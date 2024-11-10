Brawl erupts during high scoring clash between Escondido and Steele Canyon
During Escondido's wild 57-53 CIF San Diego Section football playoff victory over Steele Canyon, things got a bit intense during the third quarter between the two teams.
A brawl erupted between the two teams, late in the third quarter with Escondido leading 41-31, after Esconsido quarterback Ezekiel McIntyre was hit from behind, after going out of bounds on his own sideline, by Steele Canyon's Tyree Zarkarian.
Below is footage of the brawl incident that was released on the X page of San Diego Football (X - @Daygofootball).
Per the footage, Zarkaryan was bumped after making the late hit, threw his hands in the air and then gave a two-handed shove to an Escondido player. From there the fight broke out and continued behind the Escondido bench. spilling onto the track area.
No further information about ejections or potential suspensions is available at this time. McIntyre did remain in the game and led his team to victory with some impressive offensive number.s
Escondido had 536 yards of total offense in the game, with McIntyre passing for 422 yards. Steele Canyon had 489 yards with 281 coming in the rushing game.
Escondido is the No. 6 seed in the tournament and Steele Canyon (7-4) was the No. 11 seed. Escondido advances to play San Diego High next week. SD is the No. 3 seed and had a bye week. Steele Canyon’s season is over at 4-7.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi