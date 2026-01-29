Bishop Montgomery football hires Oscar McBride as new football coach, dawning new era
A new era is dawning at Bishop Montgomery High roughly four months removed from what was arguably the biggest high school football scandal in recent memory involving the 'Money Man', who went on the record admitting to paying families up to $50,000 plus expenses to play football at the South Bay school.
The dust has settled and out from the cloud of dirty air steps Oscar McBride, who will be the new football coach moving forward at Bishop Montgomery.
“Our search committee was deeply impressed not only by Coach McBride’s experience and football knowledge, but by his heart for mentorship and his desire to invest in the lives of our young men. From a talented pool of over 70 candidates, Coach McBride emerged as the leader who best embodies our values and the future we envision for Knight football," Dr. Michele Starkey told High School on SI.
It's a homerun hire.
McBride is a former NFL tight end that was previously at Murrieta Mesa from 2022-25 where he led the Rams to a CIF Southern Section Division 6 title victory in 2024. Murrieta Mesa was 0-9 the year before McBride took over. He turned the program around immediately, going 6-5 in year one and 6-7 in year two before winning the CIF crown in year three.
McBride, 53, played for legendary coach Lou Holtz at Notre Dame from 1991-94.
“We are really excited to bring Coach McBride to our Bishop family. Throughout the interview process, it was clear that Oscar McBride is a leader defined by relentless effort, competitive excellence, and unquestioned character," interim athletic director Rheina Ale said. "His passion for developing young people, his use of football as a vehicle for growth, his CIF Championship pedigree, and his experience as part of the University of Notre Dame football program create a powerful foundation for success."
STARTING OVER AFTER SEASON CANCELED
The varsity season was canceled this past season due to the fallout from the 'Money Man' story, which revealed numerous CIF violations including falsifying paperwork and undue influence (recruiting).
It resulted in 19 players being deemed ineligible due to CIF bylaws. The head coach Ed Hodgkiss was fired and not too long after, school president Pat Lee stepped down.
McBride will be tasked with more than just football, but a rebuilding of culture and security within the program, school and community.
MCBRIDE SELECTED AMONG GREAT CANDIDATES
Despite the scandal and workload to restart the program, the job attracted high-end candidates for the job. Names like Dean Herrington (former St. Francis coach), Jason Miller (Leuzinger), and Devah Thomas (St. Pius) were rumored to be in the mix for the job.
This is a breaking new story ... check back for more details ...
