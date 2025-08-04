Brawl among parents breaks out at Los Angeles youth football game (video)
A brawl broke out at Baldwin Park High School in Los Angeles Saturday at a youth football game.
San Gabriel Tribune sportswriter Fred Robledo posted on Twitter/X that the scuffle was at a "youth football game at Baldwin Park, 11 year old game I’m told."
According to replies to the video, the game was between Charter Oak 11u and LA Rams 10u.
The scene is ugly.
The video of the incident was posted by GrindFaceTV, which wrote:
"Backstory: THE REFS SHOULD’VE STOPPED THE GAME AFTER THE FIRST 2 FIGHTS BUT THEY DIDN’T AND THAT LEAD TO FIGHT #3. A COACH (MAYBE A PARENT) BROKE UP A FIGHT AND BOTH KIDS GOT SNATCHED UP BUT SOMEONE WASN’T FEELING IT AND FROM THERE THE ADULTS GOT CRACKN"
MORE ON BALDWIN PARK, CALIF.
Nestled in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley, Baldwin Park is a working-class city with rich cultural roots, community pride and historical significance. Incorporated on Jan. 25, 1956, the city is home to more than 72,000 residents, most of whom identify as Latino, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
The city spans approximately 6.8 square miles in Los Angeles County and is part of the Baldwin Park Unified School District, which serves more than 10,000 students across 18 campuses.
Baldwin Park is perhaps best known as the birthplace of the first In-N-Out Burger drive-thru, which opened in 1948. The site is now home to the company’s University and store. Originally known as Vineland in the 1860s, the city’s name was later changed to honor Elias J. “Lucky” Baldwin, a prominent landowner.
Median household income in Baldwin Park is around $79,000, and the median age of residents is 37, according to recent data. The community maintains a strong sense of identity, with events such as concerts in the park, art walks and seasonal festivals hosted throughout the year.
Morgan Park serves as a recreational hub with sports facilities, a skate park and picnic areas. The city also offers outdoor access to nearby trails like Turnbull Canyon and the San Gabriel River bike path.
With its diverse population, historical roots and family-oriented atmosphere, Baldwin Park continues to stand as a central hub in the San Gabriel Valley.
