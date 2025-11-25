Final 2025 High School on SI Boys Soccer Prep School Top 15 National Rankings
For the third time in the past five years, the Prep Top 15 national championship will be shared. And this time, it's hard to debate.
Northwood School (N.Y.) and Taft School (Conn.) finish tied for No. 1 after previous top-ranked Woodstock Academy (Conn.) was upset in the Prep Premier League final.
Northwood School, which played an independent schedule, and Taft School, the NEPSAC A champion, both went undefeated and tied in a preseason showcase match that is not reflected on either team's record. Northwood had two wins over No. 3 Hoosac School (N.Y.), which defeated No. 4 Woodstock Academy in the PPL final. Pennington School (N.J.), loaded with taleted underclassmen, ends the year at No. 5 after claiming the New Jersey Prep A title.
Here is the list of all-time Prep No. 1 teams
2025: Northwood School (N.Y.)/Taft School (Conn.)
2024: Woodstock Academy (Woodstock, Conn.)
2023: Woodstock Academy (Woodstock, Conn.)
2022: South Kent School (Conn.)/Worcester Academy (Mass.)
2021: Northfield Mount Hermon (Mass.)/South Kent School (Conn.)
2020: NONE - COVID-19
2019: South Kent School (South Kent, Conn.)
2018: Berkshire School (Sheffield, Mass.)
2017: Brooks School (North Andover, Mass.)
2016: South Kent School (South Kent, Conn.)
2015: South Kent School (South Kent, Conn.)
2014: Berkshire School (Sheffield, Mass.)
2013: Hill School (Pottstown, Pa.)/Berkshire (Sheffield, Mass.)
2012: Berkshire School (Sheffield, Mass.)
2011: South Kent School (South Kent, Conn.)
Now on with the final rankings for 2025:
1t. Northwood School [N.Y.] 9-0-0*
League: Independent
Summary: Northwood played a schedule comprised of prep schools and club teams. The listed record reflects only contests against prep schools, which include six wins over teams that appeared in the Prep Top 15, including victories over Prep Premier League champion Hoosac School and New Jersey Prep A champion Pennington School. Northwood and NEPSAC A champion Taft School played to a 2-2 draw in a preseason showcase event, which is not reflected on either team's published record. Hamish Riddell has committed to Bucknell. Ashton Khory is bound for James Madison University. Tziyon Morris and Noah Moodey were selected for the High School All-America Game and have yet to make a commitment. Will German, a junior, led the team in scoring with 12 goals and six assists. Andres Castro, also a junior, added 12 goals and two assists. Thiago Cesar added 11 goals and five assists. Khory finished with seven goals and 11 assists.
1t. Taft School [Conn.] 20-0-1*
League: NEPSAC-A
Summary: Taft School became the first NEPSAC A program to repeat as champion since 2014 with a 4-1 victory over Noble and Greenough in the final. The victory ran Taft's undefeated streak to 33 matches. Will Murray, James Cooper (Babson commit), Alex Calabro, Tye Haley, and Fields DeShaw led the team's offense. UC Irvine commit Vincent Levasseur, a defender, was selected for the High School All-America Game. Taft went 8-0-1 against teams that finished the season in the Prep Top 15, which does not include a 2-2 draw with Northwood.
3. Hoosac School [N.Y.] 13-4-2*
League: Prep Premier League
Summary: Antony Alexis scored the golden goal in overtime as Hoosac School upended Woodstock Academy 3-2 in the PPL final, ending Woodstock Academy's two-year run of PPL and national titles. Alexis netted the opener, and Lazar Vucicevic scored as Hoosac built a 2-0 lead in the final. Alexis is about to commit to a perennial NCAA Division I conference challenger. David Germain is committed to Central Arkansas, and goalkeeper Vicente Silva is bound for Indiana University-Indianapolis. The No. 3 finish marks Hoosac School's highest-ever national ranking.
4. Woodstock Academy [Conn.] 14-1-1*
League: Prep Premier League
Summary: Woodstock Academy's bid for a third straight national title ended with a 3-2 overtime loss to Hoosac School in the PPL final. After falling behind 2-0, Woodstock rallied behind goals from Arthur Masson and Alexavier Gooden. This was Woodstock's first loss in three years of PPL play. Woodstock is 19-0-2 all-time in PPL regular-season play and had won seven playoff contests for an overall PPL run of 28 matches before the setback. Woodstock Academy was led by junior superstar Richard Sarpong, who has committed to Wake Forest. Sarpong led the PPL in goals. Woodstock's lineup also features Marshall commit David Cho, Sacred Heart commit Nico Ochoa, Oscar Pearman, Alexavier Gooden, Daion Swan-DeSilva, and Arthur Masson. Cho and Pearman have been selected for the All-America Game. During the regular season, Woodstock posted multi-goal wins over Pennington School, Loomis Chaffee, and Hoosac, all teams that finished in the Prep Top 15.
5. Pennington School [N.J.] 13-3-1*
League: Mid-Atlantic Prep League
Summary: Pennington School went 11-0-1 in its final 12 matches, winning the New Jersey Prep A state title for the third straight season. Matthew Addai, one of the nation's top junior prospects, led the team with 22 goals and eight assists. Kelvin Kwarteng added eight goals and seven assists. Gus Shapiro had six goals and eight assists. Alexandre Ben Amou scored nine goals. Two of Pennington's three losses were to top-ranked Northwood and No. 4 Woodstock Academy. Pennington is positioned for a run at a national title next year, especially considering 56 of the team's 58 goals and 45 of the team's 52 assists this year were scored by underclassmen.
6. Noble and Greenough [Mass.] 18-2-1*
League: NEPSAC-A
Summary: Noble and Greenough had a breakout year, winning the Independent School League title and finishing as NEPSAC A runner-up. Nobles' two losses were both to Taft School, both by 4-1 margins. Nobles had two wins over Belmont Hill and defeated Milton Academy and Northfield Mount Hermon, which teams that finished in the Prep Top 15. Cesar Miranda was named the ISL Defensive MVP. Miranda, Ryan Callahan, Mateo Cosentino, Julian Fynn-Thompson, Andrew Martins, and Mack Smink were ISL first-team selections. James Hazen was a second-team pick. Nobles was aiming for its first NEPSAC title since winning back-to-back B crowns in 1995 and 1996.
7. Mount St. Charles [R.I.] 20-0-3*
League: NEPSAC-B
Summary: In one of the greatest turnarounds in recent years, Mount St. Charles claimed the NEPSAC B crown with a 3-2 victory over Williston Northampton. Mount St. Charles is only two years removed from a three-win season. Mount St. Charles had two wins over Rivers School, a win over South Kent School, and went 1-0-1 against Suffield Academy, all teams that spent time in the Prep Top 15. Mount St. Charles' NEPSAC final win over Williston marked its only victory over a team that ended in the Top 15. A regular-season draw with Hoosac School was against Hoosac's Under-17 lineup, not its PPL team.
8. Northfield Mount Hermon [Mass.] 11-4-2*
League: NEPSAC-A
Summary: Northfield Mount Hermon reached the NEPSAC A semifinals before falling to eventual runner-up Noble and Greenough. In the quarterfinal round, junior Efe Iyahen netted his 13th goal of the season in a 1-0 win over Loomis Chaffee, avenging one of the team's regular-season defeats. Jeremie Kasongo, an uncommitted senior, was selected for the All-America Game.
9. Choate Rosemary Hall [Conn.] 16-5-2*
League: NEPSAC-A
Summary: After posting a revenge win over Avon Old Farms in the quarterfinals, Choate lost to top-seeded Taft School 3-1 in the NEPSAC A semifinals. Choate had a regular-season draw with No. 8 Northfield Mount Hermon. David Villavicencio, a Furman commit, was selected for the High School All-America Game.
10. Avon Old Farms [Conn.] 13-3-2*
League: NEPSAC-A
Summary: Avon Old Farms' hot finish ended with a 1-0 loss to Choate Rosemary Hall in the NEPSAC A quarterfinals. Avon Old Farms had rolled into the tournament on a nine-match unbeaten streak, including a win over Choate.
11. Loomis Chaffee School [Conn.] 14-6-0*
League: NEPSAC-A
Summary: At one point, Loomis Chaffee looked like a NEPSAC A title contender, but it dropped five of its last six matches -- all to ranked teams. Loomis' season came to a close with a 1-0 setback to Northfield Mount Hermon in the NEPSAC Prep A quarterfinals. Trevor Steele, a Notre Dame commit, was selected for the High School All-America Game.
12. Milton Academy [Mass.] 12-5-3*
League: NEPSAC-A
Summary: Milton was angling for a high postseason seed, but lost its last three matches -- including a 3-2 overtime contest to top-seeded Taft School in the NEPSAC A quarterfinals. Milton and Taft had met in the previous two NEPSAC finals, with each program winning a title. Despite the late-season slide, Milton Academy finished second in the ISL behind Noble and Greenough. Ale Cavallini-Hsu, Charlie Pons, and Max Tsai-Young were ISL first-team selections. Nicky Pittarelli and Ethan Fine were second-team picks. Pons was selected for the High School All-America Game.
13. Hotchkiss School [Conn.] 12-5-3*
League: NEPSAC-A
Summary: Despite not qualifying for the NEPSAC A tournament, Hotchkiss had a strong season, including wins over Loomis Chaffee and Berkshire School. Four of the five losses are to teams in the final Prep Top 15.
14. Williston Northampton [Mass.] 14-6-1*
League: NEPSAC-B
Summary: Williston had an up-and-down season that ended on a positive note, placing second to undefeated Mount St. Charles in the NEPSAC B final.
15. Belmont Hill [Mass.] 12-3-5*
League: NEPSAC-A
Summary: Belmont Hill pushed league champ and NEPSAC A runner-up Noble and Greenough in the postseason before falling 3-2 in the NEPSAC A quarterfinals. Belmont Hill placed fourth in the ISL and had a seven-match undefeated run, which included a tie with No. 12 Milton Academy, entering the playoffs. Jack Bartlett, Sam Lawrence, and Adonai Samuel were ISL first-team picks, and Blake DaCosta was a second-team selection.
OTHERS UNDER CONSIDERATION (in alphabetical order): Andrew Osbourne Academy [Ohio], Berkshire School [Mass.], Brooks School [Mass.], Buckingham Browne & Nichols [Mass.], Green Farms Academy [Conn.], Greenwich Country Day [Conn.], Kimball Union Academy [N.H.], Middlesex School [Mass.], Millbrook School [N.Y.], Rivers School [Mass.], St. George's School [R.I.], St. Sebastian's [Mass.], South Kent School [Conn.], Spire Academy [Ohio], Suffield Academy [Conn.], Vermont Academy [Vt.].
*-Indicates season is complete.