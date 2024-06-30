High School

Boys Cali Live 24 high school basketball Day 2: Mater Dei, Salesian advance to championship; Scores, notes

A pair of traditional California powers advance to the championship after going 3-0 in pool play. Riordan takes on Damien in another big-school title tilt matching Southern and Northern California powers.

Salesian's boys basketball team always plays stellar defense as it did during a 63-30 win over Windward at Saturday's Cali Live 24 event in Roseville.
Salesian's boys basketball team always plays stellar defense as it did during a 63-30 win over Windward at Saturday's Cali Live 24 event in Roseville. / Photo: Gary Jones

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA — It's early summer, Salesian stretches a lead to more than 40 early in the second half of a Cali Live 24 game against Windward, which is playing without top recruit Gavin Hightower.

Salesian coach Bill Mellis, who just finished his 25th season in March, has shuffled in his entire second unit.

Looking much like they did three months earlier in the CIF State Open Division game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, everyone on the bench has their eyes locked on the defense end. They root, exalt, stand and cheer.

This is a team that cares and it shows.

That's revealed in the score itself, even on this day among 11 other games playing simultaneously at the Roebbelen Center as Salesian rolls to a 63-30 win. Two hours later the Pride pulled out a tougher 67-61 win over St. Joseph-Santa Maria, which played without its top player Tounde Yessoufou.

That moved Salesian to 3-0 in Pool 3-4 play, the same record as the state's winningest program historically, Mater Dei of Santa Ana, which cruised to wins over Modesto Christian (90-62) and Millenium of Arizona (83-74).

The two will tangle at the Roebbelen Center for the Pool 3-4 championship Sunday with tipoff at 1 p.m.

The Pride are coming off perhaps the most enjoyable season of Mellis' career which includes 641 wins, according to the Cal-Hi Sports record book.

They went 31-2 with a Northern Califorrnia Open Division title and not a single player averaged more than 10 points per game. The team was described as selfless, deep and relentless.

Loving will be a fourth-year starter for the Pride, the defending Northern California Open Division champions.
Yale commit Alvin Loving had nine points in Salesian's 63-30 win over Windward at the Cali Live 24 boys basketball event Saturday. / Photo: Gary Jones

The Pride lost a very tough 50-45 state-final game to Harvard-Westlake but there were very few tears left in the locker room because that had pretty much played to their potential all season long.

They lost six seniors to graduation, but by Saturday's results, they lost very little more.

"Last year was a great year and now we're trying to bring that all back," 6-foot-4 senior guard Alvin Loving, a three-year starting guard who committed to Yale two weeks ago. He's at the top of an extremely studious team that won the North Coast Section scholastic award with an cumulative GPA of 3.56.

While that number was pretty astounding few other numbers did, at least individually. The number of wins, however, was another matter.

"We're all a family, we all want everyone to feel good," Loving said. "We all share the ball...we all make each other play well. Some teams a couple guys average 15 to 20 points, we just have a bunch of guys averaging 10 or less. We all take great shots, all play great defense and play well together."

Carlton Perrilliat, a 6-5 senior, had a big game against Windward with 22 points and Elias Obernyah added 19.

Carlton Perrilliat also added 11 rebounds in limited minutes.
Carlton Perrilliat swoops in for two of his game-high 22 points in Salesian's lopsided win over Windward Saturday at Cali Live 24 in Roseville. / Photo: Gary Jones

"We lost some great kids and players, but we had some very talented and committed players coming back," Mellis said. "It's another really good group."

Salesian coach Bill Mellis has 641 wins during a 25-year high school coaching career for the Pride.
Salesian boys basketball coach Bill Mellis coaching intently even with a 30-point lead in Saturday's 63-30 win over Windward at the Cali Live 24 showcase for college coaches in Roseville. / Photo: Todd Shurtleff

They'll now get a Mater Dei squad coached by the state's winningest coach in Gary McKnight, who is up to an astonishing total of 1,272 victories against just 140 defeats. The Monarchs have won a state most 11 championships, 16 regional, 24 sectional and 39 league crowns in the last 41 years.

TEAM-BY-TEAM SUNDAY SCHEDULES

Brannon Martinsen had 24 points for Mater Dei in the win over Millennium, Blake Davidson added 20 and Owen Verna and Luke Barnett contributed 17 apiece. That all but seven of Mater Dei's total.

More championship games:

  • Another great Northern vs. Southern California showdown will take place in the top Pool 1-2 championship as Riordan of San Francisco against Damien of La Verne. Tip-off is scheduled for 11:45 a.m.

LOOK: THUNDER AND LIGHTNING BACKCOURT LEAD RIORDAN TO POOL 1-2 TITLE GAME

  • Riordan features the dynamic backcourt of 4-star recruits in senior Semetri Carr and junior Andrew Hilman while Damien counters with 7-foot four-star senior center Nate Garcia, 3-star junior forward Eli Garner and the state's second-winningest coach, Mike LeDuc (1,074 wins).

SATURDAY SCORES

Pool 1-2

De La Salle 50, Basha (Ariz.) 47

Redondo Union 78, Basha 66

Damien 71, Redondo Union 68

Damien 39, De La Salle 37

Roosevelt 73, Destiny Christian 64

Sunnyslope (Ariz.) 72, Destiny Christian 52

Riordan 55, Sunnyslope 48

Riordan 81, Roosevelt (Ore.) 54

Pool 3-4

Millenium (Ariz.) 78, Dublin 69

Modesto Christian 70, Dublin 64

Mater Dei 90, Modesto Christian 62

Mater Dei 83, Millenium (Ariz.) 74

Salesian 63, Windward 30

Salesian 67, St. Joseph 51

Santa Margarita 62, St. Joseph 49

Santa Margarita 58, Windward 50

Pool 5-6

Lincoln-Stockton 48, Westchester 39
Lincoln-Stockton 76, Williams Field (Ariz.) 50

Montgomery 70, Notre Dame 55

Montgomery 56, Moreau Catholic 48

St. Bernard 65, Moreau Catholic 63 (OT)

Notre Dame 68, St. Bernard 64

St. Francis (SoCal) 73, Williams Field 59
Westchester 70, St. Francis 58

Pool 7-8

Campbell Hall 55, Bakersfield Christian 49

Canyon 69, Bakersfield Christian 51

San Ramon Valley 56, Brophy Prep 45

Brophy Prep 65, Mitty 36

Liberty (Ariz.) 80, Campbell Hall 73

Canyon 72, Liberty (Ariz.) 67

Mitty 61, Clovis North 59

San Ramon Valley 66, Clovis North 63

Pool 9-10

Notre Dame Prep (Ariz.) 55, Campolindo 41

Campolindo 68, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 48

Carlsbad 70, Rancho Cucamonga 64

Carlsbad 93, Weston Ranch 88

Crespit 66, Weston Ranch 45

Rancho Cucamonga 59, Crespi 58

Notre Dame Prep 58, Crean Lutheran 56

Crean Lutheran 82, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 36

Pool 11-12

Inderkum 50, Clayton Valley Charter 48

Clayton Valley 68, Prescott (Ariz.) 57

Folsom 73, St. Pius 59

Sandra Day O’Connor (Ariz.) 80, Folsom 67

Heritage Christian 62, Prescott (Ariz.) 60

Heritage Christian 73, Inderkum 50

San Gabriel Academy 51, St. Pius 40

Pool 13-14

Chaminade 71, Bishop O’Dowd 48

Bishop O’Dowd 58, Crossroads 57

Crossroads 92, Cathedral Catholic 69

Cathedral Catholic 68, Chaminade 67

Mira Costa 64, Ironwood (Ariz.) 54

Jesuit 57, Monte Vista 47

Pool 15-16

Antelope 72, Arcadia 63

Benicia 50, Bellarmine 47

Bosco Tech 75, Bellflower 58

Casteel (Ariz.) 42, Cardinal Newman 19

Pool 17-18

Alemany 68, La Salle 52

Alemany 62, Boulder Creek (Ariz.) 47

Amador Valley 87, Del Oro 63

Boulder Creek (Ariz.) 78, Berkeley 51

Berkeley 65, La Salle 50

Buchanan 65, Corona del Mar 54

Buchanan 72, Del Oro 58

Pool 19-20

Bullard 69, Alameda 56

Alameda 64, Calabasas 53

Bullard 75, Rancho Buena Vista 54

Rancho Buena Vista 65, Calabasas 63

North Bakersfield 71, Oak Ridge 66

North Bakersfield 63, Rio Americano 53

Oakland 61, Oak Ridge 39

Oakland 63, Rio Americano 41

Pool 21-22

Rancho Verde 51, Brentwood 48

Brentwood 74, Serra-San Mateo 68

Rancho Verde 63, Mountain House 58

San Joaquin Memorial 69, Oakland Tech 58

Riverside Poly 60, Pasadena 47

San Gabriel Academy 51, St. Pius 40

Pool 23-24

Democracy Prep (Nev.) 60, Woodcreek 44

Democracy Prep 70, Ygnacio Valley 68

Village Christian 61, Grant Union 56

La Habra 73, Luther Burbank 54

La Habra 62, McClymonds 28

Vanden 71, Templeton 47

Ygnacio Valley 64, La Costa Canyon 57

Pool 25-26

Clovis East 82, Lincoln-SF 39

Fairfield 45, Lincoln 40

Fairfax 59, California 40

Calvary Chapel 84, Fairfield 44

Clovis East 82, Calvary Chapel 60

Christian Brothers 65, Diamond Bar 64

Pool 27-28

Fairmont Prep 50, Dougherty Valley 39

Dougherty Valley 80, Natomas 58

Natomas 67, Edison 49

Fairmont Prep 62, Edison 42

Foothill 68, Franklin 44

Foothill 68, St. Monica 46

Francis Parker 59, St. Monica 48

Franklin 62, Francis Parker 57

Pool 29-30

LA Jordan 48, Albany 47

Knight 77, Albany 57

Half Moon Bay 54, LA Jordan 47

Knight 92, Half Moon Bay 46

Mission Bay 61, Liberty-Brentwood 55

Liberty 73, Monterey Trail 66

Los Alamitos 89, Monterey Trail 76

Los Alamitos 91, Mission Bay 89

Pool 31-32

Head-Royce 56, Lodi 53

Palos Verdes 44, Head-Royce 42

Leuzinger 69, McClymonds 50

Leuzinger 82, Luther Burbank 59

Palos Verdes 61, Linfield Christian 57

Lodi 76, Linfield Christian 46

La Habra 73, Luther Burbank 54

La Habra 62, McClymonds 28

Pool 33-34

Cleveland 71, Ponderosa 42

St. Mary’s-Berkeley 64, Cleveland 57

Oaks Christian 60, Servite 52

Valley Christian 66, Oaks Christian 57

St. Mary’s-Berkeley 76, Palo Alto 52

Palo Alto 67, Ponderosa 50

San Marcos 58, Valley Christian 48

San Marcos 70, Servite 68

Pool 35-36

Alemany 68, La Salle 52

Berkeley 65, La Salle 50

Pacifica Christian 60, Sheldon 58

St. Paul 67, Rocklin 66

St. Anthony 65, Somerset-Losee (Nev.) 39

La Mirada 62, St. Ignatius 52

Pool 37-38

Viewpoint 72, Marina 56

Marina 76, Washington Prep 69

Whitney 65, Simi Valley 56

Branson 85, Simi Valley 55

Temecula Valley 76, Branson 72

Temecula Valley 89, Whitney 76

University 68, Washington Prep 66

University 67, Viewpoint 60

Pool 39-40

Clovis West 64, Marantha 45

Crean Lutheran 82, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 36

Notre Dame Prep (Ariz.) 58, Crean Lutheran 56

Saugus 53, Marin Catholic 44

San Juan Hills 84, Marin Catholic 47

Sacramento 72, Palisades 47

San Juan HIlls 62, Coronado 37

Saugus 79, Coronado 43

Pool 41-42

Beverly Hills 46, Sacred Heart Cathedral 44

Westlake 61, Beverly Hills 45

Westlake 70, Hug 49
Sacred Heart Cathedral 56, Hug 54

King’s Academy 62, West Park 20

Oak Hills 64, West Park 42

San Clemente 50, Oak Hills 31

