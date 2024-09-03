High School

Bishop Gorman vs. Mater Dei game to feature 21 big-time college football commits

Friday's high school game pitting the nation's No. 1 and 2 ranked teams will likely be decided by the stars

Mater Dei and Bishop Gorman face off for the coin flip before a 2022 game in Las Vegas.
Mater Dei and Bishop Gorman face off for the coin flip before a 2022 game in Las Vegas. / Photo: Jann Hendry

Big matchups often demand big, deep analysis, especially when the top two teams in high school football take the field as they will Friday at Santa Ana Stadium, where top-ranked Mater Dei hosts second-ranked Bishop Gorman

The teams are evenly matched with similar resumes, personnel and resources and likely it will look a lot like the 2022 matchup, a 24-21 Mater Dei victory at Gorman. It was Mater Dei’s third straight win in the series, winning the previous two games, 42-0 in 2018 and 35-21 in 2017, a game also at the Santa Ana Bowl, pitting No. 1 and 2 ranked teams.

Ultimately, the game comes down to top players and these teams are loaded with star players — literally. 

According to the 247Sports recruiting star system, the teams combine to boast 38 players with 3-star rankings and better (Gorman with 20, Mater Dei 18), with each team claiming 5-star receivers. Oregon has by far the most commits with four, followed by Alabama, Utah and Hawaii with two.

Here is a listing of all the star-rated players according to 247Sports

CLASS OF 2025 (Seniors)

Bishop Gorman (ranking in Nevada)

5-Star

1. WR Derek Meadows, 6-4, 200, LSU commit

Derek Meadows 2.jpg
Derek Meadows (30) is a 5-star commit headed to LSU. He'll be going against a pair of 4-star cornerbacks in Mater Dei's 6. Chuck McDonald (Alabama commit) and Daryus Dixson (Penn State). /

4-Star

2. OL Seuseu Alofaituli, 6-3, 280, Miami

3. OL Douglas Utu, 6-4, 317, Texas

4. OL Alai Kalaniuvalu, 6-4, 300, Oregon

3-Star

6. LB Landon McComber, 6-2, 210, Stanford

10. OL KJ Hallums, 6-2, 280, Hawaii

12. WR Greg Toler Jr., 5-10, 180

13. OT Alema Iosua, 6-7, 292, Arizona State

15. DL Sione Motupuaka, 6-1, 280, Utah

19. OT Stewart Taufa, 6-3, 275

20. QB Melvin Spicer IV, 6-0, 170

22. LB Champ Kapanui, 6-1, 205, San Jose State

25. WR Brandon Gaea, 6-1, 185, Hawaii

Mater Dei (ranking in California)

4-Star

6. CB Chuck McDonald, 6-1, 190, Alabama

7. CB Daryus Dixson, 6-0, 180, Penn State

11. DE Nasir Wyatt, 6-2, 220, Oregon

Mater Dei pass rusher Nasir Wyatt eyes the St. Frances quarterback during the 2023 high school football season.
Mater Dei pass rusher Nasir Wyatt eyes the St. Frances quarterback during the 2023 high school football season. Wyatt is one of five 4-star senior recruits for the Monarchs heading into Friday's game with Bishop Gorman. / Photo by John Bowers

19. RB Jordon Davison, 6-0, 216, Oregon

Jordon Davison (0), Mater Dei
Mater Dei will play Bishop Gorman for the fourth time on Sept. xx after winning for a third straight time here in 2022, 24-21. 5-star running back Jordon Davison (0) is back for the Monarchs. He's committed to Oregon. / Photo: Jan Hendry

20. WR Marcus Harris, 6-1, 185, Oklahoma State

3-Star

35. QB Dash Beierly, 6-1, 215, Washington

37. LB Abduall Sanders Jr., 6-2, 225, Alabama

93. OL Sione Tohi, 6-3, 356, Arizona

95. DL Semi Taulanga, 5-11, 300, Utah

CLASS OF 2026 (Juniors)

Bishop Gorman (ranking in Nevada)

4-Star

1. ATH Jett Washington, 6-5, 200

Bishop Gorman's Jett Washington, a 2026 prospect, already has 21 college offers.
Bishop Gorman's Jett Washington, a 2026 prospect, already has 21 college offers. / Photo by Lance Smith, SBLive

2. DL James Carrington, 6-2, 270

3-Star

3. DE Prince Williams, 6-3, 230

5. WR Kaina Watson, 6-1, 175

6. DE Ocean Taufa, 6-2, 240

7. QB Maika Eugenio, 6-0, 180

Mater Dei (ranking in California)

5-Star

1. WR Chris Henry, 6-5, 205, Ohio State

4-Star

3. OT Kodi Greene, 6-6, 285, Oregon

6. WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, 6-2, 180

16 DL Tomuhini Topui, 6-3, 320

23 DE Shaun Scott, 6-3, 230

3-Star

74. CB CJ Lavender, 5-10, 165

88. WR Jeweliz Parm, 5-10, 150

168. TE Owen Shannon, 6-7, 215

CLASS OF 2027 (sophomores)

Bishop Gorman (national ranking)

4-Star

58. CB Hayden Stepp, 6-4, 175

Mater Dei (national ranking)

4-Star

5. TE Mark Bowman, 6-5, 215

