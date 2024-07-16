High School

2024 MLB Draft: More than 70 former California high school stars selected

The final day of the 2024 MLB Draft wrapped up on Tuesday and California was well represented throughout the 20 rounds

Harvard-Westlake's Bryce Rainer was drafted No. 11 overall to the Detroit Tigers in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Major League Baseball's First-Year player draft wrapped up on Tuesday afternoon after 20 rounds of selections. California was well represented as usual with five of the first 37 picks of the first round. There was at least one player from California selected in 19 of the 20 rounds over the three-day draft.

Bryce Rainer, a standout two-way player at Harvard-Westlake School, was the first player from California off the board, going to the Detroit Tigers at No. 11 overall. Rainer, a long time Texas commit, is expected to sign with the Tigers and forgo his commitment the the Longhorns in addition to focusing on shortstop long term.

Malcolm Moore, SBLive's 2022 California High School Baseball Player of the Year while at McClatchy High School, was the second former California star off the board. The Texas Rangers selected Moore at No. 30 overall following two seasons at Stanford University.

ROUND 1

Pick No. 11 – Detroit Tigers

Bryce Rainer – SS – Harvard-Westlake School

Pick No. 30 – Texas Rangers

Malcolm Moore – C – McClatchy HS/Stanford University

Pick No. 34 – Milwaukee Brewers

Blake Burke – 1B – De La Salle HS/University of Tennessee

Pick No. 36 – Cleveland Guardians

Braylon Doughty – RHP – Chaparral HS

Pick No. 37 – Pittsburgh Pirates

Levi Sterling – RHP – Sherman Oaks Notre Dame HS

ROUND 2

Pick No. 52 – San Diego Padres

Boston Bateman – LHP – Camarillo HS

Pick No. 72 – Detroit Tigers

Ethan Schiefelbein – LHP – Corona HS

Pick No. 73 – Oakland Athletics

Gage Jump – LHP – JSerra HS/Louisiana State University

ROUND 3

Pick No. 78 – Chicago White Sox

Nick McLain – OF – Beckman HS/Arizona State University

Pick No. 85 – Detroit Tigers

Josh Randall – RHP – Capistrano Valley Christian/University of San Diego

Pick No. 89 – New York Yankees

Thatcher Hurd – RHP – Mira Costa HS/Louisiana State University

Pick No. 91 – Seattle Mariners

Hunter Cranton – RHP – JSerra HS/Kansas University

Pick No. 96 – Minnesota Twins

Khadim Diaw – C – Sherman Oaks Notre Dame/Loyola Marymount University

Pick No. 97 – Baltimore Orioles

Austin Overn – OF – Foothill (Santa Ana) HS/USC

Pick No. 101 – Houston Astros

Ryan Forcucci – RHP – San Marcos HS/UC San Diego

ROUND 4

Pick No. 104 – Oakland Athletics

Rodney Green Jr. – OF – El Cerrito HS/Cal

Pick No. 128 – Los Angeles Dodgers

Jakob Wright – LHP – Paso Robles HS/Cal Poly

ROUND 5

Pick No. 148 – San Francisco Giants

Jakob Christian – OF – St. Augustine HS/University of San Diego

Pick No. 153 – Chicago Cubs

Ariel Armas – C – St. Augustine HS/University of San Diego

Pick No. 154 – Seattle Mariners

Charlie Beilenson – RHP – Chaminade College Prep/Duke University

Pick No. 159 – Minnesota Twins

Caden Kendle – OF – Marina HS/UC Irvine

Pick No. 160 – Baltimore Orioles

Ryan Stafford – C – Folsom HS/Cal Poly

Pick No. 161 – Atlanta Braves

Nick Montgomery – C – Cypress HS

ROUND 6

Pick No. 174 – Pittsburgh Pirates

Matt Ager – RHP – Foothill (Pleasanton) HS/UC Santa Barbara

Pick No. 176 – Detroit Tigers

Woody Hadeen – SS – Temecula Valley HS/UC Irvine

Pick No. 178 – San Francisco Giants

Robert Hipwell – 3B – Scotts Valley HS/Santa Clara

Pick No. 182 – Chicago Cubs

Ryan Gallagher – RHP – Granite Bay HS/UC Santa Barbara

Pick No. 187 – Toronto Blue Jays

Aaron Parker – C – Los Altos HS/UC Santa Barbara

ROUND 7

Pick No. 196 – Oakland Athletics

Dylan Fien – C – Great Oak HS

Pick No. 198 – Colorado Rockies

Fidel Ulloa – RHP – Lodi HS/Louisiana State University

Pick No. 209 – Cincinnati Reds

Myles Smith – OF – Crossroads School/UC Irvine

Pick No. 215 – Milwaukee Brewers

Mason Molina – LHP – Trabuco Hills HS/Arkansas

ROUND 8

Pick No. 228 – Colorado Rockies

Luke Jewett – RHP – JSerra HS/UCLA

Pick No. 255 – Texas Rangers

Anthony Susac – RHP – Jesuit HS/University of Arizona

ROUND 9

Pick No. 258 – Colorado Rockies

Tommy Hopfe – RHP – Frontier HS/Fresno State University

Pick No. 264 – Pittsburgh Pirates

Duce Gourson – SS – Point Loma HS/UCLA

Pick No. 274 – Miami Marlins

Dub Gleed – 3B – San Juan Hills HS/UC Irvine

Pick No. 278 – Minnesota Twins

Jason Doktorczyk – RHP – Los Alamitos HS/University of Nevada

Pick No. 281 – Atlanta Braves

Owen Hackman – RHP – Maranatha (Pasadena) HS/Loyola Marymount University

Pick No. 285 – Texas Rangers

Keith Jones II – OF – Heritage (Brentwood) HS/New Mexico State University

ROUND 10

Pick No. 300 – San Diego Padres

Jack Costello – 3B – Chaminade College Prep/University of San Diego

Pick No. 302 – Chicago Cubs

Matt Halbach – 3B – Archbishop Mitty HS/UC San Diego

Pick No. 309 – Baltimore Orioles

Christian Rodriguez – RHP – Orange Lutheran HS/Cal State Fullerton

ROUND 11

Pick No. 321 – St. Louis Cardinals

Jon Jon Gazdar – SS – Northgate HS/Austin Peay University

Pick No. 327 – Boston Red Sox

Steven Brooks – RHP – Cosmnes Oaks HS/Cal Poly

ROUND 12

Pick No. 346 – Oakland Athletics

Ali Camarillo – SS – Otay Ranch HS/Texas A&M

Pick No. 358 – San Francisco Giants

Zander Darby – 3B – Palo Alto HS/UC Santa Barbara

Pick No. 368 – Minnesota Twins

Christian Becerra – RHP – Harvard-Westlake School/Cal

Pick No. 373 – Houston Astros

Ryan Verdugo – RHP – Bishop Amat HS/Cal State Bakersfield

Pick No. 375 – Texas Rangers

Josh Springer – C – Corona HS

ROUND 13

Pick No. 383 – New York Mets

R.J. Gordon – RHP – West Ranch HS/University of Oregon

Pick No. 394 – Miami Marlins

Cody Schrier – SS – JSerra HS/UCLA

Pick No. 399 – Baltimore Orioles

Brandon Downer – RHP – Santiago HS/Cal Baptist

Pick No. 400 – Los Angeles Dodgers

Mike Villani – RHP – El Camino HS/Long Beach State University

Pick No. 404 – Arizona Diamondbacks

Kyle Ayers – RHP – Sherman Oaks Notre Dame HS/Texas Christian University

ROUND 14

Pick No. 416 – Detroit Tigers

Preston Howey – RHP – Arcadia HS/St. Mary’s College

Pick No. 420 – San Diego Padres

Brendan Durfee – C – St. Francis HS/UC Santa Barbara

Pick No. 427 – Toronto Blue Jays

J.R. Freethy – 2B – Granite Bay HS/University of Nevada

Pick No. 430 – Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Gagnon – RHP – Reedley HS/Reedley College

Pick No. 433 – Houston Astros

Ryan Mathiesen – RHP – Westmont HS/The Master’s College

ROUND 16

Pick No. 467 – Kansas City Royals

Andrew Morones – RHP – East Union HS/Cal State Fullerton

Pick No. 468 – Colorado Rockies

Kevin Fitzer – 1B – Aliso Niguel HS/Cal State Northridge

ROUND 17

Pick No. 510 – San Diego Padres

Ryan Jackson – SS – Heritage (Brentwood) HS/USC

Pick No. 516 – Tampa Bay Rays

Andres Galan – RHP – Franklin HS/Cal

Pick No. 524 – Arizona Diamondbacks

Drake Frize – RHP – Orange Lutheran HS/University of San Diego

ROUND 18

Pick No. 535 – Cleveland Guardians

Izaak Martinez – LHP – Glendora HS/UC San Diego

Pick No. 550 – Los Angeles Dodgers

Isaac Ayon – RHP – Buchanan HS/University of Oregon

Pick No. 551

Jake Steels – OF – Righetti HS – Cal Poly

ROUND 19

Pick No. 559 – Chicago White Sox

Nick Pinto – LHP – Tesoro HS/UC Irvine

ROUND 20

Pick No. 586 – Oakland Athletics

Dylan Volantis – LHP – Westlake HS

Pick No. 595 – Cleveland Guardians

Cam Walty – RHP – Cosumnes Oaks HS/University of Arizona

Pick No. 597 – Boston Red Sox

Ben Hansen – RHP – Foothill (Pleasanton) HS/BYU

Pick No. 607 – Toronto Blue Jays

Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek – SS – Torrey Pines HS/USC

Pick No. 609 – Baltimore Orioles

Evan Yates – RHP – King (Riverside) HS/Cal State Fullerton

