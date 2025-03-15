All-Mission League 2025 boys basketball awards: Nikolas Khamenia named MVP
The Mission League boys basketball all-league selections and yearly awards have been announced for the 2024-25 season.
Harvard-Westlake senior Nik Khamenia was named MVP after averaging 18 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game this season. Khamenia is a Duke commit and a 2025 McDonald’s All-American selection.
Khamenia finishes a storied high school career with two CIF State Open Division titles, two CIF State regional titles, and one CIF Southern Section Open Division crown.
ALL-MISSION LEAGUE
Max Adams, Sierra Canyon, Jr.
Isaiah Carroll, Harvard-Westlake, Sr.
Bryce Cofield, Sierra Canyon, Sr.
Gavin Hightower, Sierra Canyon, Sr.
Joe Sterling, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.
Tyran Stokes, Notre Dame, Jr.
Peyton White, Crespi, Sr.
Zach White, Notre Dame, Jr.
Carter Barnes, Crespi, So.
Isaiah Barnes, Crespi, So.
NaVarro Bowman, So.
DeLan Grant, St. Francis, Jr.
Amir Jones, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.
Jonas Thurman, Chaminade, Sr.
Bourgeouis Tshiobo, Alemany, Sr.
Quincy Watson, Loyola, Jr.
