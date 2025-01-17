Bryce James shines during Sierra Canyon senior night game with Lebron in attendance
It was a night to remember for Sierra Canyon's Bryce James. He has missed a handful of high school basketball games over the course of his career mainly due to being ineligible, with the son of Lakers star Lebron James having bounced around a few times throughout his time as a prep player. But on Thursday night, none of that mattered as James suited up on his school's senior night and delivered a strong performance.
With the whole James family in attendance, Bryce lead Sierra Canyon to an 84-42 victory over Loyola, scoring 12 points and recording five rebounds and four assists in the contest. Committed to play college basketball at the University of Arizona starting next year, the 6-foot-4 James is rated as a three-star prospect in spite of his limited appearances in high school.
In earning the win, Sierra Canyon improves to 15-3 on the season and continues to be in the upper echelon of the California high school basketball scene. With the program currently ranked No. 17 in the state and with games still left to go against powerhouses such as Harvard-Westlake, the Trailblazers will look to stay dialed in ahead of what could be a very pivotal point of the season for their playoff chances.
Officially committing to Arizona on New Years Day, James received offers from three other programs as well, with Ohio State, USC and Duquesne all showing interest. USC is the same school in which Bryce's older brother, Bronny, played his lone NCAA season before turning pro. While Lebron never went to college, Ohio State is a school that he is a fan of given that he is a native of Ohio.
Overall, Bryce has been ranked as the 47th-best shooting guard in the nation for his class while also being ranked as the 29th best overall player in California. But as he looks to finish his prep career strong ahead of joining the Big 12, James will attempt to prove the doubters wrong in the process and show that he can hang with anybody.