Bishop Gorman vs. Mater Dei game to feature 21 big-time college football commits
Big matchups often demand big, deep analysis, especially when the top two teams in high school football take the field as they will Friday at Santa Ana Stadium, where top-ranked Mater Dei hosts second-ranked Bishop Gorman.
The teams are evenly matched with similar resumes, personnel and resources and likely it will look a lot like the 2022 matchup, a 24-21 Mater Dei victory at Gorman. It was Mater Dei’s third straight win in the series, winning the previous two games, 42-0 in 2018 and 35-21 in 2017, a game also at the Santa Ana Bowl, pitting No. 1 and 2 ranked teams.
Ultimately, the game comes down to top players and these teams are loaded with star players — literally.
According to the 247Sports recruiting star system, the teams combine to boast 38 players with 3-star rankings and better (Gorman with 20, Mater Dei 18), with each team claiming 5-star receivers. Oregon has by far the most commits with four, followed by Alabama, Utah and Hawaii with two.
Here is a listing of all the star-rated players according to 247Sports
CLASS OF 2025 (Seniors)
Bishop Gorman (ranking in Nevada)
5-Star
1. WR Derek Meadows, 6-4, 200, LSU commit
4-Star
2. OL Seuseu Alofaituli, 6-3, 280, Miami
3. OL Douglas Utu, 6-4, 317, Texas
4. OL Alai Kalaniuvalu, 6-4, 300, Oregon
3-Star
6. LB Landon McComber, 6-2, 210, Stanford
10. OL KJ Hallums, 6-2, 280, Hawaii
12. WR Greg Toler Jr., 5-10, 180
13. OT Alema Iosua, 6-7, 292, Arizona State
15. DL Sione Motupuaka, 6-1, 280, Utah
19. OT Stewart Taufa, 6-3, 275
20. QB Melvin Spicer IV, 6-0, 170
22. LB Champ Kapanui, 6-1, 205, San Jose State
25. WR Brandon Gaea, 6-1, 185, Hawaii
Mater Dei (ranking in California)
4-Star
6. CB Chuck McDonald, 6-1, 190, Alabama
7. CB Daryus Dixson, 6-0, 180, Penn State
11. DE Nasir Wyatt, 6-2, 220, Oregon
19. RB Jordon Davison, 6-0, 216, Oregon
20. WR Marcus Harris, 6-1, 185, Oklahoma State
3-Star
35. QB Dash Beierly, 6-1, 215, Washington
37. LB Abduall Sanders Jr., 6-2, 225, Alabama
93. OL Sione Tohi, 6-3, 356, Arizona
95. DL Semi Taulanga, 5-11, 300, Utah
CLASS OF 2026 (Juniors)
Bishop Gorman (ranking in Nevada)
4-Star
1. ATH Jett Washington, 6-5, 200
2. DL James Carrington, 6-2, 270
3-Star
3. DE Prince Williams, 6-3, 230
5. WR Kaina Watson, 6-1, 175
6. DE Ocean Taufa, 6-2, 240
7. QB Maika Eugenio, 6-0, 180
Mater Dei (ranking in California)
5-Star
1. WR Chris Henry, 6-5, 205, Ohio State
4-Star
3. OT Kodi Greene, 6-6, 285, Oregon
6. WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, 6-2, 180
16 DL Tomuhini Topui, 6-3, 320
23 DE Shaun Scott, 6-3, 230
3-Star
74. CB CJ Lavender, 5-10, 165
88. WR Jeweliz Parm, 5-10, 150
168. TE Owen Shannon, 6-7, 215
CLASS OF 2027 (sophomores)
Bishop Gorman (national ranking)
4-Star
58. CB Hayden Stepp, 6-4, 175
Mater Dei (national ranking)
4-Star
5. TE Mark Bowman, 6-5, 215