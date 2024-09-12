Breaking: Defending California state high school football champion Acalanes finds opponent day before game
Acalanes' 77-year-old high school football Floyd Burnsed has experienced about it all, but heading Friday to Loomis Del Oro will be a first.
Not only has Burnsed not faced a Del Oro team before, but he's never gone into a game 24 hours ahead without any knowledge of his oppponent.
He's certainly not complaining.
His Dons had their Friday home game with Galena cancelled Tuesday due to the Davis Fire, which has shut down along with all the schools in the Washoe County School District.
"Most of the kids in their school are all evacuated," Burnsed said. "All their practice gear is at school and they can't even get to it. It's an awful situation."
Burnsed immediately reached out to a number of schools with the opposing teams that also had games canceled with teams affected by fires. Or any other schools with open dates for that matter.
Late Thursday afternoon, Acalanes was able to connected with Del Oro, which had a game cancelled with a Southern California team that accidentally scheduled two opponents, according to Burnsed. The new game was first reported by Chris Jackson at West Coast Preps.
Instead of hosting a game, the Dons, which won the CIF State 3-AA championship last year, now travel Northeast about 90 miles to Loomis Friday. Administrators were able to secure a team bus.
"Don't know a thing about them other than they run the spread," Burnsed said. "That's good because that's what we run, so we'll be somewhat familiar."
Del Oro, a perennial Sac-Joaquin Section power, is 0-2, while Acalanes is 2-0, beating overmatched Lowell (49-21) and Mt. Diablo (48-7).
"This is all a first for me," Burnsed said. "We're just grateful to have a game and hope for the safety of the Galena community."
According to the Reno Gazette, the fire is in its sixth day and has consumed nearly 6,000 acres with 37 percent containment. Fourteen structures have reported damage and no loss of life has been reported.