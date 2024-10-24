Best performances in California high school football (Oct. 17-19)
Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and best individual tackle football performances from up and down the state from this three-day window.
OCT. 17-19 CALIFORNIA TOP FOOTBALL PERFORMERS
It took Jamir Belote, a freshman running back at Manual Arts, just seven carries to rush for 229 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-19 win over Santee.
Davon Benjamin, a junior DB at Oaks Christian, had two pick 6s in a 35-0 win over St. Bonaventure.
Cooper Cronquist, a senior receiver at Moorpark, had 11 catches for a school-record 254 yards and three scores in a 35-10 win over Oxnard.
Isaiah Dillon, a senior receiver for Oxnard Pacifica, had seven catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-24 win over Camarillo.
Sands Dougherty, a junior QB at Morro Bay, completed 22 of 26 for 380 yards and four touchdowns, plus he rushed for 70 yards and another score in a 46-13 win over Santa Maria.
Eimesse Essis, a running back at Tustin, rushed 37 times for 293 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-28 win over Modena.
Trek Freking, a junior running back at South Pasadena, rushed 33 times for 273 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-27 win over Monrovia.
Daniel Gomez, a senior QB at Hanford, completed 19 of 27 for 328 yards and four touchdowns, plus he ran for 48 yards and another score in a 42-7 win over Tulare Western.
Kamryn Jones, a senior receiver for Rancho Christian, had 17 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-31 win over Arlington.
Anthony League, a senior running back at Millikan, rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns in a 69-28 win over Lakewood.
Taylor Lee, a sophomore QB for Oxnard Pacifica, passed for 442 yards and six TDs in a 45-24 win over Camarillo.
Hammie Lopez, a junior running back at Wasco, rushed 12 times for 207 yards and four touchdowns in a 53-14 win over Taft. Lopez is the Central Section’s leading rusher with 1,499 yards and 17 scores.
Jhadis Luckey, a junior running back at California, rushed 33 times for 317 yards and five touchdowns in a wild 50-36 win over Monte Vista.
Jaiden Noel, a sophomore QB at Venice, passed for 314 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-44 win over Palisades.
Sosa Prak a junior QB at Piner, completed 20 of 28 for 268 yards and six touchdowns in a 46-20 win over San Rafael.
Amar Riley, a senior receiver for Grossmont, had 12 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-26 loss to Helix.
Shane Rosenthal, a senior receiver at Newbury Park, had six catches for 199 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-3 win over Westlake.
Julyen Scott, a sophomore receiver for McLane, caught just four passes, but all were for touchdowns while piling up 133 yards in a 50-17 win over Sanger West.
Mariyon Sloan, a junior at Shafter, rushed 21 times for 252 yards and five touchdowns in a 34-28 win over Kennedy.
Brady Smigiel, a junior QB at Newbury Park, completed 10 of 13 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-3 win over Westlake.
Brodie Stump, a senior quarterback at Kearny, completed 29 of 37 for 380 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-16 win over Clairemont.
Jack Thomas, a junior QB at Palisades completed 27 of 37 for 356 yards and six touchdowns in a 45-44 loss to Venice.
Journee Tonga, a junior running back at Leuzinger, rushed 27 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-7 win over Culver City.
Max Turner, a senior running back at Granite Hills, rushed 27 times for 271 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-30 win over Mount Miguel.
Braden Ward, a senior running back at Twelve Bridges, rushed 27 times for 229 yards and three touchdowns and added four catches and 55 yards in a 51-34 win over Placer.
Noah Zamora, a senior QB at McLane, completed 14 of 22 for 322 yards and seven touchdowns in a 50-17 win over Sanger West.