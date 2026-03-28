All-Southern California CIF 2026 Girls Basketball Team by High School On SI.

The following team has representation from the CIF Southern, City, Central and San Diego Sections for the 2025-26 season.

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PLAYER OF THE YEAR

G | KALEENA SMITH, ONTARIO CHRISTIAN, JR.

Ontario Christian's Kaleena Smith drives to the hoop against a Sierra Canyon defender in the CIF Southern Section Open Division final on Feb. 28, 2026. | Weston Hancock

Kaleena Smith is a playmaker. A shotmaker. A gamechanger.

She's High School On SI's 2026 SoCal Player of the Year.

Smith guided Ontario Christian to a CIF State Open Division title with a win over Archbishop Mitty in Sacramento. Smith was the best player on the floor with 24 points and five assists. The standout junior is most notably known to be the best high school girls basketball player in the country, regardless of class.

She finished the season averaging 31.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.0 steals per game en route to the Knights' 34-2 record this season.

One of her biggest performances this year came against Archbishop Mitty in January at Mater Dei when Smith dropped 50 points in a 96-87 overtime victory. Smith had a 51-point game in November against Esperanza and scored 30 or more 22 times.

Smith helped Ontario Christian win the CIF Southern Section Open Division title last year but fell short in the state playoffs. This year, the team fell short in the section final, but won state. Its obvious what her goal will be as a senior next year: win the California treble — the section, regional and state Open crowns.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

G | JERZY ROBINSON, SIERRA CANYON, SR.

Sierra Canyon's Jerzy Robinson drives to the basket against Ontario Christian in the CIF Southern Section Open Division final. | Weston Hancock

Jerzy Robinson averaged 21.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.5 assist, and 1.5 steals per game en route to winning the CIF Southern Section Open Division crown over top-ranked Ontario Christian 69-62.

Every time she laces ‘em up, Robinson’s talent is on display. If opposing defenses double or triple-team her, she finds her teammates. If they dare her to shoot from the outside, she dials one up from downtown. If they foul her hard, she decides to will the ball in the basket — and make them regret it at the free throw line, too.

A McDonald’s All-American. A Mission League MVP. A South Carolina commit. And High School On SI's Offensive Player of the Year.

Robinson’s talent was center stage that Saturday night at the Toyota Center when she tallied 32 points and 12 rebounds in a game where she outdueled Ontario Christian's No. 1-ranked player Kaleena Smith.

"We run the city," Robinson said with a grin that night.

Robinson helped Sierra Canyon’s girls basketball program win its second Open Division title. She leaves the program as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

F | CYDNEE BRYANT, CORONA CENTENNIAL, SR. (KANSAS)

Corona Centennial's Cydnee Bryant anchored the Huskies to a CIF State championship Friday night. | Tarek Fattal

Cydnee Bryant impacts the game in every facet, especially defensively.

The 2026 McDonald's All-American averaged 16 points and an eye-popping 16 rebounds per game this seaeson in 27 games. She also added 2.1 blocks per game.

Bryant, the younger sister of Carter Bryant, anchored the Huskies to a CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs berth and eventual CIF State Division I championship.

Bryant tallied 13 points and 13 rebounds on 5 of 11 shooting, including three 3-pointers, in the state final.

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

G | ADDISON ARCHER, RANCHO CHRISTIAN

Rancho Christian's Addison Archer is the High School On SI 2026 Freshman of the Year. | Rancho Christian/X

Archer is one of the best ninth graders in the country. The standout guard averaged 26.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.9 steals per game in 34 contests.

As a freshman, Archer led the Eagles to a 26-9 record including a berth to the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs. She had 30 or more points 12 times, including a career high 50 against Heritage on Jan. 21.

COACH OF THE YEAR

ALICIA KOMAKI, SIERRA CANYON

Sierra Canyon girls basketball coach Alicia Komaki all smiles after winning the 2026 CIF-SS Open title over Ontario Christian. | Weston Hancock

The longtime coach ushered Sierra Canyon to a CIF Southern Section Open Division championship this year by way of dethroning Ontario Christian, which was the No.1 team in the state at the time and the No. 2-ranked team nationally.

“It’s my favorite win of all time. I love this team,” Komaki said.

In fact, Ontario Christian went on to win the CIF State Open Division title and was named 2026 national champions. The Knights’ only blemish on their 2025-26 campaign: Alicia Komaki’s Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

Sierra Canyon finished the season 30-3.

ALL-SOCAL TEAM

F | BRIEANA BROWN, FRANCIS PARKER, JR.

16.5ppg, 9.4rpg; CIF San Diego Section Open Division champion

F | SYDNEY DOUGLAS, CORONA CENTENNIAL, SO.

19.0ppg, 9.8rpg, 1.3bpg; CIF State Division 1 champion

F | ARYNN FINLEY, ETIWANDA, SR.

23.7ppg; Baseline League MVP

F | KARISMA FLORES, OAK PARK, SR. (UC SANTA BARBARA)

15.4ppg, 4.2rpg, 2.4spg; Coastal Canyon League MVP

G | HARMONY GOLIGHTLY, MATER DEI, JR.

17.7ppg; Trinity League MVP

C | VIVIAN GRENALD, JSERRA, JR.

19.6ppg, 10.2rpg

G | TATI GRIFFIN, ONTARIO CHRISTIAN, SO.

21.3ppg, 7.9rpg, 3.2apg; CIF State Open Division champion

G | AMALIA HOLGUIN, SAGE HILL, SR. (OREGON)

22.4ppg, 4.2rpg, 3.8apg; Pacific Coast League MVP

C | EMILIA KRSTEVSKI, SIERRA CANYON, SR. (OREGON)

11.4ppg, 7.3rpg;CIF Southern Section Open Division champion

G | SAVANNAH MYLES, WESTCHESTER, JR.

21.5ppg, 6.3rpg, 4.0apg, 3.7spg; LA City Section Open Division champion

G | DANI ROBINSON, ONTARIO CHRISTIAN, JR.

15.9ppg, 4.4rpg, 3.9apg; CIF State Open Division champion

G | SADIE SIN, CLOVIS, SR. (LONG BEACH ST.)

CIF Central Section Division 1 champion; CIF State Division 1 runner-up

G | DELANEY WHITE, SIERRA CANYON, SR. (UC IRVINE)

10.5ppg, 3.4rpg, 4.2apg; CIF Southern Section Open Division champion