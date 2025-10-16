SI

NBA Insider Gives Estimated Timeline for Return of LeBron James to Lakers Lineup

James will miss the start of the regular season with sciatica.

Lakers star LeBron James will miss the start of the regular season as he rehabs from sciatica.
Lakers star LeBron James will miss the start of the regular season as he rehabs from sciatica. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Lakers star LeBron James will miss the start of the regular season as he deals with sciatica.

But there's a target date for a return in mind.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Lakers and James are targeting a mid-November return to the floor. James is being patient with his rehab so that he will be full go upon his return to the lineup.

The soon-to-be 41-year-old played in 70 games last season, averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds on 51.3% shooting.

