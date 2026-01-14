After Taking Over the Gym and the Season, Why a California Junior Guard Is Forcing Everyone to Pay Attention
Class of 2027 guard Beau Prophete, out of Oak Park High School (CA) Beau Prophete has making headlines after his monster game versus Newbury Park, where he had 37 points and give blocks.
The performance let everyone know Prophete is taking his junior year to the next level. Right now the guard is averaging 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals per game, showing just how versatile he is. After last seasons CIF and state runs, he's stepping to even more of a leadership role making everyone around him get better.
Recently, he discussed this and more in a Q&A with High School On SI.
Q&A with Junior Guard Beau Prophete
Myckena Guerrero: You’re coming off a strong preseason and a deep CIF & State run, what part of your game did you work on the most to set you up for a breakout junior year?
Beau Prophete: I think what has set me up this year has been my strength, due to my strength & condition trainer, Earl. We spent hours in the gym during the summer. I am able to absorb contact, go into the paint and have defenders bounce off of me, I am able to shoot from further range and also, I continue to grow in height as well.
MG: At 6’5 as a guard, how do you use your size and versatility to create advantages on both ends of the floor?
BP: I use my size for when smaller defenders are guarding me, like I can use my post work and when I have taller defenders, I can spread the floor and attack from the perimeter, hitting shots, also getting rebounds and pushing up the court.
MG: What did last season’s playoff run teach you about pressure, leadership, and competing when it matters most?
BP: Focusing on the moment and not letting the pressure get to you. That being a leader is being locked in and being a person your team can depend on in tough situations.
MG: You've always been a leader but as an upperclassman now, how are you stepping into more of a leadership role for your teammates this season?
BP: This year my goal was to be more vocal and more present for my team, especially the younger guys. I remember what it felt like being new to varsity, so I tried to help them feel more confident and understand the game faster. I lead more in practice as well, showing energy, getting into film, and holding guys accountable, including myself.
MG: What goals team or personal do have set during your junior year?
BP: As a team I would like us to win league and make another deep CIF run and hopefully win this time. As for my personal goals this year I am striving to win league mvp and become an even more impactful player. My biggest personal goal this year is to get a college offer.
MG: For college coaches and recruiters watching you this season, what do you want them to know about who you are as a player but as a person as well?
BP: I would like coaches to know that I am an extremely hard worker, very coachable & reliable. My game is very versatile. I am constantly working to do and be better. I am also an unselfish teammate and motivator.
MG: When it’s all said and done, what kind of legacy do you hope to leave behind?
BP: Honestly I just want people to remember that I valued my education, that I loved the game of basketball and got on the court everyday and did my best for my team and Coach Shaw. I just want to leave this school and this team better than it was when I got here.