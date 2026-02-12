Bullard Follows Historic CIF State Cheer Title With a Top Finish at UCA Nationals
Bullard High School’s competition cheer team etched its name into program history this winter.
In January, for the first time in school history, the squad claimed a CIF Central Section Championship, marking a breakthrough moment for a team that has steadily built toward this milestone. The title was more than just a trophy — it was validation of months of preparation, conditioning and commitment.
More history was just ahead.
At the CIF State Championships, at Folsom High School, Bullard scored 92.40 points, to top second-place Brea Olinda (87.70) by nearly five full points to win the CIF Small Schools state Championship, topping a 14-team field that reached the state finals.
“This group worked day in and day out, super, super hard,” said head coach Britney Audino, said in an interview with ABC 30 Action News in California. “They amaze me every single day with their work ethic.”
The championship performance showcased precision, energy and poise under pressure, propelling Bullard to the top of the podium and setting the stage for an even bigger challenge.
From Section and State Champs to The National Stage
With momentum on their side, Bullard traveled to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the UCA National Cheerleading Championship at the Walt Disney World Wide World of Sports — one of the sport’s premier events.
For a program making its first appearance at that level, expectations were measured. But the athletes had other plans.
Bullard advanced to finals and ultimately secured a bronze medal, an achievement that resonated far beyond the mat.
“For us as a first-year team up there, it was super exciting to make it to finals and to even medal, which is unheard of,” said junior Lizzy McKinley.
Competing against elite programs from across the country, Bullard’s routine stood out for its execution and confidence, proving the CIF title was no fluke.
Built on Bond, Belief and Relentless Work
The team credits its success to more than athletic ability. Strong bonds and shared faith have played a central role in their rise.
Before every performance, the athletes gather in prayer — a ritual that helps center them and strengthen their unity.
That connection, combined with countless hours of practice, fueled a season few will forget.
From a historic section championship to a national podium finish, Bullard’s cheer team turned a breakthrough year into a defining chapter — and signaled that this is only the beginning.