5-star wing Tajh Ariza commits to Oregon, son of NBA champion Trevor Ariza
Tajh Ariza, a 6-foot-9 wing who recently transferred to St. John Bosco High School, announced his college commitment to Oregon Friday afternoon.
Ariza picked the Ducks over USC.
The 5-star prospect is the son of former Los Angeles Lakers forward and NBA champion Trevor Ariza, who starred at Westchester High in Los Angeles before playing at UCLA in 2003-04. Ariza would go on an win an NBA title with the Lakers in 2009.
Tajh is ranked the No. 14 prospect in the country, according to 247Sports.com. He announced his commitment live on their platform.
"At first we were just heading up there because of the relationship with Coach (Tony Stubblefield), but it was amazing," Ariza told 247Sports. "What really did it for me was after I was done taking my visit pictures, I had the arena court to myself. I was shooting, and Coach (Dana) Altman saw me shooting threes, and he gets up and comes over to me, and he starts coaching me up already. I shot it, and he kind of pushed me forward, and after that I made, no exaggeration, like 20 threes in a row, and I was like, 'man.'"
Ariza shared that Altman already has plans for Ariza when he arrives in Eugene.
"Coach wants me to play like a point forward. Be a guard, a wing so that's cool," Ariza said. "He wants me to be an immediate impact guy, and he wants me to focus on gaining more weight before I get there."
Tajh led Westchester to a Los Angeles City Section title last season when he tallied 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 65-55 victory over Chatsworth, led by Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. The game was played at Southwest College in front of 1,800.
It was a full-circle moment for the Arizas. Trevor helped the Comets win four straight from 2000 to 2003. Now his son had won one.
“It all ties in,” Ariza said of winning a City title where his father did more than two decades ago. “We’re bringing the City (Section) back.”
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: