12 California high school baseball stars playing in 2024 MLB HS All-American Game
The High School baseball season wrapped up in California in June but several of the Golden State's top returning players will be in the spotlight on Wednesday night. The High School All-American Game features 34 of the best rising seniors from across the country including 12 from California.
The game begins at 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time and will be broadcast live on MLB.com. MLB Network will re-air the game on Aug. 17. It takes place at Petco Park in San Diego, California.
Here are the 12 players in the showcase from California:
Grayson Boles, St. Augustine High School
Position: RHP/1B |Measurables: 6-4, 215
Boles tossed 49.2 innings for the Saints as a junior, finishing with a 2.54 ERA. In 109.1 career innings, the Texas commit has struck out 118 batters.
Billy Carlson, Corona High School
Position: INF/RHP |Measurables: 6-1, 175
Carlson had a breakout season at the plate, finishing with a .367 average and 16 extra-base hits. The Vanderbilt commit also picked up five saves as a reliever with a 0.60 ERA.
Angel Cervantes, Warren High School
Position: RHP |Measurables: 6-3, 195
Cervantes, a UCLA commit, surpassed 100 strikeouts during his junior season. He's continued his upward trajectory into the summer, leading to his selection in Wednesday's game.
Brady Ebel, Corona High School
Position: INF |Measurables: 6-3, 190
Ebel had to sitout as a transfer to start the season and finished with a .374 on-base percentage and seven doubles for the Southern Section Division 1 champions. He's committed to LSU.
Gavin Fien, Great Oak High School
Position: INF |Measurables: 6-3, 200
Fien hit over .400 for the second consecutive season. The Texas commit had 12 doubles, three home runs and a triple.
Trent Grindlinger, Huntington Beach High School
Position: C |Measurables: 6-3, 195
Grindlinger hit .333 and walked more than twice as much as he struck out, finishing with a .457 on-base percentage. The Mississippi State commit had 13 doubles and three triples.
Josiah Hartshorn, Orange Lutheran High School
Position: OF |Measurables: 6-2, 220
Hartshorn was co-champion of the High School Home Run Derby during MLB's All-Star weekend in Texas in July. The Texas A&M commit hit .313 with five doubles, four home runs and a triple as a junior.
Brayden Jaksa, Irvington High School
Position: C |Measurables: 6-6, 210
Jaska was an SBLive All-State selection as a junior after hitting .437. The Oregon commit walked more than he struck out for the third straight season, finishing with eight doubles and six home runs.
Anthony Pack, Millikan High School
Position: OF |Measurables: 5-10, 175
Pack hit .393 with a .548 on-base percentage as a junior for Millikan. A Texas commit, Pack finished the season with three doubles, three triples and a home run.
Reagan Ricken, Great Oak High School
Position: RHP/OF |Measurables: 6-5, 220
In 30 innings on the mound as a junior, Ricken finished with a 1.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts. The LSU commit also hit .325 with eight extra-base hits in nearly 100 plate appearances.
Brock Sell, Tokay High School
Position: OF/RHP |Measurables: 6-1, 185
Sell hit .413 as a junior and is a career .402 hitter over 75 varsity games. The Stanford commit had 13 extra-base hits as a junior and is closing in on 50 career stolen bases.
Quentin Young, Oaks Christian High School
Position: INF/OF |Measurables: 6-5, 215
Young, an LSU commit, participated in July's High School Home Run Derby during MLB All-Star weekend. His huge power and arm have him among the projected top picks in the 2025 MLB Draft.
