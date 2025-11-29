High School

Live score updates: Centennial vs. Santa Margarita in CIF Southern Section Championship - November 28, 2025

Get game updates from the California high school football playoff matchup between the Huskies and the Eagles

Jack Butler

Santa Margarita plays Centennial in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Championship
Santa Margarita plays Centennial in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Championship / SBLive

The No. 3 Centennial/Corona Huskies (11-1) play the No. 2 Santa Margarita Eagles (9-3) in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Championship on Friday at the Rose Bowl.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Players to Watch

Santa Margarita

  • Simote Katoanga, Sr., DL - 4-star committed to USC
  • Trent Mosley, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to USC
  • Jayden Crowder, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to USC

Centennial

  • Jonathan McKinley, Sr., LB - 3-star committed to Cal
    Therman Williams, Sr., CB - 3-star committed Wyoming
  • Keawe Browne, Sr., TE - 3-star committed to Boise State

Pick 'Em

Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win!

Live score updates: Centennial vs. Santa Margarita in CIF Southern Section Championship - November 28, 2025

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/California