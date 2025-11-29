Live score updates: Centennial vs. Santa Margarita in CIF Southern Section Championship - November 28, 2025
The No. 3 Centennial/Corona Huskies (11-1) play the No. 2 Santa Margarita Eagles (9-3) in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Championship on Friday at the Rose Bowl.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Players to Watch
Santa Margarita
- Simote Katoanga, Sr., DL - 4-star committed to USC
- Trent Mosley, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to USC
- Jayden Crowder, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to USC
Centennial
- Jonathan McKinley, Sr., LB - 3-star committed to Cal
Therman Williams, Sr., CB - 3-star committed Wyoming
- Keawe Browne, Sr., TE - 3-star committed to Boise State
