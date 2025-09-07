Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings — September 7, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season is underway, and High School On SI has top 25 rankings every week. Here are the rankings after two weeks of the season.
No. 1 Cass Tech (2-0)
Last week: 1
Upcoming game: vs. Renaissance
Cass Tech defeated No. 15 Grandville 31-28 in overtime. For the second straight week, Cass Tech fell behind in a game, but Corey Sadler Jr.’s 105 receiving yards helped the Technicians overcome a talented Grandville team.
No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central (2-0)
LW: 2
Upcoming game: vs Clarkson North
The Shamrocks handled their business with a 27-14 against Central Catholic (OH). They outscored Central Catholic (OH) 21-0 in the second half.
No. 3 St. Mary’s Prep (2-0)
LW: 3
Upcoming game: vs. No. 11 De La Salle
The Eaglets crushed St. John’s Jesuit (OH) 42-10 in preparation for a big Catholic League showdown with No. 11 De La Salle.
No. 4 Hudsonville (2-0)
LW: 4
Upcoming game: vs. Caledonia
Hudsonville crushed East Lansing 37-6 and will face Caledonia next week.
No. 5 Saline (2-0)
LW: 5
Upcoming game: at Pioneer
Quarterback Tommy Carr was responsible for three touchdowns as the Hornets routed Skyline 50-0.
No. 6 Davison (2-0)
LW: 7
Upcoming game: at Traverse City Central
The Cardinals held De La Salle on the Pilots’ final drive to tie the game after a field goal attempt hit the upright. Quarterback Jaxson Dosh led Davison with three touchdowns.
No. 7 East Kentwood (2-0)
LW: 8
Upcoming game: at Jenison
The Falcons made easy work out of the then No. 12 Byron Center Bulldogs. Quarterback Kayd Coffman went 16-of-21 for 290 passing yards.
No. 8 Dakota (2-0)
LW: 9
Upcoming game: at Anchor Bay
The Cougars cruised to a 30-0 victory over L’Anse Creuse North.
No. 9 Adams (2-0)
LW: 11
Upcoming game: at West Bloomfield
The Highlanders won the crosstown rivalry 31-3 to improve to 42-14 all-time against the Falcons, according to Michigan-Football.com.
No. 10 DeWitt (2-0)
LW: 14
Upcoming game: vs Waverly
DeWitt won a shootout with Mason, 44-37. Quarterback Traverse Moore ran for 248 yards and three touchdowns.
No. 11 Harper Woods (2-0)
LW: N/R
Upcoming game: vs. Groves
Harper Woods pulled off the upset with a 27-21 win against then No. 6 Clarkston. The Pioneers scored 27 unanswered points, and quarterback Nate Rocheleau threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns.
No. 12 De La Salle (1-1)
LW: 10
Upcoming game: vs. No. 3 St. Mary’s Prep
The Pilots fell to No. 7 Davison 23-21, and it won’t get any easier with No. 3 St. Mary’s up next.
No. 13 Detroit King (1-1)
LW: 13
Upcoming game: Southeastern
The Crusaders fell to the No. 5 team in Ohio, Archbishop Hoban. They’ll play an in-state opponent for the first time next week.
No. 14 Grand Blanc (2-0)
LW: 14
Upcoming game: vs. Heritage
Grand Blanc rolled Carman-Ainsworth 56-6. The Bobcats play Heritage this week.
No. 15 Grandville (1-1)
LW: 15
Upcoming game: at West Ottawa
The Bulldogs were close to defeating the No. 1 team in the state, Cass Tech. Despite the loss, it bodes well for a team with one of the toughest schedules in the state.
No. 16 Zeeland West (2-0)
LW: 18
Upcoming game: vs. Whitehall
Zeeland West defeated West Ottawa 28-24 on a Hail Mary when Brandon Holman caught a ball that bounced off West Ottawa defenders. They needed an onside kick, blocked extra point and a goal-line stand to win.
No. 17 Rockford (1-1)
LW: 17
Upcoming game: at Grand Haven
The Rams come back to defeat Muskegon, 30-26. The Rams trailed 20-3 at halftime but rallied for the win.
No. 18 Howell (2-0)
LW: 19
Upcoming game: vs. Northville
Howell topped Salem in a 35-20 win. They’ll face a 2-0 Northville team this week.
No. 19 Clarkston (1-1)
LW: 6
Upcoming game: at Oxford
After a blowout of Belleville, the Wolves came back down to Earth after a loss to Harper Woods.
No. 20 Belleville (1-1)
LW: 20
Upcoming game: vs. Stevenson
The Tigers handled Fordson 28-12 for the ninth season in a row. Freshman Lincoln Sellers came in at quarterback in the second half to spark the Tigers.
No. 21 Walled Lake Western (2-0)
LW: 21
Upcoming game: vs. Mott
The Warriors topped North Farming in a close game, 31-28.
No. 22 Grosse Pointe South (2-0)
LW: 22
Upcoming game: vs. Utica
Grosse Pointe South defeated a rebuilding Romeo team, 21-18. Sam Rouleau found the end zone twice.
No. 23 Goodrich (2-0)
LW: 23
Upcoming game: vs Brandon
The Martians defeated Lapeer 21-14. The Martians face Brandon this week.
No. 24 Dexter (2-0)
LW: 24
Upcoming game: vs. Huron
The Dreadnaughts scored 30 seconds into the game against Monroe, and the game was in running clock by the second half. They won 48-7.
No. 25 Carlson (2-0)
LW: 25
Upcoming game: at Notre Dame Prep
Carlson blew out Edsel Ford 68-0.
