5-star QB Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park high school football 2025 schedule

The opponents for the country's top QB, Brady Smigiel, are set for 2025.

Newbury Park prolific junior quarterback Brady Smigiel, in the pocket during his team's 48-20 win over Calabasas on Oct. 10. Smigel completed 11 of 19 for 239 yards and four touchdowns, and he caught a 36-yard TD. His favorite target Shane Rosenthal had six catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns. / Photo: Rene Morales

The defending CIF Southern Section Division 2 champions are eyeing more victory in 2025.

Led by standout quarterback Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park's 2025 schedule is set after a monster 2024 season that led the Panthers to their first CIF crowning since 1993 with a magical, comeback victory over Murrieta Valley on the road.

Notable nonleague games include matchups with Long Beach Millikan, Pacifica Oxnard and St. Pius. A Ventura County public school showdown with Ventura High should be fun on September 26, too.

Smigiel has emerged as one of the most coveted QBs in the country and is a 5-star rated prospect with a narrowed list of four choices: UCLA, Michigan, South Carolina and Washington.

Smigiel was committed to Florida State as a junior, but has since decommitted. As a junior, Smigiel threw for 3,521 yards, 49 TDs and just three interceptions.

NEWBURY PARK 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

