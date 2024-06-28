Top prospects to watch at Boys Cali Live 2024 high school basketball event
ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA — Many of California's top high school boys basketball teams and players will gather at the Roebbelen Center for the Cali Live 24 event.
More than 200 college coaches from more than 100 schools will be on hand for the three-day event at the spacious facility that packs in 12 courts.
As many as 500 college prospects will be on hand among the 168 teams that make of the event, 150 of which are from California and the rest from Arizona, Nevada and Oregon.
The pressure for kids to perform in front of college coaches — staffs from Arizona, Utah, San Diego State, Washington, USC and Wyoming had signed up earlier in the week but many others will show up unnanounced — can be intense.
But according to tournament co-director Gerry Freitas, a former college coach and current West Coast Scout, said the pressure can also translate to excitement. "It all depends on the kid," Freitas said. "Some kids just relish the moment and thrive in it. Every kid is different."
Which is exactly what every high school coach wants to see. That's what makes this event so unique. College coaches normally do much of their big-event scouting at AAU events, which generally showcase largely individual talent. This offers the best of both worlds where top talent is integrated with their high school teams.
A young team like University High School in San Francisco, which lost eight seniors and five starters off its 27-win team from 2023-24, an event like this is invaluable. "This will be the youngest team I've ever coached at University," said coach Randy Bessolo, entering his 20th season. "This will be a great opportunity for our guys to gain invaluable experience."
Bessolo, the event director who is co-founder and president of the Bay Area Basketball Coaches Association (BABCA) which is hosting the massive gathering with the support of the NFHS and CIF, said the opportunity for high school coaches throughout the state is empowering in itself.
BABCA was a key Northern California group that advocated for high school players and coaches in the "Let Them Play" movement during the pandemic. "This is a major undertaking but we think it's worth it on so many levels," he said. "To give this kids college exposure, to give the top teams a chance to compete and especially further the voices of high school coaches."
The following list of players to watch were provided to SBLive Sports by Freitas and compiled by a portion of the Cali Live 24 staff.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CALI LIVE 24
Archbishop Mitty/CA
Caeden Hutcherson SG 6’4 2026
Grayson Jalal SF 6’4 2025
Joseph Seifu SF 6’5” 2026
Isaac Turner 6’2 CG 2027
Archbishop Riordan/CA
Jasir Rencher SF 6’6 2025
Andrew Hilman SG 6’3 2026
Semetri Carr PG 6’0 2025
Steve Emeneke C 6’9 2025
Kirby Seals SF 6’5 2025
Ryder Bush SG 6’2 2025
John Tofi SG 6’3 2025
D.J. Armstrong SG 6’3 2026
Basha/AZ
Mason Magee PG 6’0 2026
Elijah Summers PF 6’7 2026
Lleyton Leonard SF 6’4 2028
Desean Middlebrook SF 6’3 2026
Kingston Montague PG 5’10 2028
Cullen Schreiner SF 6’6 2025
Bellarmine College Prep/CA
Will Corbett PG 6’1 2026
Brennan Williams SG 6’2 2026
Beverly Hills/CA
Christian Taylor SF 6’5 2025
R.J. Ball G 6’1 2028
Bishop Alemany/CA
Bourgeois Ntambwe Tshilobo C 6’8 2025
Samuel Mbingazo C 6’9 2026
Bishop O’Dowd/CA
Nico Wright C 6’8 2026
Garry Hill-Thomas Jr. PG 5’8 2027
Josh Green SG 5’11 2025
Bosco Tech/CA
Jaden Erami SG 6’2 2025
Boulder Creek/AZ
Andew Bhesania PF 6’8 2025
Matt Delgado SF 6’5 2026
Mick Riordan SG 6’2 2027
Brentwood/CA
Hunter Caplan PG 6’1 2027
A.J. Okoh SG 5’11 2027
Brophy Prep/AZ
Daylen Sharper PG 6’4 2026
Ryan Burbach SG 6’4 2025
Luke Weiskamp SF 6’6 2025
Jayden Hughes CG/SF 6’5 2026
Hale Hansen SF 6’4 2026
Bullard/CA
Dalen Felder SG 6’2 2026
Ja’Vance Bullard PG 6’2 2026
Calvary Chapel/CA
Kaiden Bailey CG 6’3 2026
Jordan Embry SG 6’5 2025
Campbell Hall/CA
Isaiah Johnson PG 5’11 2025
James Bass C 6’8 2025
Deuce Hamilton SF 6’7 2026
Duet Newt SG 6’0 2026
Evan Willis PF 6’7 2028
Chris Paul Jr. PG 6’1 2028
Campolindo/CA
Gavin Rendle SF 6’3 2025
Canyon/CA
Brandon Benjamin PF 6’5 2025
A.J. Johnson PG 6’2 2026
Carlsbad/CA
Jake Hall CG 6’3 2025
Casteel/AZ
Amare King CG/SF 6’5 2025
Maddox Lazor PF 6’7 2027
Jeremiah Robertson PF 6’5 2025
Makenzie Lazor PF 6’6 2026
Cathedral Catholic/CA
Patrick O’Brien SF 6’5 2025
Steven Evans-Glynn SG 6’4 2025
Clayton Valley Charter/CA
Elijah Perryman PG 6’2 2025
Rashod Cotton PG 6’0 2026
Clovis East/CA
Lydell Farmer SF 6’4 2026
Asher Thompson SF 6’5 2027
Clovis North/CA
Loukas Jones SG 6’4 2025
Elias Gish SF 6’5 2026
Clovis West/CA
D.J. Stickman CG 6’1 2025
Jael Kellog G 6’0 2026
Crean Lutheran/CA
Braeden Davidson SG 6’2 2026
Will Malual PF 6’8 2026
Nikoloz Abulade PG 6’2 2025
Jacob Majok PF 6’6 2026
Wyatt Richmond W 6’4 2027
Crespi/CA
Peyton White PF 6’6 2025
Carter Barnes PG 6’0 2027
Isaiah Barnes CG 6’0 2027
Crossroads/CA
EJ Vernon PF 6’6 2025
Lucas Boze SG 6’4 2025
Damien/CA
Nate Garcia C 7’0 2025
Eli Garner SF 6’5 2026
Zaire Rasshan SG 6’0 2027
Jedidah Wilfred PF 6’7 2025
De La Salle/CA
Alec Blair SF 6’6 2025
Ibrahim Monawar G 6’2 2026
Democracy Prep/NV
Josiah Stroughter CG 6’2 2026
Dion Parker SF 6’5 2027
DaShaun Harris PG 5’1 2028
Destiny Christian (formerly Capital Christian)/CA
Jaylen Valdez SG 6’3 2025
Myles Wiggins PF 6’5 2026
Fred Blue CG 5’11 2026
Dougherty Valley/CA
Camden McKinney PF 6’7 2027
Dublin/CA
Cameron Anderson PF 6’7 2026
Jalen Stokes SF 6’5 2025
Fairfax/CA
Muhammad Singleton PG 6’1 2025
Ismail Abdul-Rahman PF 6’7 2026
Fairmont Prep/CA
David Abisogun C 6’0 2026
Bitty Jack C 6’9 2026
Folsom/CA
Chase Rawlings PF 6’6 2025
Foothill/CA
Danny Kennard C 6’11 2025
Francis Parker/CA
Tavid Johnson PG 6’2 2027
Franklin-SAC/CA
Aiden Rollins SG 6’3 2026
Grant Union/CA
Andre Gomez SF 6’5 2026
Marcel Ward C 6’8 2026
Head-Royce/CA:
Andre Iguodalo II F 6’8 2025
Heritage Christian/CA:
Tae Simmons PF 6’6 2025
Dillan Shaw SF 6’5 2025
Max Hackney PF 6’5 2027
Roman Fisher PG 6’2 2025
HUG/NV
David Koul C 6’10 2027
Inderkum/CA
Taylen Goodman SF 6’6 2025
Malachi Johnson PF 6’8 2025
Siincere Hudson PG 6’1 2027
Jaeden Goodman F 6’5 2026
Ironwood/AZ
Carsyn Dean SG 6’3 2027
I’yar Shadowvine PG 5’7 2025
Josh Dillard F 6’4 2026
Koreon Head CG 6’3 2026
Landon Jones SG 6’3 2027
Jesuit/CA
Juleeyan Williams G 6’1 2028
Asher Shroeder SF 6’4 2025
King Drew/CA
JoSahn Webster CG 6’3 2026
La Habra/CA
Acen Jiminez PG 6’1 2026
La Mirada/CA
Gene Roebuck SF 6’5 2027
Julien Gomez CG/PG 6’2 2025
King Riley SG 6’2 2026
Liberty/AZ
TJ Harris PG 6’0 2026
Jacob Hunter SG 6’3 2027
Jackson Hunter SF 6’5 2025
Stephan Miller SG 6’4 2025
Nicholas Topolosek PG 6’1 2027
Lincoln (Stockton)/CA
Anthony Moore III SG 6’5 2025
Isaiah Davis PF 6’6 2025
Donez Lindsey PG 5’9 2025
Dilan Fanucchi PF 6’6 2026
Los Alamitos/CA
Trent Minter PF 6’7 2025
Tyler Lopez SF 6’4 2026
Wesley Trevino CG 6’3
Mater Dei/CA
Brannon Martinsen PF/SF 6’7 2026
Blake Davidson PF 6’9 2025
Luke Barnett SG 6’3 2026
Owen Verna SG 6’3 2025
Demarcus Henry SF 6’6 2027
Millennium/AZ
Cameron Holmes SF 6’6 2026
Kingston Tosi SF 6’7 2025
Brayden Barrett SF 6’5 2026
Quincy Everson CG 6’1 2025
Mira Costa/CA
Jacob DeArmas SG 6’4 2025
Mission Bay/CA
Caleb Newton PG 6’3 2026
Modesto Christian/CA
Myles Jones CG 6’3 2026
Gavin Sykes SG 6’4 2025
Mason Brown PG 6’2 2025
Alhassan Idrissu PF 6’7 2026
Moreau Catholic/CA
Kellen Hampton SF 6’6 2025
Kareem Jackson Jr PG 6’1 2027
Isaiah Clendinen PG 5’9 2027
Mountain House/CA
Shamar Jones SG 6’4 2025
Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks/CA
Angelino Mark PG 6’2 2025
Zach White SF 6’5 2026
Josiah Nance SG 6’5 2027
Jordan Ballard SF 6’4 2026
Caleb Ogbu PG 6’0 2026
Solomon Clanton PG 5’11 2028
Notre Dame Prep/AZ
Bryce Quinet PG 6’3 2025
Will Feagles SG 6’2 2025
Hayden Stebbins SG 6’2 2025
Ethan Sobik C 6’7 2026
Oakland Tech/CA
Ardarius Grayson PG 6’1 2025
Palisades Charter/CA
Aten Hassan SF 6’5 2026
Pacifica Christian/CA
EJ Spillman SF 6’3 2025
Logan Stewart SF 6’5 2025
Palo Alto/CA
Jerell Clark SG 6’2 2025
Pasadena/CA
Josh Irving C 6’10 2026
Desmond Every PG 5’10 2025
Troy Wilson SG 6’1 2026
Prescott/AZ
Uriah Tenette PG 5’11 2025
Zane Gaul C 6’10 2025
Rancho Cucamonga/CA
Aaron Glass CG 6’2 2025
McKel Shedrick PG 6’2 2025
Tyler Pitts SF 6’3 2025
Redondo/CA
SJ Madison SG 6’4 2026
Chris Sanders 6’4 SF 2027
Hudson Mayes SG 6’3 2025
Chace Holley SG 6’1 2026
Devin Wright SG 6’3 2026
Riverside Poly/CA
Jrob Croy CG 6’4 2026
Chris Holland SG 6’4 2025
Rocklin/CA
Mark Lavrenov PF 6’7 2025
Roosevelt/OR
Adrian Montague PG 6’1 2026
Syrius Owens SF 6’6 2026
Owen Nathan CG 6’2 2025
Jemel Baker SG 6’4 2026
Sacramento/CA
Jaden Spears SF 6’4 2025
SirMarius Jones SG 6’3 2025
Salesian College Prep/CA
Elias Obenyah CG 6’4 2026
Carlton Perrilliat SF 6’5 2026
Elijah Stanley CG 6’2 2027
Alvin Loving F 6’4 2025
Ron Selleaze Jr. SF 6’2 2027
Isaiah Davis PG 5’10 2026
Leon Powe Jr. PF 6’5 2026
San Gabriel Academy/CA
Mohamed Toure C 6’8 2027
Mo Traore SF 6’5 2026
San Joaquin Memorial/CA
NJ Gray PG 5’10 2027
San Juan Hills/CA
Mason Hodges SF 6’7 2025
San Marcos/CA
Jalen Williams PG 6’2 2026
San Ramon Valley/CA
Luke Isaak CG 6’4 2025 (3.8)
Sandra Day O’Connor/AZ
Michael Simcoe PF 6’8 2025
Colton Watson SF 6’6 2026
Rylan Parsley SG 6’5 2026
Tayvion Wilson PG 6’1 2025
Santa Margarita/CA
Dallas Washington PF 6’9 2025
Demarco Johnson CG 6’3 2025
Brayden Kyman PF 6’7 2026
Drew Anderson SF/PF 6’6 2026
Rodney Westmoreland III PG 6’0
Sheldon/CA
Chadwick Johnson CG 6’3 2025
St. Anthony/CA
Joseph Wicker SG 6’3 2026
St. Bernard/CA
Maximo Adams SF 6’6 2026
Josh Palmer SG 6’3 2025
Caleb Versher SG 6’0 2025
St. Ignatius (SF)/CA
Ray Whitley SG 6’2 2026
Steele LaBagh SG 6’2 2026
St. Monica Prep/CA
Justice Griffith PG 5’11 2026
Jaedyn Patterson SG 6’1 2025
St. Francis (La Canada)/CA
Mazi Mosley CG/PG 6’5 2025
Delan Grant PG 6’1 2026
St. Joseph (Santa Maria)/CA
Tounde Yessoufou SF 6’5 2025
Julius Price PG 6’2 2026
Godson Eyita C 6’9 2027
Abdoul Bare C 6’9 2026
Malcolm Price PG 6’1 2027
St. Paul/CA
Tong Mawein PF 6’7 2025
Osami Maciel PG 5’10 2025
Cayim White PG 5’10 2026
St. Pius/CA
Doug Langford PF 6’7 2025
Tariq Bridges SG 6’4 2025
Omari Cuffe SF 6'4 2027
Dayvion Gates SF 6’4 2026
Chris Blakely PF 6-7 2026
Sunnyslope/AZ
Darius Wabbington C 6’10 2027
Delton Prescott PG 5’11 2027
Rider Portela SG 6’5 2026
Cristian Simmons PF 6’7 2026
Nash Parmley SF 6’6 2026
Temecula Valley/CA
Jeremiah James ‘JJ’ Profit SF 6’5 2027
Josiah Profit PG 6’1 2028
Taj Jackson PG 6’0 2025 (4.0)
Templeton/CA
Trevon Carter-Givens PF 6’7 2025
The Branson School/CA
NJ Gray PG 5’10 2027
Heath French CG 6’3 2027
Valley Christian (San Jose)/CA
Jayden Harris SG 6’5 2025
Teniola Bamsiebi C 6’9 2027
Bryant Clark SG 6’0 2026
Vanden/CA
James Carraway SF 6’3 2026
Village Christian/CA
Sydney Natche SG 6’2 2025
Washington Prep/CA
Donald Thompson SG 6’3 2025
**Westchester/CA
Tajh Ariza SF 6’7 2026
Christian Collins SF/PF 6’8 2026
Gary Ferguson PG 6’1 2027
Weston Ranch/CA
Darrion Lilly SF 6’4 2025
Williams Field/AZ
Adan Diggs CG 6’4 2028
Patrice Mpouli SG 6’3 2026
Caron Perez CG 5’11 2027
Windward/CA
Gavin Hightower PG 6’0 2025
JJ Harris SF 6’5 180 2025
Jeremiah Hampton SF 6’4 2025
Louis Bond SF 6’4 2025
Woodcreek/CA
Maximus VanLaningham C 6’9 2026d
Ygnacio Valley/CA
Antonio Kellogg Jr. SG 6’3 2025