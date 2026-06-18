All-CIF Southern Section 2026 High School Softball Selections, Players of the Year
Here are the All-CIF selections from the Southern Section's 2026 softball season.
Each division includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and an All-CIF Team
DIVISION 1
Player of the Year: Liliana Escobar, JSerra Catholic. Pitcher, Senior
Championship Coach: Katie Stith, JSerra Catholic
Jordyn Charash, Agoura. Outfield, Junior
Lilianna Acosta, Ayala. Pitcher, Senior
Leila Diebert, Charter Oak. Pitcher, Junior
Calli Kissell, Cypress. Infield, Freshman
Parker Mayes, El Modena. Catcher, Junior
Dailynn Battee, Etiwanda. Infield, Sophomore
Hayley Brock, Fullerton. Outfield, Senior
Annabel Raftery, JSerra Catholic. Catcher, Sophomore
Riley Hilliard, La Mirada. Catcher, Junior
Alison Ortega, La Mirada. Pitcher, Junior
Mia Valbuena, Marina. Pitcher, Senior
Brooke Lebsock, ML King. Infield, Senior
Addyson Everett, Millikan. Infield, Senior
Peyton May, Norco. Pitcher, Senior
Kelsey Luderer, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks. Infield, Sophomore
Terrianna Kelley, Oaks Christian. Infield, Senior
Rylee Silva, Orange Lutheran. Pitcher, Sophomore
Daniella Boccanfuso, Palos Verdes. Pitcher, Junior
Sydney Scripter, Paraclete. Pitcher, Senior
Alyssa Torres, Valley View. Catcher, Senior
Sydney Katz, Westlake. Catcher, Junior
DIVISION 2
Player of the Year: Mia Camacho, Whittier Christian. Infield, Junior
Championship Coach: Dale Van Duyn, Whittier Christian
Peyton Reel, Alta Loma. Infield, Junior
Zoey Galindo, Aquinas. Infield, Sophomore
Adrianna Mangini, Bonita. Infield, Junior
Mia Zuniga, Corona. Catcher, Freshman
Sophia Hernandez, Downey. Infield, Sophomore
Emily Yoon, El Dorado. Pitcher, Sophomore
Aubrey McLaughlin, Eleanor Roosevelt. Outfield, Senior
Bree Carlson, Huntington Beach. Infield, Junior
Persjalinah Lam Sam, Long Beach Poly. Outfield, Senior
Tulutululelei Salue, Mater Dei. Infield, Sophomore
Mariah Becerra, Saint Joseph. Infield, Senior
Scarlett LaBriola, Santa Margarita Catholic. Infield, Sophomore
Robyn Guitron, St. Paul. Pitcher, Senior
Jessenia Moore, Temescal Canyon. Pitcher, Senior
Olivia LePage, Thousand Oaks. Catcher, Sophomore
Lexie Horodner, Torrance. Infield, Junior
Cassidy Adams, Vista Murrieta. Infield, Senior
Julissa Gradilla, Warren. Outfield, Sophomore
Giada Partida, Western Christian. Outfield, Senior
Sofia Gonzalez, Whittier Christian. Pitcher, Junior
Liliya Cartledge, Yorba Linda. Outfield, Senior
DIVISION 3
Player of the Year: Lila Morris, Riverside Prep. Pitcher, Freshman
Championship Coach: Alexis "Lou" Allan, Riverside Prep
Samantha Almaraz, Arcadia. Pitcher, Senior
Maddi Roark, Beaumont. Pitcher/Infield, Junior
Andrea Varela, Colton. Pitcher, Junior
Chole Mulcahey, Crescenta Valley. Pitcher, Junior
Anastasia Brunner, Dos Pueblos. Infield, Senior
Kaila Arakaki, Edison. Infield, Senior
Hayden Jo Stofle, El Toro. Pitcher, Junior
Sydney Smith, Great Oak. Outfield, Senior
Regan Spillers, Great Oak. Catcher, Junior
Peyton Herdina, La Salle. Pitcher, Freshman
Tiffany Karg, Murrieta Valley. Infield, Sophomore
Brooklyn Ghilardi, North Torrance. Catcher, Junior
Laura Liera, Paloma Valley. Catcher, Junior
Jordan Washington, Rancho Cucamonga. Infield, Senior
Abby Luis, Redondo Union. Infield, Senior
Breanna Garcia, Riverside Prep. Infield, Sophomore
Leeloo Navarez, San Juan Hills. Outfield, Senior
Kayla Phan, Trabuco Hills. Infield, Sophomore
Peyton Kingery, Valley Christian. Catcher, Senior
Shea Gonzalez, Villa Park. Outfield, Senior
DIVISION 4
Player of the Year: Destinee Herrera, Oxnard. Pitcher, Sophomore
Championship Coach: Paul Tinoco, Oxnard
Ryanne Womack, Hemet. Infield, Senior
Taylor Frye, Hemet. Utility, Sophomore
Campbell Taylor, Maranatha. Pitcher, Freshman
Kayla Montes, Mayfair. Outfield, Junior
Brooke Neale, Mission Viejo. Infield, Junior
Taylor Billings, Mission Viejo. Pitcher, Sophomore
Mischa Lue-Long, Monrovia. Infield, Junior
Amaya Sigala, Oak Hills. Infield, Junior
Sienna Garcia, Oak Hills. Outfield, Junior
Miranda Salazar, Ontario. Pitcher, Sophomore
Rachel Godoy, Oxnard. Infield, Junior
Brynn Connolly, Poly/Pasadena. Catcher, Junior
Kylie Guzman, Ramona. Infield, Sophomore
Emily Gonzalez, Ramona. Catcher, Senior
Jadah Nordby, Redlands East Valley. Catcher, Senior
Analia Lopez, Rio Mesa. Pitcher, Junior
Audrina Tinoco, St. Bonaventure. Infield, Senior
Maci Schotten, St. Bonaventure. Infield, Sophomore
Elayna Marquez, Sunny Hills. Catcher, Senior
Arianna Samaya Holguin, Sunny Hills. Infield, Senior
Peyton Schilz, Walnut. Outfield, Freshman
DIVISION 5
Player of the Year: Natalie Keith, Northwood. Shortstop, Senior
Championship Coach: Maddy Grimm, Northwood
Chloe Tabita, Anaheim. Pitcher, Sophomore
Aubrey Guzman, Azusa. Catcher, Senior
Sienna Valdez, Bishop Alemany. Infield, Sophomore
Hayli McIlroy, Crean Lutheran. Infield, Senior
Allison Michels, Duarte. Pitcher, Senior
Grace Maguire, Grace. Infield, Senior
Ava DePew, Grace. Pitcher, Junior
Abigail Lee, Jurupa Hills. Infield, Junior
Dani Neville, Katella. Pitcher, Senior
Jazmin Zamora, Leuzinger. Infield, Sophomore
Olivia Chen, Northwood. Pitcher, Freshman
Nayeli Sanchez, Norwalk. Outfield, Senior
Lucinda Dessert, San Marcos. Pitcher, Junior
Kadyn Sanchez, Santa Clara. Pitcher, Senior
Maya Paysinger, Santa Monica. Outfield, Junior
Jiselle Morales, Shadow Hills. Catcher, Junior
Loreli Castrejon, South El Monte. Utility, Senior
Paityn Zimmerman, University Prep. Utility, Senior
Emjay Peck, Viewpoint. Pitcher, Senior
Leah Mosley, Village Christian. Infield, Senior
Charlotte White, Wilson/Long Beach. Outfield, Senior
DIVISION 6
Player of the Year: Midori De Los Santos, Irvine. Pitcher, Junior
Championship Coach: James Knapp, Irvine
Amari Antunez, Alhambra. Outfield, Senior
Maggie Moore, Coastal Christian. Pitcher, Senior
Hailey Lavendier, Eastside. Pitcher, Junior
Paige Hamner, Eisenhower. Infield, Junior
Eve Reyes, El Monte. Pitcher, Junior
Melanie Velasquez, Garey. Infield, Sophomore
Emily Marks, Granite Hills. Outfield, Senior
Eden Skinner, Hesperia Christian. Infield, Senior
Harper Vandermolen, Irvine. Infield, Senior
Milania Thomas, Pasadena. Infield, Senior
Amiah Olvera, Rancho Mirage. Outfield, Senior
Suriah Ortiz, San Jacinto. Infield, Senior
Madeline Bilvado, San Marino. Infield, Junior
Alexis Rodriguez, Silverado. Pitcher, Senior
Trinity Chesser, St. Genevieve. Utility, Junior
Reyna Garcia, Tahquitz. Infield, Senior
Carson Cruz, University. Pitcher, Senior
Elizabeth Nunez, Valencia/Placentia. Infield, Senior
Faith Nasrallah, Vasquez. Infield, Sophomore
Andrea Garcia, Victor Valley. Outfield, Senior
Nancy Arnwine, Wiseburn Da Vinci. Pitcher, Junior
DIVISION 7
Player of the Year: Ximena Gomez, Edgewood. Infield, Freshman
Championship Coach: Raeleen Tellez, Edgewood
Abbygail Perez, Artesia. Pitcher, Senior
Maliyah Jarrett, Bethel Christian. Pitcher, Sophomore
Reagan Hanson, Calvary Baptist. Pitcher, Sophomore
Annabella Wilch, Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana. Pitcher, Sophomore
Tatum McAfee, Castaic. Pitcher, Sophomore
Sayuri Toledo, Cathedral City. Pitcher, Senior
Judea Calderon, Cathedral City. Infield, Senior
Audrey Sakamoto, Chadwick. Pitcher, Freshman
AnaLeah Vaca, Costa Mesa. Catcher, Junior
Kiley Beyal, Desert Christian Academy. Infield, Senior
Alexis Hurtado, Edgewood. Pitcher, Junior
Hailey Coronel, Faith Baptist. Pitcher, Senior
Lianna Palacios, Faith Baptist. Catcher, Senior
Brooke Aldrete, Glendale. Infield, Junior
Julie Hess, Hawthorne MSA. Pitcher, Senior
Sydney Cramer, Notre Dame/Riverside. Pitcher, Junior
Teresa Avila, Notre Dame/Riverside. Infield, Sophomore
Kimberly Jimenez, Savanna. Pitcher, Senior
Kayley DuBransky, United Christian Academy. Infield, Freshman
DIVISION 8
Player of the Year: Bianca Nava, Arroyo Valley. Pitcher, Junior
Championship Coach: Nathan Barlow, Arroyo Valley
Jaylin Casillas, Arroyo Valley. Outfield, Senior
Aubree Figueroa, Avalon. Pitcher, Senior
Sofia Galvan, Bell Gardens. Infield, Sophomore
Cailin Schroeder, California Lutheran Academy. Pitcher, Junior
McKenzie Meserve, Capistrano Valley Christian. Pitcher, Sophomore
Liliana Martin, Capistrano Valley Christian. Infield, Freshman
Cyannie Cisneros, Environmental Charter. Pitcher, Senior
Ziurell Ruiz, Lennox Academy. Infield, Senior
Roselyn Estrella-Salmeron, Marshall/Pasadena. Catcher, Freshman
Scarlett Poitra, Orange. Pitcher, Junior
Daniela Perez, Oxford Academy. Infield, Junior
Isabella Valenzuela, River Springs Magnolia. Pitcher, Freshman
Sianna Lopez, San Bernardino. Catcher, Senior
Presley Waldron, Santa Clarita Christian. Pitcher, Freshman
Kiara Taylor, St. Mary's Academy. Infield, Junior
Kori Dawson, Temecula Prep. Utility, Junior
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Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.Follow tarek_fattal