
13. Choate Rosemary Hall [Conn.], 7-1-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Choate rolled up 11 goals combined in wins over Westminster School for former Top 15-ranked Phillips Exeter last week.
14. Mount St. Charles [R.I.], 5-0-2
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: Mount St. Charles rolled past St. Thomas More 14-0 last week. Things get interesting this week as Mount St. Charles has a meeting with top-ranked Woodstock Academy.
15. Berkshire School [Mass.], 3-3-1
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Berkshire defeated Kent School 1-0 before falling to No. 4 Loomis Chaffee 2-0 last week. Mack Wilmore scored the game-winner for Berkshire against Kent. All three of Berkshire's losses are to Top 10-ranked teams.
OTHERS UNDER CONSIDERATION (in alphabetical order): Avon Old Farms [Conn.], Buckingham Browne & Nichols [Mass.], Combine Academy [N.C.], Hoosac School [N.Y.], Kiski School [Pa.], Northfield Mount Hermon [Mass.], Phillips Exeter [N.H.], Rivers School [Mass.], St. George's School [R.I.], St. Sebastian's [Mass.], South Kent School [Conn.], Vermont Academy [Vt.], Williston Northampton [Mass.], Worcester Academy [Mass.].