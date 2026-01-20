California (CIF) High School Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2026
There are 387 games scheduled across California on Tuesday, January 20. You can follow every game live on our California High School Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of California's top-ranked teams as Archbishop Mitty takes on Archbishop Riordan and Cypress hosts Crean Lutheran.
California High School Basketball Games To Watch - Tuesday, January 20
With 12 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 California high school basketball season rolls on.
CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 46 Central Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by Archbishop Mitty vs Archbishop Riordan at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.
View full CIF Central Coast Scoreboard
CIF Central Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 44 Central Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by San Luis Obispo vs St. Joseph at 6:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Central Section Basketball Scoreboard.
View full CIF Central Scoreboard
CIF North Coast Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 49 North Coast Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by Salesian College Preparatory vs St. Patrick-St. Vincent at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF North Coast Section Basketball Scoreboard.
View full CIF North Coast Scoreboard
CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 44 Sac-Joaquin Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by Rio Americano vs Inderkum at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Basketball Scoreboard.
View full CIF Sac-Joaquin Scoreboard
CIF San Diego Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 40 San Diego Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by Maranatha Christian vs St. Augustine at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF San Diego Section Basketball Scoreboard.
View full CIF San Diego Scoreboard
CIF Southern Section Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, January 20
There are 124 Southern Section high school boys basketball games in California on Tuesday, highlighted by Roosevelt vs Norte Vista at 6:30 PM. You can follow every game on our CIF Southern Section Basketball Scoreboard.
View full CIF Southern Scoreboard