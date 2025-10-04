Cathedral Catholic vs De La Salle: Live score updates of top California high school football matchup - Oct. 3, 2025
Get game updates from the game between the Dons of San Diego and the Spartans of Concord
The No. 13 Cathedral Catholic Dons (5-0) play the No. 6 De La Salle Spartans (5-0) on Friday at De La Salle High School.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. PT.
Players to Watch
Cathedral Catholic
- Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, Jr., S - 5-star uncommitted
- Chase Deniz, Sr., OT - 3-star committed to USC
- Brady Palmer, Sr., QB - 3-star committed to Cal
- Bronx Letuligasenoa, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to San Jose State
- Josh Faraimo, Sr., LB - 3-star committed to Washington State
De La Salle
- Nemyah Telona, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to Cal
- Jaden Jefferson, Sr., ATH - 3-star committed to North Carolina
- Landon Cook, Sr., TE - 3-star uncommitted
- Jayden Nicholas, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to Montana
- Duece Jones-Drew, Jr., RB - 3-star uncommitted
Pick 'Em
Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win.
Cathedral Catholic vs De La Salle: Live score updates of top California high school football matchup - Oct. 3, 2025
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
More from High School On SI
Published