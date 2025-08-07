Top 25 California high school football CIF Southern Section 2025 preseason rankings
The CIF Southern Section boasts some of high school football's best programs, players and coaches in the country. No lights shine brighter on Friday nights than the ones in Southern California.
As we head into the 2025 season, here is the first look at the Top 25 preseason rankings in the CIF Southern Section.
New rankings will be released every Sunday throughout the season.
PRESEASON TOP 25 RANKINGS
1. MATER DEI
The Monarchs come into 2025 the two-time defending national champs, but will start their third different QB in as many years with Ryan Hopkins, a JSerra transfer.
Top players: Ryan Hopkins, QB, Sr.; Chris Henry Jr., WR, Sr.; Shaun Scott, DE, Sr.; Mark Bowman, TE, Sr.; Tomu Topui, DL, Sr.
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO
St. John Bosco is the only program in the last eight (fall) seasons to beat Mater Dei. The Monarchs have just five losses since 2016, all are to SJB. The Braves return a huge crop of young talented players in 2025, including sophomore QB Koa Malau'ulu.
Top players: Madden Williams, WR, Sr.; Daniel Odom, WR, Sr.; Josh Holland, CB, Sr.; Dutch Horisk, DE, Sr.
3. MISSION VIEJO
If history indicates anything, Ohio State commit Luke Fahey and wideout Vance Spafford will be hard to stop (again) in 2025.
Top players: Jeron Jones, CB, Sr.; JD Hill, LB, Sr.; Davonte Curtis, RB, Sr.
4. SIERRA CANYON
The Trailblazers have the best secondary in the state: Madden Riordan (USC), Havon Finney (LSU), Brandon Lockhart (USC), and Myles Baker (4-star recruit). Plus, 5-star defensive end Richard Wesley (Texas).
Question is, can Sierra Canyon score big points when it needs to?
Top players: Jaxsen Stokes, RB, Jr.; Mikhal Johnson, DL, Sr.; Ja'Myron Baker, WR, Sr.;
5. SANTA MARGARITA
Carson Palmer is back at his old stomping grounds to lead the Eagles. Big things are expected, but one thing is for sure: Trent Mosley will be a go-to target for new QB Trace Johnson.
Top players: Simote Katoanga, DL, Sr.; Dash Fifita, LB, Sr.; Jayden Crowder, DB, Sr.;
6. CORONA CENTENNIAL
Life without 5-star QB Husan Longstreet begins. Now it's Dominick Catalano's turn under center. Coach Matt Logan enters his 28th year at the helm.
Top players: Keawe Browne, TE, Sr.; JD McKinley, LB, Sr.; Boogie Williams, DB, Sr.; Braylin Drake, RB Jr.
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN
O-Lu went 7-3 last year and returns a lot of starters on offense, except its QB. Coach Rod Sherman lost a lot of big-time players to graduation but will have to shepherd a new crop of promising talent into 2025.
Top players: Sam Utu, OL, Sr.; Markus Kier, WR, Sr.; Christian Panapa, LB, Sr.; Chris Flores, WR, Sr.
8. SERVITE
Things have been good for the Friars ever since hiring Chris Reinert as head coach. He'll enter his third season looking to build on the turnaround he's given Servite football. Reinert thinks Mission Viejo transfer QB Kale Murphy will have a big year. Servite also returns an experienced offensive line.
Top players: Luke Sorensen, TE, Sr.; Gavin Wilkins, OL, Sr.; Isaiah Leilua, LB, Jr.; Tristin Real, CB, Sr.; Ben Harris, WR, Jr.
9. JSERRA
Lions lose impact players to graduation on both sides of the ball, but will look to new, unproven talent to make a difference. Breakout QB Ryan Hopkins transferred to Mater Dei, so now Koa Smith-Mayall will take over.
Top players: Jarod Sersansie, WR, Sr.; Josh Haney, OL, Sr.; Clark Cokley, WR, Jr.; Rocco Tompkins, LB, Sr.; Dylan Fenn, LB, Jr.
10. NEWBURY PARK
Brady Smigiel is back for his senior year. The 5-star QB, Michigan commit will have a target on him in 2025 after leading the Panthers to a Division 2 crown in 2024.
Top players: Ty Stromsoe, RB, Jr.; Tyler Seefeldt, OL, Sr.; Connor Schlimgen, DL, Sr.; Devin Olmande, WR, Sr.; Balen Bentancourt, LB, Sr.
11. OAKS CHRISTIAN
Coach Charlie Collins enters his eighth year as head coach, and once again, has a bevy of talent to work with including big-time prospects in RB Deshonne Redeaux (USC) and DB Davon Benjamin (Oregon). Lions are the favorites to win the Marmonte League.
Top players: Trey Towns Jr., QB, So.; Ben Hatfield, OL, Sr.; Colby Simpson, TE, Sr.; Joseph Peko, DL, Sr.
12. GARDENA SERRA
Same story, different year. Speed and skill is what makes Serra great under longtime coach Scott Altenberg. The offense lost a lot, but the defense returns nine starters including star defensive back Duvay Williams. Senior QB Nicolas Johnson will be quite the story if he can lead the Cavs in the right direction.
Top players: Khary Wilder, DL, Sr.; Marcellous Ryan, CB, Sr.; DeVohn Moutra, ATH, Sr.; Wesley Ace, CB, Jr.
13. MURRIETA VALLEY
QB Bear Bachmeier and RB Dorian Hoze are gone, but the Nighthawks return a pair of quality offensive linemen for transfer QB Daniel Mielke (from Ontario Christian) and running back Jeremiah Watson.
Top players: Elijah Faamatuainu, OL, Sr.; Luke Kingman, OL, Sr.; Derrick Johnson, DB, Sr.; Josiah Anyansi, Sr.; Darius Johnson, DB, Jr.
14. LONG BEACH POLY
Poly has a new coach in Justin Utupo, who will lead the Jackrabbits' efforts to regain the Moore League title (won by Millikan in 2024). Poly has California's No. 1 junior in DB Juju Johnson.
Top players: Deuce Jefferson, QB, Sr.; Kamarie Smith, WR, Sr.; Jaden Hernandez, Sr.; Deon Jackson, DB, Sr.; Donte Wright, CB, Jr.
15. CHAPARRAL
Coach Andrew Ramer has been cooking up something for the last couple years and it could really take off in 2025 after a promising 7-4 record last fall. QB Dane Weber is an All-CIF returner to lead the Pumas.
Top players: Kiko Farinas, WR, Jr.; Tycen Johnson, WR, Jr.; Kameron Payne, DE, Jr.; Logan Coleman, LB, Jr.;
16. RANCHO CUCAMONGA
Stallions went 10-2 last year and return QB Timmy Herr, who helped the offense score more than 30 points per game in 2024. The offense might be better in 2025, but the defense lost a lot to graduation. Get ready for a lot of points.
Top players: Elijah Ayala, RB, Sr.; Luke Frith, WR, Jr.; Ryan Matheson, WR, Jr.;
17. SAN JUAN HILLS
Stallions went 10-2 last year and return QB Timmy Herr, who helped the offense score more than 30 points per game in 2024. The offense might be better in 2025, but the defense lost a lot to graduation. Get ready for a lot of points.
Top players: Elijah Ayala, RB, Sr.; Luke Frith, WR, Jr.; Ryan Matheson, WR, Jr.
18. YORBA LINDA
Coach Jeff Bailey enters year 16 at Yorba Linda, which is one of the more consistent programs in SoCal. The program has a QB battle between Noah Trujillo and Colin O'Conner - both juniors.
Top players: Trey Roberts, WR, Jr.; Michael Saucedo, WR, Sr.; Thomas Knutson, DB, Sr.; Blake Thorp, DL, Sr.
19. SAN CLEMENTE
The Tritons return a good portion of starters on each side of the ball and are always well coached under Jaime Ortiz. One Town. One Team.
Top players: Jaxson Rex, WR/DB, Sr.; Scotty Johnson, OL, Sr.; Damian Martinez, LB, Sr.; Patrick Norman, LB, Sr.; Josh Kerst, DL, Sr.
20. EDISON
The Chargers won Division 3 last year and lost star RB Julius Gillick. Now the star of the offense will likely be junior QB Sam Thomson.
Top players: Will Harrison, DB/WR, Sr.; Nathan Stevens, OL/DL, Sr.; Devyn Blake, OL/DL, Sr.; Ayden DeGiacomo. WR/DB, Jr.
21. INGLEWOOD
Inglewood lost 27 seniors in 2024, but returns impact players on the defensive line.
Top players: Andre Nickerson, TE, Sr.; Sarrel Howard, DE, Sr.; Iroc Cardova, CB, Sr.; Elija Harmon, DL, Jr.; Myles Smith, DL, Jr.
22. LOS ALAMITOS
Running back Lenny Ibarra will be the workhorse for the Griffins as the team breaks in new QB Colin Creason.
Top players: Beckham Hofland, TE, Sr.; Hunter Eligon, DL, Jr.; Braiden McKenna, OL, Sr.; Jackson Ranger, DL, Sr.; Kamden Tillis, ATH, Jr.
23. TUSTIN
There could be something special loading at Tustin in 2025. The defense is loaded with LB Taven Epps, DL Jon Ioane, DL Jeremiah Williams and DB Khalil Terry.
Top players: Ayden Edwards, QB, So.; Jeremiah Salvant, WR, Jr.; Devon Benavente, WR, Jr.; Elijah Robinson, RB, Jr.; Ricky Ioane, DE, Sr.
24. PALOS VERDES
It seems like Ryan Rakowski has been around forever already, but he's only a junior. The standout QB has been the Day 1 Starter since he was a freshman. The Sea Kings won a regional title last year.
Top players: Andrew Condello, OL, Sr.; Morley Boyd, WR, Sr.; Andrew Habif, RB, Sr.; Owen Wishner, DE, Sr.; Weston Reis, LB, So.;
25. DAMIEN
James Stewart has the Spartans on the rise, and if things go like they're supposed to, Damien will rise in these rankings, too. QB Isaiah Arriaza returns to lead the offense with standout two-way athlete Gavin Williams at wideout and safety.
Top player: Travon Garrison, WR, Sr.; Joey Lopez, OL, Sr.; Malachi McFarland, RB, Jr.; Iona Uiagalelei, LB, Jr.; Jaxson Gates, DB, Sr.
2024 CIF SOUTHERN SECTION RECAP
The CIF Southern Section is heralded as one of the most talented high school football state associations in the country, most notably because it's home to juggernaught programs like Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.
As we head into the 2025 season, here's a headline recap of what happened in the CIF Southern Section last fall.
MATER DEI GOES BACK TO BACK
The Monarchs won their second straight CIF-SS Division 1 title and second straight national title in 2024, which was anchored by an ultra-elite defense and first-year coach Raul Lara.
Mater Dei defeated St. John Bosco 31-24 in the section final before going on to thump De La Salle in the CIF State Open Division title game 37-15.
The 2024 campaign might've garnered the Monarchs their best team ever. HERE'S WHY
NEWBURY PARK STUNS D2 IN TITLE RUN
5-star QB Brady Smigiel and wideout Shane Rosenthal (now at UCLA) led the Panthers the CIF Southern Section Division 2 crown in 2024 after question marks about their soft schedule arose before the postseason.
Newbury Park defeated top tier programs like San Jacinto, San Clemente (on the road) and Yorba Linda en route to its 31-28 victory over Murrieta Valley (in Murrieta) to win the Division 2 title. It was the program's first CIF title since 1993.
JULIUS GILLICK CAN'T PLAY TITLE GAME FOR EDISON
One of the section's top runners, Julius Gillick of Edison, is ejected from the CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal against Vista Murrieta for two unsportsmanlike penalties. The first was due to a touchdown celebration. The second was due to 'excessive celebration'.
Despite an appeal, Gillick couldn't play in the CIF final. Despite his absence, Edison beat Simi Valley 35-21.
High School On SI reporter Tarek Fattal broke down the controversary (video below).
THE 'COMPETITIVE EQUITY' CHAMPION
St. Pius coach Devah Thomas was not shy about his team's accomplishments in 2024 ... afterall the season did result in a CIF title.
Under the new competitive equity rules that decide playoff placement, St. Pius' strength of schedule rating earned the program a berth to the Division 8 playoffs despite being 1-9 (an 0-8 start).
The Warriors ended up making a run to win the Division 8 crown over Serrano 38-19.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: