Vote: Who is the 2025 Michigan Division 7 High School Football Player of the Year?
Michigan high school football has wrapped up for the 2025 season, and High School on SI is highlighting some of the top performers in every classification.
Next up, we're taking a look at some of the top players in Division 7 Michigan high school football. The following players are included in our Player of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Michigan high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated. This vote is merely to engage fans and learn their opinions of who they believe the top players may be.
The poll closes on December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:
Max Page, FB/LB, Saugatuck
Page was one of the best two-way players in Division 7 this season. The senior recorded 80 tackles, nine TFLs and two sacks on defense, as well as 1,192 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns on offense.
Tanner Theuerkauf, QB, Menominee
Theuerkauf was sensational for the Maroons. Menominee gained 3,537 yards this season, and the senior play-caller accounted for 1,617 of them. Theuerkauf also scored 26 total touchdowns en route to a state championship win.
Ty Thelen, QB/DB, Pewamo-Westphalia
Thelen had a sensational season for the Pirates. The two-way player combined for 2,661 yards and 56 total touchdowns, including 33 through the air and 23 on the ground. Thelen was a key piece of Pewamo-Westphalia's semifinal run.
Clayton Miller, RB, Menominee
In his senior campaign, Miller helped lead the Maroons to a state title victory. In the championship game, Miller ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.
Joel Cranmore, QB, Leslie
Cranmore led the Blackhawks to the playoffs with a standout junior season. The Leslie play-caller threw for 2,201 yards and 19 touchdowns, adding seven touchdowns on the ground for a total of 26.
Deavante Deleon, RB/DB, Burton Atherton
Deleon accounted for 1,572 total yards and 12 touchdowns in his senior season. He also averaged 185.8 rushing yards per game, more than any other player in Division 7.
Braydin Johnson, WR/DB, Leslie
As a junior, Johnson posted 63 receptions, 1,212 yards and ten touchdowns. On defense he contributed 30 tackles, five interceptions and three forced fumbles.
John Milks, RB, Jonesville
Milks had one of the best seasons in Division 7 this season, leading all players in rushing yards (1,623) and touchdowns (18). The junior ball-carrier helped lead the Comets to the playoffs averaging 162.3 rushing yards per game.
Austyn Hocter, ATH, Hanover Horton
The Comets won their first-ever district title this season, and Hocter was a key piece of the history making season. In the district final, Hocter had one pick six for 80 yards and one pick six for 70 yards, and he also threw the go-ahead touchdown pass.
Broghan Bupp, OL/LB, Ithaca
Bupp was in the trenches on offense, and he still managed to lead Division 7 in tackles. The junior posted 141 tackles, 11 TFLs and one sack.
