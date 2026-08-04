2026 California Football: Top Running Backs to Watch

The lineage of great NFL running backs who made their marks on California high school fields is long and impressive.

Consider these 10:

* Marcus Allen and Terrell Davis, of Lincoln-San Diego

* Reggie Bush, Helix-La Mesa

* Frank Gifford, Kern County Union

* Najee Harris, Antioch

Former Antioch High School and Alabama star running back Najee Harris (22), shown here for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Jan. 4, 2025 game, is now with the San Diego Chargers. Harris graduated from Antioch as the San Francisco Bay Area's all-time career rushing leader with 7,948 yards and 99 touchdowns. Credit: Barry Reeger- | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

* Maurice Jones-Drew, De La Salle-Concord

* Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Tech

* Hugh McElhenny, Washington-Los Angeles

* O.J. Simpson, Galileo-San Francisco

* Ricky Williams, Patrick Henry-San Diego

Here are 10 current top running backs to watch from California High Schools today — and a few others. Credentials based on college recruitability and high school production.

Check out recruiting rankings by Rivals/0n3 and 247Sports , along with 2025 California rushing leaders at MaxPreps .

1. Jaxsen Stokes, Sierra Canyon, Sr.

Sierra Canyon three-star RB Jaxsen Stokes (3) had a big 2025 opening night, running 13 times for 96 yards and three touchdowns while amassing 166 total yards in a 35-0 win against then No. 13 JSerra Catholic. | Rene Morales

College: Cal

Ranked the No. 43 player overall in his class in the state by 247Sports, the 5-foot-9, 190-pounder has rushed for 1,429 yards and 24 touchdowns in his career and is also a big receiving threat out of the backfield, with 54 career catches.

2. Duece Jones-Drew, De La Salle, Sr.

De La Salle running back Duece Jones-Drew is a third-year starter for the Spartans. | Dennis Lee

College: UCLA

The name should sound familiar as the 5-8, 180-pounder is the son of the former De La Salle, UCLA and Jacksonville Jaguar standout. Also a top defensive back, Jones-Drew figures to carry a bigger load than he has for De La Salle.

3. Kamden Tillis, Los Alamitos, Sr.

College: San Diego State

The 5-9, 190-pounder picked the Aztecs over 14 other colleges, including Boise State, Oregon State and Utah after rushing for 1,543 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior. Also blessed with terrific hands, Tillis had 33 catches for 394 yards in 2025.

4. Eli Dukes, Palma-Salinas, Sr.

College: UC Davis

A three-year starter with equal weapons of speed and power, the 5-10, 185-pounder has piled up 5,683 career rushing yards and 72 touchdowns. He also averaged 23.5 yards per his 13 catches last season and three more scores. He rushed 221 times for 2,420 yards with a long of 95 yards in 2025. Palma has gone 29-11 in his three years as starter.

5. Benjamin Harris, Servite, Sr.

Speedy Benjamin Harris on the kick return in 2025. Harris holds 12 D1 offers, but picked Oregon State on July 31 | Karlie Carlson/Servite Athletic Director

College: Oregon State

Speed, speed and more speed is the biggest tool in Harris’ bag as the 5-9, 170-pounder has run best track times of 10.38 in the 100 meters and 21.27 in the 200. He has 12 college offers, but picked the Beavers over Arizona, Miami and Oregon among others.

6. AJ McBean, Serra-Gardena, Sr.

College: Stanford

The 5-10, 210-pounder has rushed for 2,169 yards in his career with 24 touchdowns. He picked Stanford over Dartmouth, San Diego State, Hawaii and Fresno State among others.

7. Malachi McFarland, Damien-La Verne, Sr.

College: Boise State

The 5-10, 180-pounder rushed just 108 times last season for 894 yards and 11 touchdowns. The less touches the better for college recruiters, who also like the way McFarland catches the ball. He has 30 career catches. McFarland picked Boise State over 10 other suitors, including Oregon, UCLA and Cal.

8. Jayson Williams, Grant, Sr.

College: Fresno State

The 5-11, 200-pounder is the top running threat in the Sac-Joaquin Section for the powerhouse Pacers. Another track standout, Williams rushed for 541 yards on just 33 carries and eight touchdowns in six games last season. He and Thorne Watson figure to get at least 100 carries this season.

9. Trevor Schneider, Chaparral-Temecula, Sr.

College: Uncommitted

The 5-10, 180-pounder has offers from Air Force and Sacramento State after rushing for 1,354 yards (7.4 average) and nine touchdowns. He’ll team up with power back Dane Weber (14 TD runs) to form a dynamic duo.

10. Adonyae Brown, Riordan, Sr.

Riordan running back Adonyae Brown rushed for nearly 180 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of his team's NorCal Division 1-AA title game loss at Folsom in 2025. He's headed to UNLV after his 2026 senior season. | Photo by Dennis Lee

College: UNLV

His coach Adhir Ravapati flat out calls Brown the best all-around player he’s ever coached and he’s coached many elite talents. At 5-10, 245-pound, Brown doesn’t just run over would-be tacklers, but he has excellent speed, hands and athleticism. In fact, he’s the team’s punter and kicker as well.

20 more (alphabetical)

Maliq Allen, St. John Bosco, Sr. — The most productive back for the state’s No. 1 team preseason, the 5-7, 180-pounder figures to get many more touches in 2026. Has 8 college offers, including UNLV, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas A&M and Syracuse

St. John Bosco RB Maliq Allen, shown here in 2024 racing for a touchdown against San Mateo Serra, is one of the state's top game-breakers. | Photo by Dennis Lee

Caleb Bey, Bishop Amat — The 5-10, 185-pounder rushed for 735 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at Crean Lutheran before transferring. He committed to Cal Poly-SLO on June 9

Champ Brown, Aquinas-San Bernardino, Sr. — Only 5-6, but provides a big punch at 185 pounds. Brown has interest from Arizona and Oregon, among others places

J.R. Cruz, Clovis North, Jr. — Huge sophomore season, Cruz rushed for 1,555 yards and 15 touchdowns in 11 games

Lamar Ellis, Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland, Sr. — Led the Dragons to a state 5-AA title last season by rushing for 1,495 yards and 25 touchdowns

Ma’Kahi Fields-Cook, Canyon Hills-San Diego, Jr. — As a sophomore, rushed for 2,092 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games

Gavin Garza, Costa Mesa, Sr. — In just 11 games, rushed for 1,761 yards and 24 TDs in 2025

Darnell Holmes, Stagg, Sr. — Also a tremendous receiving threat, Holmes rushed for 1,657 yards and 24 touchdowns last season

Ehis Idoni, Roosevelt, Jr. — The CS’s top sophomore rusher had 1,732 yards (9.84 ypc) and 24 TDs in just 10 games

Koby Johnson, Enterprise, Jr. — One of Northern Section’s biggest game-breakers, Johnson rushed for 1,623 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore

Gage Jones, Live Oak-Morgan Hill, Sr. — Only behind Dukes in CCS with 2,207 rushing yards, 24 TDs in 2025

Nikko Juarez, Manteca, Sr. — Another big running threat from the Sac-Joaquin Section, Juarez averaged 10.80 per carry and piled up 1,652 yards and 24 touchdowns last season

Brady Lennon, Ann Sobrato-Morgan Hill, Sr. — Averaged almost 10 yards per carry while rushing for 1,776 yards and 18 scores last season

Damir Lomax, Bakersfield, Jr. — Averaged nearly 9.0 per carry while going for 1,514 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore

Dvaughn Norwood, Bella Vista-Fair Oaks, Sr. — Rushed for 25 touchdowns and 1,876 yards in 2025

Reyes Ortiz, Hillcrest-Riverside, Sr. — Hopes to better even huge numbers from 2025 (1,829 rushing yards, 24 TDs)

Cordell Radcliffe, Sacramento, Jr. — Lightning in a bottle, Radcliffe rushed for 1,773 yards and 19 touchdowns as a sophomore

Caesar Reyes, Garfield, Sr. — One of LA City Section’s most productive players with 1,695 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns in just nine games

Carson Tidwell, King City, Sr. — Broke the 2,000-yard barrier (2,076) with 28 TDs in just 10 games last season

Carvell Wafer, Buchanan-Clovis, Sr. — The 5-11, 175-pounder has offers from Utah, UNLV and Fresno State among others