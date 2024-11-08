Alemany football coach Casey Clausen steps down after seven seasons
The Casey Clausen era at Bishop Alemany High is over.
Clausen, once a standout quarterback at the University of Tennessee, told High School on SI Friday morning he's stepping down from being the head football coach at Alemany after seven seasons. Clausen coached with his brother Rick Clausen - both were graduates of Alemany.
"Rick and I are grateful for the opportunity to coach at our alma mater," Casey said. "It really was a once and a lifetime experience."
Clausen coached at Calabasas High before coming to Alemany, where he turned the Coyotes around seemingly overnight. Calabasas won two CIF titles in 2015 and 2016 with standout players like Tristan Gebbia and Darnay Holmes.
Clausen was 38-36 at Alemany and 34-9 at Calabasas for a combined 72-45 all-time with three CIF finals appearances and two CIF championships.
Alemany's peak under Clausen was in 2021 when the Warriors reached the CIF Southern Section Division 2 finals, but fell to Orange Lutheran 38-35. Clausen had a bevy of standouts sign national letters of intent during that window of success, including Miller Moss (USC), Kevin Green Jr. (Arizona), Ephesians Prysock (Arizona), and Niuafe Tuihalamaka (Notre Dame).
"It was a great experience coaching at Calabasas and Alemany. I connected with a lot of great players, families, and communities," Clausen said.
Clausen works in commercial insurance and has three young children.
"Work is busy and I want to spend more time with the kids," Clausen said. "Rick has two young ones, too. It's the right time."
Rick Clausen's wife recently passed away after a battle with cancer.
"It's been a tough time for the Clausen family," Casey said.
The last three seasons haven't been stellar at Alemany. The program went 3-8 in 2022 and 1-9 in 2023. This past season, the Warriors improved to 5-5 before falling in the opening round of the Division 9 playoffs to Sonora, 41-25. Alemany finished 0-5 in the Angelus League.
When asked if Clausen would coach again, he simply said: "Never say never."
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: