All-CIF Southern Section 2025 preseason high school football team
Before the high school football season officially kicks off on August 21-22 for Week 0 action in the CIF Southern Section, High School On SI has compiled a 2025 preseason All-CIF Southern Section team.
This team isn't just made up of the most touted players or the most recruited prospects, this team represents players that are impacting their programs the most on Friday nights regardless of division.
ALL-CIF SOUTHERN SECTION 2025 PRESEASON TEAM
OFFENSE
- QB - Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park, Sr. (Michigan)
- QB - Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo, Sr. (Ohio State)
- RB - Deshonne Redeaux, Oaks Christian, Sr. (USC)
- RB - Brian Bonner, Valencia, Sr. (Washington)
- WR - Madden Williams, St. John Bosco, Sr. (Texas A&M)
- WR - Chris Henry Jr., Mater Dei, Sr. (Ohio State)
- WR - Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo, Sr. (Miami)
- WR - Quentin Hale, Cathedral, Jr.
- TE - Mark Bowman, Mater Dei, Sr. (USC)
- OL - Kodi Greene, Mater Dei, Sr. (Washington)
- OL - Sam Utu, Orange Lutheran, Sr. (Alabama)
- OL - Elisha Faamatuainu, Murrieta Valley, Sr. (Cal)
- OL - Malik White, Rancho Cucamonga, Sr. (San Diego State)
- OL - Lex Mailangi, Mater Dei, Jr.
- ATH - Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita, Sr. (USC)
- K - Aiden Migirdichian, Orange Lutheran, Sr.
DEFENSE
- DL - Richard Wesley, Sierra Canyon, Sr. (Texas)
- DL - Tomu Topui, Mater De, Sr. (USC)
- DL - Khary Wilder, Gardena Serra, Sr. (Ohio State)
- DL - Shaun Scott, Mater Dei, Sr. (USC)
- LB - Tristan Phillips, Ventura, Sr. (Oregon)
- LB - Jonathan McKinley, Corona Centennial, Sr. (Cal)
- LB - Taven Epps, Tustin, Jr. (Texas)
- LB - Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica, Jr.
- DB - Madden Riordan, Sierra Canyon, Sr. (USC)
- DB - Davon Benjamin, Oaks Christian, Sr. (Oregon)
- DB - Duvay Williams, Gardena Serra, Jr.
- DB - Juju Johnson, Long Beach Poly, Jr.
- ATH - Gavin Williams, Damien, Jr.
- P - Jackson Shevin, Mira Costa, Sr.
2024 CIF SOUTHERN SECTION RECAP
The CIF Southern Section is heralded as one of the most talented high school football state associations in the country, most notably because it's home to juggernaught programs like Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.
As we head into the 2025 season, here's a headline recap of what happened in the CIF Southern Section last fall.
MATER DEI GOES BACK TO BACK
The Monarchs won their second straight CIF-SS Division 1 title and second straight national title in 2024, which was anchored by an ultra-elite defense and first-year coach Raul Lara.
Mater Dei defeated St. John Bosco 31-24 in the section final before going on to thump De La Salle in the CIF State Open Division title game 37-15.
The 2024 campaign might've garnered the Monarchs their best team ever. HERE'S WHY
NEWBURY PARK STUNS D2 IN TITLE RUN
5-star QB Brady Smigiel and wideout Shane Rosenthal (now at UCLA) led the Panthers the CIF Southern Section Division 2 crown in 2024 after question marks about their soft schedule arose before the postseason.
Newbury Park defeated top tier programs like San Jacinto, San Clemente (on the road) and Yorba Linda en route to its 31-28 victory over Murrieta Valley (in Murrieta) to win the Division 2 title. It was the program's first CIF title since 1993.
JULIUS GILLICK CAN'T PLAY TITLE GAME FOR EDISON
One of the section's top runners, Julius Gillick of Edison, is ejected from the CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal against Vista Murrieta for two unsportsmanlike penalties. The first was due to a touchdown celebration. The second was due to 'excessive celebration'.
Despite an appeal, Gillick couldn't play in the CIF final. Despite his absence, Edison beat Simi Valley 35-21.
High School On SI reporter Tarek Fattal broke down the controversary (video below).
THE 'COMPETITIVE EQUITY' CHAMPION
St. Pius coach Devah Thomas was not shy about his team's accomplishments in 2024 ... afterall the season did result in a CIF title.
Under the new competitive equity rules that decide playoff placement, St. Pius' strength of schedule rating earned the program a berth to the Division 8 playoffs despite being 1-9 (an 0-8 start).
The Warriors ended up making a run to win the Division 8 crown over Serrano 38-19.
