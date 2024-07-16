2024 MLB Draft: More than 70 former California high school stars selected
Major League Baseball's First-Year player draft wrapped up on Tuesday afternoon after 20 rounds of selections. California was well represented as usual with five of the first 37 picks of the first round. There was at least one player from California selected in 19 of the 20 rounds over the three-day draft.
Bryce Rainer, a standout two-way player at Harvard-Westlake School, was the first player from California off the board, going to the Detroit Tigers at No. 11 overall. Rainer, a long time Texas commit, is expected to sign with the Tigers and forgo his commitment the the Longhorns in addition to focusing on shortstop long term.
Malcolm Moore, SBLive's 2022 California High School Baseball Player of the Year while at McClatchy High School, was the second former California star off the board. The Texas Rangers selected Moore at No. 30 overall following two seasons at Stanford University.
ROUND 1
Pick No. 11 – Detroit Tigers
Bryce Rainer – SS – Harvard-Westlake School
Pick No. 30 – Texas Rangers
Malcolm Moore – C – McClatchy HS/Stanford University
Pick No. 34 – Milwaukee Brewers
Blake Burke – 1B – De La Salle HS/University of Tennessee
Pick No. 36 – Cleveland Guardians
Braylon Doughty – RHP – Chaparral HS
Pick No. 37 – Pittsburgh Pirates
Levi Sterling – RHP – Sherman Oaks Notre Dame HS
ROUND 2
Pick No. 52 – San Diego Padres
Boston Bateman – LHP – Camarillo HS
Pick No. 72 – Detroit Tigers
Ethan Schiefelbein – LHP – Corona HS
Pick No. 73 – Oakland Athletics
Gage Jump – LHP – JSerra HS/Louisiana State University
ROUND 3
Pick No. 78 – Chicago White Sox
Nick McLain – OF – Beckman HS/Arizona State University
Pick No. 85 – Detroit Tigers
Josh Randall – RHP – Capistrano Valley Christian/University of San Diego
Pick No. 89 – New York Yankees
Thatcher Hurd – RHP – Mira Costa HS/Louisiana State University
Pick No. 91 – Seattle Mariners
Hunter Cranton – RHP – JSerra HS/Kansas University
Pick No. 96 – Minnesota Twins
Khadim Diaw – C – Sherman Oaks Notre Dame/Loyola Marymount University
Pick No. 97 – Baltimore Orioles
Austin Overn – OF – Foothill (Santa Ana) HS/USC
Pick No. 101 – Houston Astros
Ryan Forcucci – RHP – San Marcos HS/UC San Diego
ROUND 4
Pick No. 104 – Oakland Athletics
Rodney Green Jr. – OF – El Cerrito HS/Cal
Pick No. 128 – Los Angeles Dodgers
Jakob Wright – LHP – Paso Robles HS/Cal Poly
ROUND 5
Pick No. 148 – San Francisco Giants
Jakob Christian – OF – St. Augustine HS/University of San Diego
Pick No. 153 – Chicago Cubs
Ariel Armas – C – St. Augustine HS/University of San Diego
Pick No. 154 – Seattle Mariners
Charlie Beilenson – RHP – Chaminade College Prep/Duke University
Pick No. 159 – Minnesota Twins
Caden Kendle – OF – Marina HS/UC Irvine
Pick No. 160 – Baltimore Orioles
Ryan Stafford – C – Folsom HS/Cal Poly
Pick No. 161 – Atlanta Braves
Nick Montgomery – C – Cypress HS
ROUND 6
Pick No. 174 – Pittsburgh Pirates
Matt Ager – RHP – Foothill (Pleasanton) HS/UC Santa Barbara
Pick No. 176 – Detroit Tigers
Woody Hadeen – SS – Temecula Valley HS/UC Irvine
Pick No. 178 – San Francisco Giants
Robert Hipwell – 3B – Scotts Valley HS/Santa Clara
Pick No. 182 – Chicago Cubs
Ryan Gallagher – RHP – Granite Bay HS/UC Santa Barbara
Pick No. 187 – Toronto Blue Jays
Aaron Parker – C – Los Altos HS/UC Santa Barbara
ROUND 7
Pick No. 196 – Oakland Athletics
Dylan Fien – C – Great Oak HS
Pick No. 198 – Colorado Rockies
Fidel Ulloa – RHP – Lodi HS/Louisiana State University
Pick No. 209 – Cincinnati Reds
Myles Smith – OF – Crossroads School/UC Irvine
Pick No. 215 – Milwaukee Brewers
Mason Molina – LHP – Trabuco Hills HS/Arkansas
ROUND 8
Pick No. 228 – Colorado Rockies
Luke Jewett – RHP – JSerra HS/UCLA
Pick No. 255 – Texas Rangers
Anthony Susac – RHP – Jesuit HS/University of Arizona
ROUND 9
Pick No. 258 – Colorado Rockies
Tommy Hopfe – RHP – Frontier HS/Fresno State University
Pick No. 264 – Pittsburgh Pirates
Duce Gourson – SS – Point Loma HS/UCLA
Pick No. 274 – Miami Marlins
Dub Gleed – 3B – San Juan Hills HS/UC Irvine
Pick No. 278 – Minnesota Twins
Jason Doktorczyk – RHP – Los Alamitos HS/University of Nevada
Pick No. 281 – Atlanta Braves
Owen Hackman – RHP – Maranatha (Pasadena) HS/Loyola Marymount University
Pick No. 285 – Texas Rangers
Keith Jones II – OF – Heritage (Brentwood) HS/New Mexico State University
ROUND 10
Pick No. 300 – San Diego Padres
Jack Costello – 3B – Chaminade College Prep/University of San Diego
Pick No. 302 – Chicago Cubs
Matt Halbach – 3B – Archbishop Mitty HS/UC San Diego
Pick No. 309 – Baltimore Orioles
Christian Rodriguez – RHP – Orange Lutheran HS/Cal State Fullerton
ROUND 11
Pick No. 321 – St. Louis Cardinals
Jon Jon Gazdar – SS – Northgate HS/Austin Peay University
Pick No. 327 – Boston Red Sox
Steven Brooks – RHP – Cosmnes Oaks HS/Cal Poly
ROUND 12
Pick No. 346 – Oakland Athletics
Ali Camarillo – SS – Otay Ranch HS/Texas A&M
Pick No. 358 – San Francisco Giants
Zander Darby – 3B – Palo Alto HS/UC Santa Barbara
Pick No. 368 – Minnesota Twins
Christian Becerra – RHP – Harvard-Westlake School/Cal
Pick No. 373 – Houston Astros
Ryan Verdugo – RHP – Bishop Amat HS/Cal State Bakersfield
Pick No. 375 – Texas Rangers
Josh Springer – C – Corona HS
ROUND 13
Pick No. 383 – New York Mets
R.J. Gordon – RHP – West Ranch HS/University of Oregon
Pick No. 394 – Miami Marlins
Cody Schrier – SS – JSerra HS/UCLA
Pick No. 399 – Baltimore Orioles
Brandon Downer – RHP – Santiago HS/Cal Baptist
Pick No. 400 – Los Angeles Dodgers
Mike Villani – RHP – El Camino HS/Long Beach State University
Pick No. 404 – Arizona Diamondbacks
Kyle Ayers – RHP – Sherman Oaks Notre Dame HS/Texas Christian University
ROUND 14
Pick No. 416 – Detroit Tigers
Preston Howey – RHP – Arcadia HS/St. Mary’s College
Pick No. 420 – San Diego Padres
Brendan Durfee – C – St. Francis HS/UC Santa Barbara
Pick No. 427 – Toronto Blue Jays
J.R. Freethy – 2B – Granite Bay HS/University of Nevada
Pick No. 430 – Los Angeles Dodgers
Will Gagnon – RHP – Reedley HS/Reedley College
Pick No. 433 – Houston Astros
Ryan Mathiesen – RHP – Westmont HS/The Master’s College
ROUND 16
Pick No. 467 – Kansas City Royals
Andrew Morones – RHP – East Union HS/Cal State Fullerton
Pick No. 468 – Colorado Rockies
Kevin Fitzer – 1B – Aliso Niguel HS/Cal State Northridge
ROUND 17
Pick No. 510 – San Diego Padres
Ryan Jackson – SS – Heritage (Brentwood) HS/USC
Pick No. 516 – Tampa Bay Rays
Andres Galan – RHP – Franklin HS/Cal
Pick No. 524 – Arizona Diamondbacks
Drake Frize – RHP – Orange Lutheran HS/University of San Diego
ROUND 18
Pick No. 535 – Cleveland Guardians
Izaak Martinez – LHP – Glendora HS/UC San Diego
Pick No. 550 – Los Angeles Dodgers
Isaac Ayon – RHP – Buchanan HS/University of Oregon
Pick No. 551
Jake Steels – OF – Righetti HS – Cal Poly
ROUND 19
Pick No. 559 – Chicago White Sox
Nick Pinto – LHP – Tesoro HS/UC Irvine
ROUND 20
Pick No. 586 – Oakland Athletics
Dylan Volantis – LHP – Westlake HS
Pick No. 595 – Cleveland Guardians
Cam Walty – RHP – Cosumnes Oaks HS/University of Arizona
Pick No. 597 – Boston Red Sox
Ben Hansen – RHP – Foothill (Pleasanton) HS/BYU
Pick No. 607 – Toronto Blue Jays
Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek – SS – Torrey Pines HS/USC
Pick No. 609 – Baltimore Orioles
Evan Yates – RHP – King (Riverside) HS/Cal State Fullerton
