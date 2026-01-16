5-Star Freshman Point Guard Quali Giran Continues to Make Headlines
Freshman 5-star point guard Quali Giran, a member of the Class of 2029, is cementing his place in the world of basketball.
If you don't know the name Quali Giran well you do now. The 15-year old, 6-foot-1 phenom dropped 31 points in his high school debut, helping everyone realize the kid from Long Beach Millikan is something special. Giran already has offers from UCLA, TCU, Sacramento State, Cal Berkeley and Cal State Northridge.
Recently, Giran discussed his early High School success with High School On SI.
Q&A with 5-star Freshman Point Guard Quali Giran
Myckena Guerrero: You put up 31 points in your high school debut and quickly became a national name when did it hit you that this journey was becoming something bigger than just the next game, and what was that moment like for you?
Quali Giran: Before I ever stepped on the court at Millikan High School, I knew the schedule was going to be serious—back-to-back games against elite players. I didn’t train thinking about how many points I would score. I trained to be ready, to compete, and to help my team in any way possible. Even though we lost that game, it didn’t break me—it built me. That loss lit a fire in me to work harder, train smarter, and think long-term. It taught me that every moment—good or bad—is part of a bigger purpose. After my first high school game, when I scored 31, it wasn’t the points that changed me—it was the impact. People I didn’t even know were talking about the game, reaching out, and paying attention. That’s when it hit me that this journey was becoming bigger than just the next game. I realized that how I play, how I act, and how I carry myself can inspire other kids who are watching and dreaming just like I am.
MG: You’ve said you play with pace, poise, and purpose how did you develop that mindset at such a young age?
QG: I learned to play with pace, poise, and purpose by being taught to think before I move. My family and coaches always told me that talent is nothing without discipline. I study the game, watch film, and learn from mistakes. Staying calm helps me make better decisions, and that’s something you can use in basketball and in life—slow down, think clearly, and move with intention. Daily mediation and journaling plays a huge part of my mindset.
MG: Who is Quali Giran off the court?
QG: Off the court, I’m a student of life. I care about learning, growing, and becoming better every day. I love my family, I respect my elders, and I try to be a good example to younger kids who look up to me. I’m not perfect, but I’m committed to improving—on the court, in the classroom, and as a person.
MG: Being a Top-10 national recruit in the Class of 2029 already comes with noise and pressure and you’re just getting started how do you stay grounded and continue to grow throughout this process.
QG: With attention and pressure comes responsibility. I stay grounded by remembering where I started and who helped me get here. Rankings don’t define me—my character does. I stay focused by praying, training, and listening to people who want the best for me. Growth comes from staying humble and working even harder when people start watching.
MG: With early attention and Big-Time offers already on the table, what do you want college coaches and recruiters to truly understand about who you are beyond your stats and what are you looking for in a school that will help you become the best version of yourself on and off the court?
QG: I want coaches to see more than points and highlights. I want them to see a young man who wants to learn, lead, and grow. I’m looking for a school that will challenge me to be great in the classroom, in the community, and on the court. Success isn’t just about what you achieve—it’s about who you become while chasing it.
MG: You’re bounded by your faith, family and cultures your represent so let me ask you how has your faith, family and culture made you the the player you are today and what does it mean to represent this every time you step out on the court?
QG: My faith gives me direction, my family gives me strength, and my culture gives me pride. Everything I do is connected to something bigger than me. When I step on the court, I’m representing my values, my roots, and the people who believe in me. That reminds me to play with heart, respect, and gratitude every time.
MG: When all is said and done, what type of legacy do you hope to leave behind not just as a player, but as a leader and someone who came through Long Beach Millikan?
QG: When my journey is over, I want people to remember more than my stats. I want them to remember how I treated others, how hard I worked, and how I inspired people to believe in themselves. I want kids from Long Beach and Millikan to see that with discipline, faith, and effort, anything is possible. My goal is to leave a legacy of leadership, love, and purpose.