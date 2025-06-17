All-Southern California 2025 high school softball team: Orange Lutheran's Kai Minor is Player of the Year
High School On SI has compiled the following team to best represent the three CIF sections in Southern California from the 2025 high school softball season.
The following selections are made with the intention to create a team that best represents Southern California's top players, whether it be statistically or team impact. The team below is comprised of players from the Southern, San Diego (2) and Los Angeles City (2) sections.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kai Minor, Orange Lutheran, Sr. (Oklahoma)
The softball world in Southern California already knew about Kai Minor, but in the 2024 CIF Southern Section Division 1 final she made a play that was a SportsCenter Top 10 play-worthy.
Minor, who was a junior at the time, tacked a hard hit ball to deep center field, leapt at the fence and robbed a sure home run against Pacifica of Garden Grove. It brought everyone to their feet. The crowed roared.
From that day forward, the prep world in Southern California knew about Minor.
The Oklahoma commit put together a stellar senior campaign that's earned her Player of the Year honor from multiple outlets — including High School on SI.
Minor batted .500, tallied 44 hits, 34 RBIs,17 doubles and five homers in 28 games. Minor also stole seven bases and scored 35 runs. She drew 12 walks and struck out just twice in 103 plate appearances.
Minor was named Trinity League Player of the Year.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Addison Moorman, Granada Hills Charter, Sr. (Lehigh)
Moorman dominated her way to an LA City Section Open Division title, going 19-1 from the circle in 28 appearances with a 1.57 ERA. Moorman fanned 198 batters in 129 2/3 innings.
The standout senior struck out 11 in the City final, which helped the Highlanders claim the program's first City title since 1981. Granada Hills defeated Carson 11-2.
Moorman was named the West Valley League Pitcher of the Year and LA City Section Open Division Player of the Year for 2025.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Rick Robinson, Norco
Robinson has been at the helm of a softball factory in Southern California at Norco High since he took the job in 2000. He guided the program to its seventh CIF title this past spring after beating El Modena 3-0 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final.
It was Robinson's eight CIF crown. He won at Corona Centennial before winning his first at Norco in 2003.
In an era of high school sports where athletes and parents seem to always be looking out for themselves, Robinson was able to manage two ace pitchers in Coral Williams and Peyton May en route to a 29-3 season.
Williams and May combined for a 27-3 record from the circle. Williams was 17-0.
ALL-SOCAL 2025 SOFTBALL TEAM
(Position - Name, School, Year (College))
P - Coral Williams, Norco, So.
Williams went 17-0 with a 0.59 ERA in 20 appearances this season while striking out 132 baters in just 80 innings. Williams tossed 10 complete games and two no-hitters.
P - Taliya Mata, Saugus, Jr.
The Foothill League Pitcher of the Year was 13-1 with a 2.89 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 75 innings.
P - Aliyah Garcia, Notre Dame, Jr.
Garcia was the Mission League Pitcher of the Year going 16-4 with a 104 strike outs and a 2.38 ERA for the Knights. Garcia also batted .465.
P - Liliana Escobar, JSerra, Jr.
Escobar was 14-5 with a 1.20 ERA while tallying a mind-boggling 239 strikeouts in 140 innings. She struck out 16 batters in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 final.
P - Arri Romero, Mater Dei Catholic, So.
Romero did it all. The standout junior anchored MDC to a San Diego Section Open Division title by going 24-4 from the circle with 142 strikeouts and batting .424 with 50 hits, 31 RBIs and three homers.
C - Alyssa Torres, Valley View, Sr. (Arizona State)
Torres led the state in home runs with 22. She batted .506 with 46 RBIs on 40 hits and scored 44 runs in 29 games. The stellar slugger was walked 33 times.
INF - Mia Gomez, Agoura, Sr. (Utah)
Gomez was named Marmonte League MVP after hitting .533 with 18 homers, 45 runs scored, 40 hits and 54 RBIs.
INF - Kaitlyn Galasso, El Modena, Sr. (Boise State)
Galasso batted .462 while racking up 48 hits, 31 RBIs, 11 doubles, 12 homers and scoring 36 runs. Galasso also stole 16 bases to help El Modena go on to win a CIF State regional title.
INF - Ariana Magdaleno, Bonita Vista, Jr. (Saint Mary's)
Magdaleno put together a great season from the plate, and one of the best in San Diego this past season. She batted .444 with 44 hits, 18 RBIs, 10 doubles and tallied 24 runs in 32 games.
INF - Leighton Gray, Norco, So.
Gray led Norco in batting average (.435), hits (40) and was second in homers (8). She tallied 32 runs and 19 RBIs in 30 games.
OF - Jazmine Leyva, South El Monte, Sr. (UCLA)
Leyva hit an impressive .691 with 47 hits, 48 RBIs, 14 doubles and belted 16 home runs. She also crossed home plate 50 times in 23 games.
OF - Terrianna Kelley, Oaks Christian, Jr.
Kelley batted .434 with 27 RBIs off 33 hits. She was named Marmonte League MVP and also hit five home runs and struck out just seven times.
OF - Hayley Brock, Fullerton, Jr. (Utah Valley)
Brock led Fullerton with 38 hits while batting a second-best .392 with a team-high 24 RBIs, 12 doubles, four triples and four homers in 29 games.
OF - Tamryn Shorter, Norco, Sr. (Boise State)
Shorter batted .413 with 38 hits, 42 RBI, 33 runs, four doubles and 10 homers in 31 games for the D1 champs.
UTL - Emoni Lam Sam, Long Beach Poly, Jr. (Cal)
Lam Sam batted .511 with 45 hits, 47 runs, 50 RBIs, 10 triples and 11 homers in 26 games to lead the Jackrabbits to a CIF title.
UTL - Lainey Brown, Granada Hills Charter, Sr.
Brown batted .481 with 38 RBIs, 50 hits, 49 runs scored, nine homers and nine doubles to help the Highlanders win the Open Division City title. Also earned All-City honors.
