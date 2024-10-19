5 takeaways from De La Salle High School's 42-14 win over San Ramon Valley
1. This De La Salle REALLY is special.
As in the golden years. The Spartans are blessed with so many special, fast game-breakers, which is the essential quality of any nationally ranked high school football team. Their leading rusher Derrick Blanche Jr. isn’t one of the speedsters, yet he’s their most effective runner. Right next to him is Dominic Kelley, also not a blazer, but tonight went untouched on an 81-yard TD. The team’s third-level of the defense, also fleet, is not prone to give up big plays.
2. Matthew Johnson, Myah Telona unmovable on defensive front
Everyone knows about Johnson, a 6-6, 270-pound third-year starter headed to Oregon. But Telona (6-2, 275) is equally effective, partly because Johnson gets so much attention. The duo each had two sacks and the Spartans pressured Rhett Thompson all night, with seven sacks overall. Don’t be surprised if Telona ends up playing with Johnson at Oregon in 2026.
3. Jaden Jefferson isn’t only fast
Been saying it for 1.5 seasons, the 5-9, 165-pound Jefferson is not just some fast guy on a football field, making big plays on deep passes. He smacks hard from his cornerback spot and with the ball in his hands, it's sheer electricity. He did his best Reggie Bush impersonation, taking the opening kickoff 89 yards for an absolutely spectacular way to start the game. Frankly, San Ramon Valley never recovered and couldn’t if it wanted to. The speed factor was just too much.
4. Remember Landon MIller, don’t sleep on Nico Baumgartner
De La Salle has had some great linebackers in its history, but can’t recover many if any playing and contributing as a freshman. Not even DJ Williams. But Landon Miller, a 6-2, 200-pounder ninth-grader, showed out on a couple of plays, one that equaled what looked to be the hit of the night laid by San Ramon Valley generational talent Marco Jones on Duece Jones-Drew with a tackle late in the first quarter. Miller almost copied the hit on crossing route, picking up a receiver and slamming him down on fourth down, inches short. He later combined with Jefferson on a big hit that stopped a ball carrier in his tracks. Baumgartner, a 6-2, 200-pound outside linebacker who was hurt most of last year, seems to be in on every big play. He also had a sack and added his third fumble recovery of the year.
5. Wolves will rebound quickly
Down 35-0 early in the second quarter, San Ramon Valley coach Aaron Becker and squad had to be shell shocked. They came in 7-0 having outscored foes 245-78. But the Wolves kept battling. They got two absolutely defensive gems from Jones, and then Thompson, who had a rough night otherwise, hung tough to complete really nice TD passes to his two favorite receivers Evan Economos (35 yards) and Davis-bound Owen Scott (27) down the stretch. Sure, they were both against De La Salle backups, which frankly, are on par with most teams in the region. I would bet the house, or at least a couple wooden nickels, that San Ramon Valley will be back in the NCS Division I title game.