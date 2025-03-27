5-star QB Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park high school football 2025 schedule
The defending CIF Southern Section Division 2 champions are eyeing more victory in 2025.
Led by standout quarterback Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park's 2025 schedule is set after a monster 2024 season that led the Panthers to their first CIF crowning since 1993 with a magical, comeback victory over Murrieta Valley on the road.
Notable nonleague games include matchups with Long Beach Millikan, Pacifica Oxnard and St. Pius. A Ventura County public school showdown with Ventura High should be fun on September 26, too.
Smigiel has emerged as one of the most coveted QBs in the country and is a 5-star rated prospect with a narrowed list of four choices: UCLA, Michigan, South Carolina and Washington.
Smigiel was committed to Florida State as a junior, but has since decommitted. As a junior, Smigiel threw for 3,521 yards, 49 TDs and just three interceptions.
NEWBURY PARK 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
