Gilbert Arenas' Basketball Daughter Completes Midseason Transfer to Sierra Canyon, Just Before Playoffs
Standout sophomore guard Hamiley Arenas has completed a midseason transfer from Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks to Sierra Canyon.
Sierra Canyon girls basketball coach Alicia Komaki told High School on SI that Arenas officially enrolled Wednesday morning.
Arenas is the daughter of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. Hamiley was impressive as a freshman at Notre Dame, averaging 23.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in 25 games. Her career high is 40 points, a mark she set in a 73-42 win over Santa Monica in December of 2024.
Hamiley has yet to play in any games this season due to an ankle injury, but Komaki says the plan for the team's new import is to get Arenas on the floor as soon as possible.
"The plan is to get her eligible to play if she can play," Komaki said.
GETTING ELIGIBLE, CIF RULES
According to CIF rules, Hamiley could be eligible as soon as Feb. 2 due to the non-participation rule which essentially states that a student-athlete is eligible to play immediately after a transfer if they are 365 day or more out of sport.
Her last varsity game played was Feb. 1, 2025.
Given Arenas' transfer adheres to all other CIF transfer bylaws, she could help the Trailblazers this postseason.
Of course, another way for her to get eligible immediately would be byway of a valid change of residence.
SIERRA CANYON'S OPEN DIVISION GOALS
If Hamiley were to get eligible, it would add another standout threat to an already very good Trailblazers team that is ranked nationally and presumed to be a direct contender for the CIF Southern Section Open Division title with juggernaut Ontario Christian.
Sierra Canyon is led by standout guard Jerzy Robinson, a South Carolina commit, and center Emilia Krstevski, an Oregon commit. The Trailblazers are currently 21-2 and 7-0 in the Mission League with four games left to play in the regular season.
The end of the regular season is Feb. 4 and the playoffs are set to start the following week.
Sierra Canyon last won the CIF Southern Section title in 2023 with Juju Watkins. The team's last appearance in the Open championship was 2024, falling to Etiwanda which won an unprecedented three straight CIF State Open Division titles under coach Stan Delus (2023-2025).
ARENAS BASKETBALL FAMILY
Hamiley is the third Arenas basketball standout to come through the high school ranks. Her older sister Izela Arenas was a great guard at Sierra Canyon before committing to Louisville.
Her older brother is well-known guard Alijah Arenas, who is the City Section's all-time leading scorer from Chatsworth High. Alijah is now a freshman at USC. Hamiley also has a little brother, Aloni, who is not in high school yet, but his prep glory days are coming, too.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: