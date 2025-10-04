High School

Cathedral Catholic vs De La Salle: Live score updates of top California high school football matchup - Oct. 3, 2025

Get game updates from the game between the Dons of San Diego and the Spartans of Concord

Jack Butler

De La Salle running back Duece Jones-Drew runs against Serra in 2024.
De La Salle running back Duece Jones-Drew runs against Serra in 2024. / Dennis Lee

The No. 13 Cathedral Catholic Dons (5-0) play the No. 6 De La Salle Spartans (5-0) on Friday at De La Salle High School.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. PT.

Players to Watch

Cathedral Catholic

  • Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, Jr., S - 5-star uncommitted
  • Chase Deniz, Sr., OT - 3-star committed to USC
  • Brady Palmer, Sr., QB - 3-star committed to Cal
  • Bronx Letuligasenoa, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to San Jose State
  • Josh Faraimo, Sr., LB - 3-star committed to Washington State

De La Salle

  • Nemyah Telona, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to Cal
  • Jaden Jefferson, Sr., ATH - 3-star committed to North Carolina
  • Landon Cook, Sr., TE - 3-star uncommitted
  • Jayden Nicholas, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to Montana
  • Duece Jones-Drew, Jr., RB - 3-star uncommitted

Pick 'Em

Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win.

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

