Box score: Palos Verdes 55, Twelve Bridges 19, CIF California Division 2-A State Bowl championship

Sophomore quarterback Ryan Rakowski throws six touchdowns, five incompletions as the Sea Kings win first state championship

Palos Verdes coach Guy Gardner holds up trophy with his star sophomore QB Ryan Rakowski looking on.
Palos Verdes coach Guy Gardner holds up trophy with his star sophomore QB Ryan Rakowski looking on. / Photo: Todd Shurtleff

MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA — Palos Verdes has been playing football since 1961. Its first experience in a state-title game was an overwhelming success Saturday at Saddleback College.

Sophomore Ryan Rakowski completed 20 of 25 passes for 353 yards and six touchdowns as the Sea Kings (11-5) won 55-19 over previously unbeaten Twelve Bridges, a fast rising third-year program from Lincoln.

Soren Hong added 78 yards rushing, 72 coming on a touchdown run as the Sea Kings piled up 514 yards in an impressive display after a slow start.

Braeden Ward rushed 23 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns, one coming on the final play of the game for the Raging Rhinos, who finished 14-1.

PALOS VERDES 55, TWELVE BRIDGES 19

TWELVE BRIDGES

PALOS VERDES

First down

17

20

Rushing yards

197

153

Passing yards

117

361

Total offense plays-yards

51-314

38-514

Fumble return yards

0-0

0-0

Kickoff return yards

5-122

1-8

Punts(number-average)

3-43.7

0-0

Fumbles/lost

1/0

1/0

Penalty yards

6-45

6-70

Possession time

24:49

23:11

3rd down conversions

3-9

3-8

4th down conversions

1-2

5-5

Red zone scores chances

3-4

4-4

RUSHING
12 BRIDGES: Braeden Ward 23-169, Connor Flaherty 7-16, Ryan Wagner 1-7
PALOS VERDES: Soren Hong 3-78, Ryan Rakowski 9-39, Domink Hernando 4-23, Andrew Habif 3-7.

PASSING
12 BRIDGES: Flaherty 11-15-1-117
PALOS VERDES: Rakowski 20-25-0-353, Knox Kiffin 1-2-0-8

RECEIVING
12 BRIDGES: Isaih Rodriguez 4-42, Matthew Marquez 2-34, Ryan Wagner 2-21, Gavin Rappa 1-19.
PALOS VERDES: Evan Aguirre 4-101, Jalen Flowers 4-57, George Morley Boyd 4-37, Jace DeMoss 2-53.

TACKLES
12 BRIDGES: Davin Markle 8, Gavin Rappa 8
PALOS VERDES: Christian Reis 8, Weston Reis 7, Jon Sarmiento 5, Joshua Williams 4

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

