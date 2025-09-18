Live Updates: No. 6 Sierra Canyon at No. 8 Orange Lutheran in key California high school football showdown
Two of California’s top-ranked programs collide tonight in Orange County, setting up one of the state’s most anticipated non-league matchups of the season. No. 6 Sierra Canyon rolls in unbeaten at 4-0, while No. 8 Orange Lutheran looks to defend its home field and continue building momentum after a strong September.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT at Orange Lutheran.
The Trailblazers have been nothing short of dominant through the opening month, outscoring opponents 192-7 and finally giving up their first points of the year in last week’s 49-7 win over Downey. Their defense has smothered every challenge so far, and quarterback Laird Finkel has kept the offense humming with nearly 1,000 yards passing already. Playmakers like Ja’Myron Baker, Jaxsen Stokes and Tron Baker give Sierra Canyon plenty of balance around the edges of its star-studded defense.
Orange Lutheran (3-1) enters riding its own wave of confidence after a 35-14 victory over Serra. Junior quarterback Regan Toki has been a steady force, completing 81 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns against just one interception. The Lancers bring a loaded roster of their own, including Alabama offensive line commit Samuelu Utu, sophomore phenom Marcus Fakatou on the defensive front, and a wideout corps led by Nico Bland, who has already topped 400 receiving yards.
With both teams boasting national-level recruits at nearly every position group, tonight’s clash carries the feel of a postseason matchup. Sierra Canyon will look to extend its flawless start, while Orange Lutheran hopes to prove it belongs among California’s elite by taking down one of the hottest teams in the state.
Be sure to bookmark this page and refresh often for live scoring, highlights and big plays throughout the game as they happen in the expandable space at the bottom of the page.
Stars to Know
For Sierra Canyon
Richard Wesley, Edge, sr. – Five-star recruit, Texas commit – No. 2 nationally by Rivals – 10 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 7 hurries
Brandon Lockhart, CB, sr. – Four-star recruit; USC commit – No. 11 nationally by Rivals
Havon Finney, CB, sr. – Four-star recruit; LSU commit – No. 12 nationally by Rivals
Kasi Currie, DL, jr. – Four-star recruit; Multiple Power 4 offers, including Oregon and USC – No. 14 nationally
Lance Ciechanowski, OT, soph. – Four-star recruit; No. 7 nationally by Rivals
Ja’Myron Baker, WR, sr. – Three-star recruit; USC commit
Jaxsen Stokes, RB, jr. – Three-star recruit; Multiple Power 4 offers, including Oregon and UCLA – leads team with 355 yards rushing on 40 carries with 6 touchdowns
Madden Riordan, S, sr. – Three-star recruit; USC commit
Lennie Brown, CB, sr. – Three-star recruit; Kansas commit
Myles Baker, S, jr. – Four-star recruit; Multiple Power 4 offers, including UCLA and USC – No. 34 nationally
Faruq Muhammad, S, jr. – Three-star recruit; Multiple Power 4 offers
Jerod Terry Jr., ATH, sr. – Three-star recruit; Sacramento State commit – 229 yards rushing on 29 carries with 3 TDs
Mikhail Johnson, Edge, sr. – Three-star recruit; Holds 20 offers
Laird Finkel, QB, sr. – 937 yards passing, 8 touchdowns, 1 INT
Tron Baker, WR, sr. – 16 receptions, 239 yards, 3 touchdowns
Demarkus Barnes, WR, sr. – 12 receptions, 248 yards, 3 touchdowns
For Orange Lutheran
Samuelu Utu, OL, sr. – Four-star prospect; Alabama commit – No. 11 IOL by Rivals
Lucas Rhoa, OL, soph. – Four-star prospect; No. 16 IOL by Rivals
Marcus Fakatou, DL, soph. – Four-star prospect; No. 1 2028 prospect in state, No. 1 DL in country and No. 4 overall prospect in country by Rivals – holds 29 offers; 25 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 fumble recovery, 3 blocked kicks
Sean Morris, RB, sr. – Three-star prospect; Northwestern commit – No. 52 by Rivals
Nico Bland, WR, jr. – Three-star prospect; No. 49 by Rivals – leads team with 409 yards on 24 receptions with 4 TD
Markus Kier, WR, sr. – Three-star prospect; Princeton commit
Chris Flores Jr., WR, jr. – Three-star prospect; Multiple Power 4 offers
Christian Panapa, LB, sr. – One of Orange County’s top LBs; leads team with 31 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 fumble recovery
Auma Jennings, DT, sr. – 20 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 hurries
Brandon Garcia, OL, sr. – Holds an offer from Northern Arizona
Mario Luna, OL, fr. – Holds offers from Syracuse, USF, SMU and others
Inokefotu Fakatou, Edge, fr. – Holds an offer from Notre Dame
Kiingbaraka Kizzee, S, fr. - Holds six offers, including Syracuse and Arizona
Reagan Toki, QB, jr. – 981 yards passing, 9 touchdowns, 1 INT; Leads team with 126 rushing yards, 2 TDs on 26 carries
Aiden Migirdichian, K, sr. – 10-for-11 PAT kicks, 2-for-2 field goals (long of 37 yards); 9 touchbacks
Live Updates
Teams
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Final
Sierra Canyon
Orange Lutheran
Pregame
Live scoring and updates will go here once the game starts.