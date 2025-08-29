3 Takeaways: Santa Margarita Stuns Centennial in Overtime, Marks First Win for Carson Palmer
In a dramatic season opener, Santa Margarita secured a 33–27 overtime victory against Centennial, delivering a thrilling start to the year and marking the first win for former USC and NFL quarterback Carson Palmer in his return to his alma mater as head coach.
The game unfolded with momentum swings, big plays, and tense moments, reflecting both teams’ resilience and determination.
The Eagles were led by Trace Johnson, who completed 17 of 25 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns while adding a 15-yard rushing touchdown.
Sophomore Jaion “Deuce” Smith rushed for 78 yards on 22 carries, and freshman Adrian Petero powered through defenders on 12 carries for 67 yards, scoring the game-winning two-yard touchdown in overtime.
Petero, the smallest player on the field, was hit behind the line of scrimmage, wrangled near the line, and, with the help of teammates, pushed through a host of defenders to cross the goal line.
On the receiving end, sophomore Ryan Clark had 7 catches for 78 yards and a 21-yard touchdown, junior Luke Gazzaniga led the team with 6 catches for 83 yards, and sophomore Grant Mosley added a 39-yard touchdown reception.
Santa Margarita’s defense delivered in critical moments. Sophomore Prime Williams made two interceptions on back-to-back drives, including a spectacular pick on the last play of the first half, where he had outside leverage on a receiver running a post route near the goal line.
Williams intercepted the slightly overthrown ball at the 1-yard line, carrying his momentum into the end zone before attempting a return, with both plays accounting for a definite seven-point swing and a potential 14-point swing.
Williams finished with 77 return yards on his two interceptions, averaging 38.5 yards per return.
Sophomore Jayden Crowder contributed an interception, a pass breakup, and blocked the decisive extra point, while Simote Katoanga recorded two sacks and Ivrick Carrigan added another.
Centennial erased a late deficit with a strong fourth quarter, including two touchdown passes from Dominick Catalano to Ty Plinski.
A blocked extra point and timely defensive plays set the stage for overtime, where missed opportunities and clutch execution decided the game.
Defense Seals the Deal
Santa Margarita’s defense was the difference-maker. Williams’ interceptions on back-to-back drives, including the half-ending pick, shifted momentum dramatically.
The defensive line and secondary consistently pressured Centennial’s quarterback, limiting big plays. In overtime, their resilience held Centennial scoreless, giving the Eagles the chance to win.
Clutch Playmakers Deliver
Offense came through in the most important moments. Johnson’s two touchdown passes and rushing score, along with Petero’s relentless overtime push, highlighted the Eagles’ ability to execute under pressure.
Clark, Gazzaniga, and Mosley each made key contributions in the passing game, balancing the attack.
Turnovers and Special Teams Swing Momentum
Turnovers and special teams played a defining role. Centennial erased a late deficit, but a blocked extra point and timely interceptions allowed Santa Margarita to seize the advantage in overtime.
The game underscored how capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes and executing in special teams can determine outcomes in high-pressure contests.
This thrilling opener sets the tone for Santa Margarita’s season, giving Palmer a memorable debut and sending a message that the Eagles are ready to contend in 2025.