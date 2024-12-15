Box score: Palos Verdes 55, Twelve Bridges 19, CIF California Division 2-A State Bowl championship
MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA — Palos Verdes has been playing football since 1961. Its first experience in a state-title game was an overwhelming success Saturday at Saddleback College.
Sophomore Ryan Rakowski completed 20 of 25 passes for 353 yards and six touchdowns as the Sea Kings (11-5) won 55-19 over previously unbeaten Twelve Bridges, a fast rising third-year program from Lincoln.
Soren Hong added 78 yards rushing, 72 coming on a touchdown run as the Sea Kings piled up 514 yards in an impressive display after a slow start.
Braeden Ward rushed 23 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns, one coming on the final play of the game for the Raging Rhinos, who finished 14-1.
PALOS VERDES 55, TWELVE BRIDGES 19
TWELVE BRIDGES
PALOS VERDES
First down
17
20
Rushing yards
197
153
Passing yards
117
361
Total offense plays-yards
51-314
38-514
Fumble return yards
0-0
0-0
Kickoff return yards
5-122
1-8
Punts(number-average)
3-43.7
0-0
Fumbles/lost
1/0
1/0
Penalty yards
6-45
6-70
Possession time
24:49
23:11
3rd down conversions
3-9
3-8
4th down conversions
1-2
5-5
Red zone scores chances
3-4
4-4
RUSHING
12 BRIDGES: Braeden Ward 23-169, Connor Flaherty 7-16, Ryan Wagner 1-7
PALOS VERDES: Soren Hong 3-78, Ryan Rakowski 9-39, Domink Hernando 4-23, Andrew Habif 3-7.
PASSING
12 BRIDGES: Flaherty 11-15-1-117
PALOS VERDES: Rakowski 20-25-0-353, Knox Kiffin 1-2-0-8
RECEIVING
12 BRIDGES: Isaih Rodriguez 4-42, Matthew Marquez 2-34, Ryan Wagner 2-21, Gavin Rappa 1-19.
PALOS VERDES: Evan Aguirre 4-101, Jalen Flowers 4-57, George Morley Boyd 4-37, Jace DeMoss 2-53.
TACKLES
12 BRIDGES: Davin Markle 8, Gavin Rappa 8
PALOS VERDES: Christian Reis 8, Weston Reis 7, Jon Sarmiento 5, Joshua Williams 4