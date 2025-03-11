All-Trinity League 2025 boys basketball awards: Kaiden Bailey, Elzie Harrington MVP
The Trinity League boys basketball all-league selections and yearly awards have been announced for the 2024-25 season.
St. John Bosco senior Elzie Harrington and Santa Margarita junior Kaiden Bailey were named co-MVP of the standout league. The Trinity League, along with the Mission League, is known as one of the toughest high school basketball leagues in California.
Harrington is a 6-foot-6 point guard headed to USC. Bailey is recognized as one of the top 2026 guards in California.
St. John Bosco and Santa Margarita split the Trinity League championship this season, both finishing 8-2. Both earned a CIF Southern Section Open Division playoff berth.
The league honored more players with yearly awards.
St. John Bosco junior guard Brandon McCoy won Defensive Player of the Year. Mater Dei junior Luke Barnett was named Offensive Player of the Year. JSerra's BJ Davis-Ray was named Newcomer of the Year. JSerra freshman Ryan Doane was named Rookie of the Year.
The league also awarded All-Trinity League 1st and 2nd team honors. Of the 11 1st-teamers, only three are seniors.
1ST TEAM
Kaiden Bailey, Santa Margarita, Jr.
Dallas Washington, Santa Margarita, Sr.
Brayden Kyman, Santa Margarita, Jr.
Elzie Harrington, St. John Bosco, Sr.
Brandon McCoy Jr., St. John Bosco, Jr.
Christian Collins, St. John Bosco, Jr.
BJ Davis-Ray, JSerra, Sr.
Brannon Martinsen, JSerra, Jr.
Luke Barnett, Mater Dei, Jr.
Jonathan Dzabatou, Orange Lutheran, Jr.
Jake Schutt, Servite, Jr.
2ND TEAM
Drew Anderson, Santa Margarita, Jr.
Rodney Westmoreland, Santa Margarita, Jr.
Chris Komin, St. John Bosco, Sr.
Max Ellis, St. John Bosco, Jr.
Jarne Eyenga, JSerra, Sr.
Earl Bryce, JSerra, So.
DeMarcus Henry, Mater Dei, So.
Ethan McCoy, Orange Lutheran, Jr.
Bryson Allen, Servite, Jr.
