All-Mission League 2025 boys basketball awards: Nikolas Khamenia named MVP

All-Mission League basketball awards for the 2024-25 season.

Tarek Fattal

Harvard-Westlake's Nik Khamenia shoots a free throw in a game against St. Francis at the Intuit Dome on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. / Greg Fiore

The Mission League boys basketball all-league selections and yearly awards have been announced for the 2024-25 season.

Harvard-Westlake senior Nik Khamenia was named MVP after averaging 18 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game this season. Khamenia is a Duke commit and a 2025 McDonald’s All-American selection.

Khamenia finishes a storied high school career with two CIF State Open Division titles, two CIF State regional titles, and one CIF Southern Section Open Division crown.

ALL-MISSION LEAGUE

Max Adams, Sierra Canyon, Jr.

Isaiah Carroll, Harvard-Westlake, Sr.

Bryce Cofield, Sierra Canyon, Sr.

Gavin Hightower, Sierra Canyon, Sr.

Joe Sterling, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.

Tyran Stokes, Notre Dame, Jr.

Peyton White, Crespi, Sr.

Zach White, Notre Dame, Jr.

Carter Barnes, Crespi, So.

Isaiah Barnes, Crespi, So.

NaVarro Bowman, So.

DeLan Grant, St. Francis, Jr.

Amir Jones, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.

Jonas Thurman, Chaminade, Sr.

Bourgeouis Tshiobo, Alemany, Sr.

Quincy Watson, Loyola, Jr.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

