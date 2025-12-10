Jason Crowe Jr. — Missouri basketball commit — becomes CA's all-time leading scorer
It took 21 years for Sacramento Sheldon's DeMarcus Nelson (3,462 points) to be dethroned as California's all-time scoring leader when Santa Maria St. Joseph's Tounde Yessoufou did it in February of this year.
It took less than nine months for Yessoufou to be knocked off his perch at 3,659 career points.
The new scoring champion is Inglewood's Jason Crowe Jr., who sits at 3,682 after scoring 51 points in the Sentinel's 112-75 win over Beverly Hills at Morningside High Tuesday night.
Crowe finished 15 of 28 from the field, including 17 (of 18 free throws). He was 2 for 8 from downtown.
Crowe Jr. entered this season needing 328 points for the record and needed just 29 points coming into Tuesday's game to claim the record book's top spot. He became the CIF Southern Section's all-time scoring leader on November 18 after scoring 43 points against Lynwood in front of former Inglewood standout Paul Pierce.
Crowe Jr. passed Los Altos Jarod Lucas' 3,356 to claim that record.
Maybe, the most impressive aspect of Crowe Jr.'s historic accomplishment is how quickly he did it. It took Yessoufou 127 games to be California's all-time leading scorer. Crowe Jr. did it in 100 games.
He's averaging 42.8 points per game this season, which isn't necessarily abnormal for the 5-star guard. Crowe Jr. averaged 36 as a freshman and 37.4 as a sophomore at Lynwood High before transferring to Inglewood last year and averaging 35.3 points a night.
CALIFORNIA'S 3K SCORERS
The following list is according to CalHiSports, the official record keeper of California high school sports.
3,682 – Jason Crowe Jr., Lynwood 2023–24 & Inglewood 2025–26 (100)* (current)
3,659 – Tounde Yessoufou, Santa Maria St. Joseph, 2022–2025 (127)
3,462 – DeMarcus Nelson, Vallejo & Sacramento Sheldon, 2001–04 (130)
3,359 – Darnell Robinson, Emeryville Emery, 1990–93 (116)
3,356 – Jarod Lucas, Hacienda Heights Los Altos, 2016–2019 (114)
3,334 – Logan Kilbert, Tollhouse Sierra, 2021–2024 (122)
3,318 – Troy Leaf, El Cajon Foothills Christian, 2007–2010 (127)
3,284 – Casey Jacobsen, Glendora, 1996–99 (127)
3,260 – Aaron Holiday, North Hollywood Campbell Hall, 2012–2015 (125)
3,216 – Taylor King, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 2004–2007 (137)
3,106 – Jake Hall, Carlsbad, 2022–2025 (131)
3,053 – Tracy Murray, Glendora, 1986–1989 (94)
3,020 – T.J. Leaf, El Cajon Foothills Christian, 2013–2016 (116)
3,002 – Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth, 2023–2025 (97)
