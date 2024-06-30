Boys Cali Live 24 high school basketball Day 2: Mater Dei, Salesian advance to championship; Scores, notes
ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA — It's early summer, Salesian stretches a lead to more than 40 early in the second half of a Cali Live 24 game against Windward, which is playing without top recruit Gavin Hightower.
Salesian coach Bill Mellis, who just finished his 25th season in March, has shuffled in his entire second unit.
Looking much like they did three months earlier in the CIF State Open Division game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, everyone on the bench has their eyes locked on the defense end. They root, exalt, stand and cheer.
This is a team that cares and it shows.
That's revealed in the score itself, even on this day among 11 other games playing simultaneously at the Roebbelen Center as Salesian rolls to a 63-30 win. Two hours later the Pride pulled out a tougher 67-61 win over St. Joseph-Santa Maria, which played without its top player Tounde Yessoufou.
That moved Salesian to 3-0 in Pool 3-4 play, the same record as the state's winningest program historically, Mater Dei of Santa Ana, which cruised to wins over Modesto Christian (90-62) and Millenium of Arizona (83-74).
The two will tangle at the Roebbelen Center for the Pool 3-4 championship Sunday with tipoff at 1 p.m.
The Pride are coming off perhaps the most enjoyable season of Mellis' career which includes 641 wins, according to the Cal-Hi Sports record book.
They went 31-2 with a Northern Califorrnia Open Division title and not a single player averaged more than 10 points per game. The team was described as selfless, deep and relentless.
The Pride lost a very tough 50-45 state-final game to Harvard-Westlake but there were very few tears left in the locker room because that had pretty much played to their potential all season long.
They lost six seniors to graduation, but by Saturday's results, they lost very little more.
"Last year was a great year and now we're trying to bring that all back," 6-foot-4 senior guard Alvin Loving, a three-year starting guard who committed to Yale two weeks ago. He's at the top of an extremely studious team that won the North Coast Section scholastic award with an cumulative GPA of 3.56.
While that number was pretty astounding few other numbers did, at least individually. The number of wins, however, was another matter.
"We're all a family, we all want everyone to feel good," Loving said. "We all share the ball...we all make each other play well. Some teams a couple guys average 15 to 20 points, we just have a bunch of guys averaging 10 or less. We all take great shots, all play great defense and play well together."
Carlton Perrilliat, a 6-5 senior, had a big game against Windward with 22 points and Elias Obernyah added 19.
"We lost some great kids and players, but we had some very talented and committed players coming back," Mellis said. "It's another really good group."
They'll now get a Mater Dei squad coached by the state's winningest coach in Gary McKnight, who is up to an astonishing total of 1,272 victories against just 140 defeats. The Monarchs have won a state most 11 championships, 16 regional, 24 sectional and 39 league crowns in the last 41 years.
TEAM-BY-TEAM SUNDAY SCHEDULES
Brannon Martinsen had 24 points for Mater Dei in the win over Millennium, Blake Davidson added 20 and Owen Verna and Luke Barnett contributed 17 apiece. That all but seven of Mater Dei's total.
More championship games:
- Another great Northern vs. Southern California showdown will take place in the top Pool 1-2 championship as Riordan of San Francisco against Damien of La Verne. Tip-off is scheduled for 11:45 a.m.
- Riordan features the dynamic backcourt of 4-star recruits in senior Semetri Carr and junior Andrew Hilman while Damien counters with 7-foot four-star senior center Nate Garcia, 3-star junior forward Eli Garner and the state's second-winningest coach, Mike LeDuc (1,074 wins).
SATURDAY SCORES
Pool 1-2
De La Salle 50, Basha (Ariz.) 47
Redondo Union 78, Basha 66
Damien 71, Redondo Union 68
Damien 39, De La Salle 37
Roosevelt 73, Destiny Christian 64
Sunnyslope (Ariz.) 72, Destiny Christian 52
Riordan 55, Sunnyslope 48
Riordan 81, Roosevelt (Ore.) 54
Pool 3-4
Millenium (Ariz.) 78, Dublin 69
Modesto Christian 70, Dublin 64
Mater Dei 90, Modesto Christian 62
Mater Dei 83, Millenium (Ariz.) 74
Salesian 63, Windward 30
Salesian 67, St. Joseph 51
Santa Margarita 62, St. Joseph 49
Santa Margarita 58, Windward 50
Pool 5-6
Lincoln-Stockton 48, Westchester 39
Lincoln-Stockton 76, Williams Field (Ariz.) 50
Montgomery 70, Notre Dame 55
Montgomery 56, Moreau Catholic 48
St. Bernard 65, Moreau Catholic 63 (OT)
Notre Dame 68, St. Bernard 64
St. Francis (SoCal) 73, Williams Field 59
Westchester 70, St. Francis 58
Pool 7-8
Campbell Hall 55, Bakersfield Christian 49
Canyon 69, Bakersfield Christian 51
San Ramon Valley 56, Brophy Prep 45
Brophy Prep 65, Mitty 36
Liberty (Ariz.) 80, Campbell Hall 73
Canyon 72, Liberty (Ariz.) 67
Mitty 61, Clovis North 59
San Ramon Valley 66, Clovis North 63
Pool 9-10
Notre Dame Prep (Ariz.) 55, Campolindo 41
Campolindo 68, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 48
Carlsbad 70, Rancho Cucamonga 64
Carlsbad 93, Weston Ranch 88
Crespit 66, Weston Ranch 45
Rancho Cucamonga 59, Crespi 58
Notre Dame Prep 58, Crean Lutheran 56
Crean Lutheran 82, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 36
Pool 11-12
Inderkum 50, Clayton Valley Charter 48
Clayton Valley 68, Prescott (Ariz.) 57
Folsom 73, St. Pius 59
Sandra Day O’Connor (Ariz.) 80, Folsom 67
Heritage Christian 62, Prescott (Ariz.) 60
Heritage Christian 73, Inderkum 50
San Gabriel Academy 51, St. Pius 40
Pool 13-14
Chaminade 71, Bishop O’Dowd 48
Bishop O’Dowd 58, Crossroads 57
Crossroads 92, Cathedral Catholic 69
Cathedral Catholic 68, Chaminade 67
Mira Costa 64, Ironwood (Ariz.) 54
Jesuit 57, Monte Vista 47
Pool 15-16
Antelope 72, Arcadia 63
Benicia 50, Bellarmine 47
Bosco Tech 75, Bellflower 58
Casteel (Ariz.) 42, Cardinal Newman 19
Pool 17-18
Alemany 68, La Salle 52
Alemany 62, Boulder Creek (Ariz.) 47
Amador Valley 87, Del Oro 63
Boulder Creek (Ariz.) 78, Berkeley 51
Berkeley 65, La Salle 50
Buchanan 65, Corona del Mar 54
Buchanan 72, Del Oro 58
Pool 19-20
Bullard 69, Alameda 56
Alameda 64, Calabasas 53
Bullard 75, Rancho Buena Vista 54
Rancho Buena Vista 65, Calabasas 63
North Bakersfield 71, Oak Ridge 66
North Bakersfield 63, Rio Americano 53
Oakland 61, Oak Ridge 39
Oakland 63, Rio Americano 41
Pool 21-22
Rancho Verde 51, Brentwood 48
Brentwood 74, Serra-San Mateo 68
Rancho Verde 63, Mountain House 58
San Joaquin Memorial 69, Oakland Tech 58
Riverside Poly 60, Pasadena 47
Pool 23-24
Democracy Prep (Nev.) 60, Woodcreek 44
Democracy Prep 70, Ygnacio Valley 68
Village Christian 61, Grant Union 56
La Habra 73, Luther Burbank 54
La Habra 62, McClymonds 28
Vanden 71, Templeton 47
Ygnacio Valley 64, La Costa Canyon 57
Pool 25-26
Clovis East 82, Lincoln-SF 39
Fairfield 45, Lincoln 40
Fairfax 59, California 40
Calvary Chapel 84, Fairfield 44
Clovis East 82, Calvary Chapel 60
Christian Brothers 65, Diamond Bar 64
Pool 27-28
Fairmont Prep 50, Dougherty Valley 39
Dougherty Valley 80, Natomas 58
Natomas 67, Edison 49
Fairmont Prep 62, Edison 42
Foothill 68, Franklin 44
Foothill 68, St. Monica 46
Francis Parker 59, St. Monica 48
Franklin 62, Francis Parker 57
Pool 29-30
LA Jordan 48, Albany 47
Knight 77, Albany 57
Half Moon Bay 54, LA Jordan 47
Knight 92, Half Moon Bay 46
Mission Bay 61, Liberty-Brentwood 55
Liberty 73, Monterey Trail 66
Los Alamitos 89, Monterey Trail 76
Los Alamitos 91, Mission Bay 89
Pool 31-32
Head-Royce 56, Lodi 53
Palos Verdes 44, Head-Royce 42
Leuzinger 69, McClymonds 50
Leuzinger 82, Luther Burbank 59
Palos Verdes 61, Linfield Christian 57
Lodi 76, Linfield Christian 46
Pool 33-34
Cleveland 71, Ponderosa 42
St. Mary’s-Berkeley 64, Cleveland 57
Oaks Christian 60, Servite 52
Valley Christian 66, Oaks Christian 57
St. Mary’s-Berkeley 76, Palo Alto 52
Palo Alto 67, Ponderosa 50
San Marcos 58, Valley Christian 48
San Marcos 70, Servite 68
Pool 35-36
Pacifica Christian 60, Sheldon 58
St. Paul 67, Rocklin 66
St. Anthony 65, Somerset-Losee (Nev.) 39
La Mirada 62, St. Ignatius 52
Pool 37-38
Viewpoint 72, Marina 56
Marina 76, Washington Prep 69
Whitney 65, Simi Valley 56
Branson 85, Simi Valley 55
Temecula Valley 76, Branson 72
Temecula Valley 89, Whitney 76
University 68, Washington Prep 66
University 67, Viewpoint 60
Pool 39-40
Clovis West 64, Marantha 45
Saugus 53, Marin Catholic 44
San Juan Hills 84, Marin Catholic 47
Sacramento 72, Palisades 47
San Juan HIlls 62, Coronado 37
Saugus 79, Coronado 43
Pool 41-42
Beverly Hills 46, Sacred Heart Cathedral 44
Westlake 61, Beverly Hills 45
Westlake 70, Hug 49
Sacred Heart Cathedral 56, Hug 54
King’s Academy 62, West Park 20
Oak Hills 64, West Park 42
San Clemente 50, Oak Hills 31